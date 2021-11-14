openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnw

@gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker

by Greg French
1.2.18 (see all)

React native cross platform picker.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
this package has been deprecated

Readme

React Native Wheel Picker

npm version npm version

Introduction

WARNING: THIS LIBRARY NO LONGER WORKS ON ANDROID. PLEASE DO NOT USE THIS. THANKS.

Cross platform Picker component based on React-native.

Since picker is originally supported by ios while Android only supports a ugly Spinner component. If you want to have the same user behaviour, you can use this.

The android component is based on https://github.com/AigeStudio/WheelPicker which runs super fast and smoothly. It also supports curved effect which make it exactly the same looking and feel as the ios picker.

Getting Started

npm install @gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker --save

or

yarn add @gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker

To link the project, please run

react-native link @gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker

iOS

CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step:

npm install @react-native-picker/picker --save
cd ios && pod install && cd ..

or

yarn add @react-native-picker/picker
cd ios && pod install && cd ..

Android

No additional step is required.

Example code (using functional components)

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';

import Picker from '@gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker'
var PickerItem = Picker.Item;

const WheelPicker = () => {
  const [selectedItem, setSelectedItem ] = useState(2);
  const [itemList , setItemList ] = useState(['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3', 'Item 4', 'Item 5']);

  return (
    <View>
      <Picker
        style={{width: 150, height: 180}}
        lineColor="#000000" //to set top and bottom line color (Without gradients)
        lineGradientColorFrom="#008000" //to set top and bottom starting gradient line color
        lineGradientColorTo="#FF5733" //to set top and bottom ending gradient
        selectedValue={selectedItem}
        itemStyle={{color:'black', fontSize:26}}
        onValueChange={(index) => setSelectedItem(index) }>
        {itemList.map((value, i) => (
          <PickerItem label={value} value={i} key={i}/>
        ))}
      </Picker>
    </View>
  );
};

export default WheelPicker;

Example code (using classes)

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';

import Picker from '@gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker'
var PickerItem = Picker.Item;

export default class WheelPicker extends Component {

  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      selectedItem : 2,
      itemList: ['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3', 'Item 4', 'Item 5']
    };
  }

  onPickerSelect (index) {
    this.setState({
      selectedItem: index,
    });
  }

  onAddItem = () => {
    var name = 'New item';

    if (this.state.itemList.indexOf(name) == -1) {
      this.state.itemList.push(name);
    }

    this.setState({
      selectedItem: this.state.itemList.indexOf(name),
    });
  }

  render () {
    return (
      <View>
        <Picker style={{width: 150, height: 180}}
          lineColor="#000000" //to set top and bottom line color (Without gradients)
          lineGradientColorFrom="#008000" //to set top and bottom starting gradient line color
          lineGradientColorTo="#FF5733" //to set top and bottom ending gradient
          selectedValue={this.state.selectedItem}
          itemStyle={{color:"black", fontSize:26}}
          onValueChange={(index) => this.onPickerSelect(index)}>
            {this.state.itemList.map((value, i) => (
                <PickerItem label={value} value={i} key={i}/>
            ))}
        </Picker>

        <Text style={{margin: 20}}>
          Selected item: {this.state.itemList[this.state.selectedItem]}
        </Text>

        <Text style={{margin: 20}} onPress={this.onAddItem}>
          Add item
        </Text>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Credits

@lesliesam - for the original source code for which this code was forked off of

@m3rlin94 - for the line coloring code

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial