Network is a visualization to display networks and networks consisting of nodes and edges. The visualization is easy to use and supports custom shapes, styles, colors, sizes, images, and more. The network visualization works smooth on any modern browser for up to a few thousand nodes and edges. To handle a larger amount of nodes, Network has clustering support. Network uses HTML canvas for rendering.

Badges

Install

Install via npm:

npm install vis-network

Example

A basic example on loading a Network is shown below. More examples can be found in the examples directory of the project.

< html lang = "en" > < head > < title > Network </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/vis-network/standalone/umd/vis-network.min.js" > </ script > < style type = "text/css" > #mynetwork { width : 600px ; height : 400px ; border : 1px solid lightgray; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div id = "mynetwork" > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > var nodes = new vis.DataSet([ { id : 1 , label : "Node 1" }, { id : 2 , label : "Node 2" }, { id : 3 , label : "Node 3" }, { id : 4 , label : "Node 4" }, { id : 5 , label : "Node 5" }, ]); var edges = new vis.DataSet([ { from : 1 , to : 3 }, { from : 1 , to : 2 }, { from : 2 , to : 4 }, { from : 2 , to : 5 }, { from : 3 , to : 3 }, ]); var container = document .getElementById( "mynetwork" ); var data = { nodes : nodes, edges : edges, }; var options = {}; var network = new vis.Network(container, data, options); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Build

To build the library from source, clone the project from github

$ git clone git:

The source code uses the module style of node (require and module.exports) to organize dependencies. To install all dependencies and build the library, run npm install in the root of the project.

cd vis-network npm install

Then, the project can be build running:

npm run build

Test

To test the library, install the project dependencies once:

npm install

Then run the tests:

npm run test

Contribute

Contributions to the vis.js library are very welcome! We can't do this alone!

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

License

Copyright (C) 2010-2018 Almende B.V. and Contributors Copyright (c) 2018-2021 Vis.js contributors

Vis.js is dual licensed under both

The Apache 2.0 License http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

and

The MIT License http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

Vis.js may be distributed under either license.