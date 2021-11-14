Cross platform Picker component based on React-native.
Since picker is originally supported by ios while Android only supports a ugly Spinner component. If you want to have the same user behaviour, you can use this.
The android component is based on https://github.com/AigeStudio/WheelPicker which runs super fast and smoothly. It also supports curved effect which make it exactly the same looking and feel as the ios picker.
npm install @gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker --save
or
yarn add @gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker
To link the project, please run
react-native link @gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker
CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step:
npm install @react-native-picker/picker --save
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
or
yarn add @react-native-picker/picker
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
No additional step is required.
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import Picker from '@gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker'
var PickerItem = Picker.Item;
const WheelPicker = () => {
const [selectedItem, setSelectedItem ] = useState(2);
const [itemList , setItemList ] = useState(['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3', 'Item 4', 'Item 5']);
return (
<View>
<Picker
style={{width: 150, height: 180}}
lineColor="#000000" //to set top and bottom line color (Without gradients)
lineGradientColorFrom="#008000" //to set top and bottom starting gradient line color
lineGradientColorTo="#FF5733" //to set top and bottom ending gradient
selectedValue={selectedItem}
itemStyle={{color:'black', fontSize:26}}
onValueChange={(index) => setSelectedItem(index) }>
{itemList.map((value, i) => (
<PickerItem label={value} value={i} key={i}/>
))}
</Picker>
</View>
);
};
export default WheelPicker;
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';
import Picker from '@gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker'
var PickerItem = Picker.Item;
export default class WheelPicker extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
selectedItem : 2,
itemList: ['Item 1', 'Item 2', 'Item 3', 'Item 4', 'Item 5']
};
}
onPickerSelect (index) {
this.setState({
selectedItem: index,
});
}
onAddItem = () => {
var name = 'New item';
if (this.state.itemList.indexOf(name) == -1) {
this.state.itemList.push(name);
}
this.setState({
selectedItem: this.state.itemList.indexOf(name),
});
}
render () {
return (
<View>
<Picker style={{width: 150, height: 180}}
lineColor="#000000" //to set top and bottom line color (Without gradients)
lineGradientColorFrom="#008000" //to set top and bottom starting gradient line color
lineGradientColorTo="#FF5733" //to set top and bottom ending gradient
selectedValue={this.state.selectedItem}
itemStyle={{color:"black", fontSize:26}}
onValueChange={(index) => this.onPickerSelect(index)}>
{this.state.itemList.map((value, i) => (
<PickerItem label={value} value={i} key={i}/>
))}
</Picker>
<Text style={{margin: 20}}>
Selected item: {this.state.itemList[this.state.selectedItem]}
</Text>
<Text style={{margin: 20}} onPress={this.onAddItem}>
Add item
</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
@lesliesam - for the original source code for which this code was forked off of
@m3rlin94 - for the line coloring code