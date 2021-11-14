React Native Wheel Picker

Introduction

WARNING: THIS LIBRARY NO LONGER WORKS ON ANDROID. PLEASE DO NOT USE THIS. THANKS.

Cross platform Picker component based on React-native.

Since picker is originally supported by ios while Android only supports a ugly Spinner component. If you want to have the same user behaviour, you can use this.

The android component is based on https://github.com/AigeStudio/WheelPicker which runs super fast and smoothly. It also supports curved effect which make it exactly the same looking and feel as the ios picker.

Getting Started

npm install @ gregfrench / react - native - wheel - picker --save

or

yarn add @ gregfrench / react - native - wheel - picker

To link the project, please run

react-native link @ gregfrench / react - native - wheel - picker

iOS

CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step:

npm install @ react - native - picker / picker --save cd ios && pod install && cd ..

or

yarn add @ react - native - picker / picker cd ios && pod install && cd ..

Android

No additional step is required.

Example code (using functional components)

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { View, Text } from 'react-native' ; import Picker from '@gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker' var PickerItem = Picker.Item; const WheelPicker = () => { const [selectedItem, setSelectedItem ] = useState( 2 ); const [itemList , setItemList ] = useState([ 'Item 1' , 'Item 2' , 'Item 3' , 'Item 4' , 'Item 5' ]); return ( < View > < Picker style = {{width: 150 , height: 180 }} lineColor = "#000000" // to set top and bottom line color ( Without gradients ) lineGradientColorFrom = "#008000" // to set top and bottom starting gradient line color lineGradientColorTo = "#FF5733" // to set top and bottom ending gradient selectedValue = {selectedItem} itemStyle = {{color: ' black ', fontSize:26 }} onValueChange = {(index) => setSelectedItem(index) }> {itemList.map((value, i) => ( < PickerItem label = {value} value = {i} key = {i}/ > ))} </ Picker > </ View > ); }; export default WheelPicker;

Example code (using classes)

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import Picker from '@gregfrench/react-native-wheel-picker' var PickerItem = Picker.Item; export default class WheelPicker extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { selectedItem : 2 , itemList : [ 'Item 1' , 'Item 2' , 'Item 3' , 'Item 4' , 'Item 5' ] }; } onPickerSelect (index) { this .setState({ selectedItem : index, }); } onAddItem = () => { var name = 'New item' ; if ( this .state.itemList.indexOf(name) == -1 ) { this .state.itemList.push(name); } this .setState({ selectedItem : this .state.itemList.indexOf(name), }); } render () { return ( < View > < Picker style = {{width: 150 , height: 180 }} lineColor = "#000000" // to set top and bottom line color ( Without gradients ) lineGradientColorFrom = "#008000" // to set top and bottom starting gradient line color lineGradientColorTo = "#FF5733" // to set top and bottom ending gradient selectedValue = {this.state.selectedItem} itemStyle = {{color: " black ", fontSize:26 }} onValueChange = {(index) => this.onPickerSelect(index)}> {this.state.itemList.map((value, i) => ( < PickerItem label = {value} value = {i} key = {i}/ > ))} </ Picker > < Text style = {{margin: 20 }}> Selected item: {this.state.itemList[this.state.selectedItem]} </ Text > < Text style = {{margin: 20 }} onPress = {this.onAddItem} > Add item </ Text > </ View > ); } }

Credits

@lesliesam - for the original source code for which this code was forked off of

@m3rlin94 - for the line coloring code