@gregdeane/vis-network

by visjs
1.0.0 (see all)

💫 Display dynamic, automatically organised, customizable network views.

Documentation
57

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

144

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

vis-network

example chart

Network is a visualization to display networks and networks consisting of nodes and edges. The visualization is easy to use and supports custom shapes, styles, colors, sizes, images, and more. The network visualization works smooth on any modern browser for up to a few thousand nodes and edges. To handle a larger amount of nodes, Network has clustering support. Network uses HTML canvas for rendering.

Badges

semantic-release Renovate npm

dependencies Status devDependencies Status peerDependencies Status

GitHub contributors Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Install

Install via npm:

$ npm install vis-network

Example

A basic example on loading a Network is shown below. More examples can be found in the examples directory of the project.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <title>Network</title>
    <script
      type="text/javascript"
      src="https://unpkg.com/vis-network/standalone/umd/vis-network.min.js"
    ></script>
    <style type="text/css">
      #mynetwork {
        width: 600px;
        height: 400px;
        border: 1px solid lightgray;
      }
    </style>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="mynetwork"></div>
    <script type="text/javascript">
      // create an array with nodes
      var nodes = new vis.DataSet([
        { id: 1, label: "Node 1" },
        { id: 2, label: "Node 2" },
        { id: 3, label: "Node 3" },
        { id: 4, label: "Node 4" },
        { id: 5, label: "Node 5" },
      ]);

      // create an array with edges
      var edges = new vis.DataSet([
        { from: 1, to: 3 },
        { from: 1, to: 2 },
        { from: 2, to: 4 },
        { from: 2, to: 5 },
        { from: 3, to: 3 },
      ]);

      // create a network
      var container = document.getElementById("mynetwork");
      var data = {
        nodes: nodes,
        edges: edges,
      };
      var options = {};
      var network = new vis.Network(container, data, options);
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Build

To build the library from source, clone the project from github

$ git clone git://github.com/visjs/vis-network.git

The source code uses the module style of node (require and module.exports) to organize dependencies. To install all dependencies and build the library, run npm install in the root of the project.

$ cd vis-network
$ npm install

Then, the project can be build running:

$ npm run build

Test

To test the library, install the project dependencies once:

$ npm install

Then run the tests:

$ npm run test

Contribute

Contributions to the vis.js library are very welcome! We can't do this alone!

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

License

Copyright (C) 2010-2018 Almende B.V. and Contributors Copyright (c) 2018-2021 Vis.js contributors

Vis.js is dual licensed under both

and

Vis.js may be distributed under either license.

