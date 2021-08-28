React Heroicons

A set of free MIT-licensed high-quality SVG icons for you to use in your web projects.

This repository contains the heroicons made by the team from refactoringui as React components bundled in ESM format (ie. no CommonJS format).

Previewing the Icons

Preview the icons at heroicons.dev (Made by codex-zaydek ).

Installation & Usage

First, install this library!

npm install --save @ graywolfai / react - heroicons

Now you have access to the entire heroicons library! They are formatted as pascal case and have either nothing (solid format) or Outline (outline format) appended at the end. You use them like you would any svg component.

import { ArchiveSolid } from "@graywolfai/react-heroicons"; import { ArchiveOutline } from "@graywolfai/react-heroicons"; // or export const SomeComponent = () => { return ( ... <ArchiveSolid className="h-6 w-6 text-gray-500"></ArchiveSolid> <ArchiveOutline className="h-6 w-6 text-gray-500"></ArchiveOutline> // or ... ) }

Note the above example assumes you are using Tailwind CSS but the color is easily stylable by using the CSS color property.

Icons

. ↳ AcademicCapOutline ↳ AcademicCapSolid ↳ AdjustmentsOutline ↳ AdjustmentsSolid ↳ AnnotationOutline ↳ AnnotationSolid ↳ ArchiveOutline ↳ ArchiveSolid ↳ ArrowCircleDownOutline ↳ ArrowCircleDownSolid ↳ ArrowCircleLeftOutline ↳ ArrowCircleLeftSolid ↳ ArrowCircleRightOutline ↳ ArrowCircleRightSolid ↳ ArrowCircleUpOutline ↳ ArrowCircleUpSolid ↳ ArrowDownOutline ↳ ArrowDownSolid ↳ ArrowLeftOutline ↳ ArrowLeftSolid ↳ ArrowNarrowDownOutline ↳ ArrowNarrowDownSolid ↳ ArrowNarrowLeftOutline ↳ ArrowNarrowLeftSolid ↳ ArrowNarrowRightOutline ↳ ArrowNarrowRightSolid ↳ ArrowNarrowUpOutline ↳ ArrowNarrowUpSolid ↳ ArrowRightOutline ↳ ArrowRightSolid ↳ ArrowsExpandOutline ↳ ArrowsExpandSolid ↳ ArrowSmDownOutline ↳ ArrowSmDownSolid ↳ ArrowSmLeftOutline ↳ ArrowSmLeftSolid ↳ ArrowSmRightOutline ↳ ArrowSmRightSolid ↳ ArrowSmUpOutline ↳ ArrowSmUpSolid ↳ ArrowUpOutline ↳ ArrowUpSolid ↳ AtSymbolOutline ↳ AtSymbolSolid ↳ BackspaceOutline ↳ BackspaceSolid ↳ BadgeCheckOutline ↳ BadgeCheckSolid ↳ BanOutline ↳ BanSolid ↳ BeakerOutline ↳ BeakerSolid ↳ BellOutline ↳ BellSolid ↳ BookmarkAltOutline ↳ BookmarkAltSolid ↳ BookmarkOutline ↳ BookmarkSolid ↳ BookOpenOutline ↳ BookOpenSolid ↳ BriefcaseOutline ↳ BriefcaseSolid ↳ CakeOutline ↳ CakeSolid ↳ CalculatorOutline ↳ CalculatorSolid ↳ CalendarOutline ↳ CalendarSolid ↳ CameraOutline ↳ CameraSolid ↳ CashOutline ↳ CashSolid ↳ ChartBarOutline ↳ ChartBarSolid ↳ ChartPieOutline ↳ ChartPieSolid ↳ ChartSquareBarOutline ↳ ChartSquareBarSolid ↳ ChatAlt2Outline ↳ ChatAlt2Solid ↳ ChatAltOutline ↳ ChatAltSolid ↳ ChatOutline ↳ ChatSolid ↳ CheckCircleOutline ↳ CheckCircleSolid ↳ CheckOutline ↳ CheckSolid ↳ ChevronDoubleDownOutline ↳ ChevronDoubleDownSolid ↳ ChevronDoubleLeftOutline ↳ ChevronDoubleLeftSolid ↳ ChevronDoubleRightOutline ↳ ChevronDoubleRightSolid ↳ ChevronDoubleUpOutline ↳ ChevronDoubleUpSolid ↳ ChevronDownOutline ↳ ChevronDownSolid ↳ ChevronLeftOutline ↳ ChevronLeftSolid ↳ ChevronRightOutline ↳ ChevronRightSolid ↳ ChevronUpOutline ↳ ChevronUpSolid ↳ ChipOutline ↳ ChipSolid ↳ ClipboardCheckOutline ↳ ClipboardCheckSolid ↳ ClipboardCopyOutline ↳ ClipboardCopySolid ↳ ClipboardListOutline ↳ ClipboardListSolid ↳ ClipboardOutline ↳ ClipboardSolid ↳ ClockOutline ↳ ClockSolid ↳ CloudDownloadOutline ↳ CloudDownloadSolid ↳ CloudOutline ↳ CloudSolid ↳ CloudUploadOutline ↳ CloudUploadSolid ↳ CodeOutline ↳ CodeSolid ↳ CogOutline ↳ CogSolid ↳ CollectionOutline ↳ CollectionSolid ↳ ColorSwatchOutline ↳ ColorSwatchSolid ↳ CreditCardOutline ↳ CreditCardSolid ↳ CubeOutline ↳ CubeSolid ↳ CubeTransparentOutline ↳ CubeTransparentSolid ↳ CurrencyBangladeshiOutline ↳ CurrencyBangladeshiSolid ↳ CurrencyDollarOutline ↳ CurrencyDollarSolid ↳ CurrencyEuroOutline ↳ CurrencyEuroSolid ↳ CurrencyPoundOutline ↳ CurrencyPoundSolid ↳ CurrencyRupeeOutline ↳ CurrencyRupeeSolid ↳ CurrencyYenOutline ↳ CurrencyYenSolid ↳ CursorClickOutline ↳ CursorClickSolid ↳ DatabaseOutline ↳ DatabaseSolid ↳ DesktopComputerOutline ↳ DesktopComputerSolid ↳ DeviceMobileOutline ↳ DeviceMobileSolid ↳ DeviceTabletOutline ↳ DeviceTabletSolid ↳ DocumentAddOutline ↳ DocumentAddSolid ↳ DocumentDownloadOutline ↳ DocumentDownloadSolid ↳ DocumentDuplicateOutline ↳ DocumentDuplicateSolid ↳ DocumentOutline ↳ DocumentRemoveOutline ↳ DocumentRemoveSolid ↳ DocumentReportOutline ↳ DocumentReportSolid ↳ DocumentSearchOutline ↳ DocumentSearchSolid ↳ DocumentSolid ↳ DocumentTextOutline ↳ DocumentTextSolid ↳ DotsCircleHorizontalOutline ↳ DotsCircleHorizontalSolid ↳ DotsHorizontalOutline ↳ DotsHorizontalSolid ↳ DotsVerticalOutline ↳ DotsVerticalSolid ↳ DownloadOutline ↳ DownloadSolid ↳ DuplicateOutline ↳ DuplicateSolid ↳ EmojiHappyOutline ↳ EmojiHappySolid ↳ EmojiSadOutline ↳ EmojiSadSolid ↳ ExclamationCircleOutline ↳ ExclamationCircleSolid ↳ ExclamationOutline ↳ ExclamationSolid ↳ ExternalLinkOutline ↳ ExternalLinkSolid ↳ EyeOffOutline ↳ EyeOffSolid ↳ EyeOutline ↳ EyeSolid ↳ FastForwardOutline ↳ FastForwardSolid ↳ FilmOutline ↳ FilmSolid ↳ FilterOutline ↳ FilterSolid ↳ FingerPrintOutline ↳ FingerPrintSolid ↳ FireOutline ↳ FireSolid ↳ FlagOutline ↳ FlagSolid ↳ FolderAddOutline ↳ FolderAddSolid ↳ FolderDownloadOutline ↳ FolderDownloadSolid ↳ FolderOpenOutline ↳ FolderOpenSolid ↳ FolderOutline ↳ FolderRemoveOutline ↳ FolderRemoveSolid ↳ FolderSolid ↳ GiftOutline ↳ GiftSolid ↳ GlobeAltOutline ↳ GlobeAltSolid ↳ GlobeOutline ↳ GlobeSolid ↳ HandOutline ↳ HandSolid ↳ HashtagOutline ↳ HashtagSolid ↳ HeartOutline ↳ HeartSolid ↳ HomeOutline ↳ HomeSolid ↳ IdentificationOutline ↳ IdentificationSolid ↳ InboxInOutline ↳ InboxInSolid ↳ InboxOutline ↳ InboxSolid ↳ InformationCircleOutline ↳ InformationCircleSolid ↳ KeyOutline ↳ KeySolid ↳ LibraryOutline ↳ LibrarySolid ↳ LightBulbOutline ↳ LightBulbSolid ↳ LightningBoltOutline ↳ LightningBoltSolid ↳ LinkOutline ↳ LinkSolid ↳ LocationMarkerOutline ↳ LocationMarkerSolid ↳ LockClosedOutline ↳ LockClosedSolid ↳ LockOpenOutline ↳ LockOpenSolid ↳ LoginOutline ↳ LoginSolid ↳ LogoutOutline ↳ LogoutSolid ↳ MailOpenOutline ↳ MailOpenSolid ↳ MailOutline ↳ MailSolid ↳ MapOutline ↳ MapSolid ↳ MenuAlt1Outline ↳ MenuAlt1Solid ↳ MenuAlt2Outline ↳ MenuAlt2Solid ↳ MenuAlt3Outline ↳ MenuAlt3Solid ↳ MenuAlt4Outline ↳ MenuAlt4Solid ↳ MenuOutline ↳ MenuSolid ↳ MicrophoneOutline ↳ MicrophoneSolid ↳ MinusCircleOutline ↳ MinusCircleSolid ↳ MinusOutline ↳ MinusSmOutline ↳ MinusSmSolid ↳ MinusSolid ↳ MoonOutline ↳ MoonSolid ↳ MusicNoteOutline ↳ MusicNoteSolid ↳ NewspaperOutline ↳ NewspaperSolid ↳ OfficeBuildingOutline ↳ OfficeBuildingSolid ↳ PaperAirplaneOutline ↳ PaperAirplaneSolid ↳ PaperClipOutline ↳ PaperClipSolid ↳ PauseOutline ↳ PauseSolid ↳ PencilAltOutline ↳ PencilAltSolid ↳ PencilOutline ↳ PencilSolid ↳ PhoneIncomingOutline ↳ PhoneIncomingSolid ↳ PhoneMissedCallOutline ↳ PhoneMissedCallSolid ↳ PhoneOutgoingOutline ↳ PhoneOutgoingSolid ↳ PhoneOutline ↳ PhoneSolid ↳ PhotographOutline ↳ PhotographSolid ↳ PlayOutline ↳ PlaySolid ↳ PlusCircleOutline ↳ PlusCircleSolid ↳ PlusOutline ↳ PlusSmOutline ↳ PlusSmSolid ↳ PlusSolid ↳ PresentationChartBarOutline ↳ PresentationChartBarSolid ↳ PresentationChartLineOutline ↳ PresentationChartLineSolid ↳ PrinterOutline ↳ PrinterSolid ↳ PuzzleOutline ↳ PuzzleSolid ↳ QrcodeOutline ↳ QrcodeSolid ↳ QuestionMarkCircleOutline ↳ QuestionMarkCircleSolid ↳ ReceiptRefundOutline ↳ ReceiptRefundSolid ↳ ReceiptTaxOutline ↳ ReceiptTaxSolid ↳ RefreshOutline ↳ RefreshSolid ↳ ReplyOutline ↳ ReplySolid ↳ RewindOutline ↳ RewindSolid ↳ RssOutline ↳ RssSolid ↳ SaveAsOutline ↳ SaveAsSolid ↳ SaveOutline ↳ SaveSolid ↳ ScaleOutline ↳ ScaleSolid ↳ ScissorsOutline ↳ ScissorsSolid ↳ SearchCircleOutline ↳ SearchCircleSolid ↳ SearchOutline ↳ SearchSolid ↳ SelectorOutline ↳ SelectorSolid ↳ ServerOutline ↳ ServerSolid ↳ ShareOutline ↳ ShareSolid ↳ ShieldCheckOutline ↳ ShieldCheckSolid ↳ ShieldExclamationOutline ↳ ShieldExclamationSolid ↳ ShoppingBagOutline ↳ ShoppingBagSolid ↳ ShoppingCartOutline ↳ ShoppingCartSolid ↳ SortAscendingOutline ↳ SortAscendingSolid ↳ SortDescendingOutline ↳ SortDescendingSolid ↳ SparklesOutline ↳ SparklesSolid ↳ SpeakerphoneOutline ↳ SpeakerphoneSolid ↳ StarOutline ↳ StarSolid ↳ StatusOfflineOutline ↳ StatusOfflineSolid ↳ StatusOnlineOutline ↳ StatusOnlineSolid ↳ StopOutline ↳ StopSolid ↳ SunOutline ↳ SunSolid ↳ SupportOutline ↳ SupportSolid ↳ SwitchHorizontalOutline ↳ SwitchHorizontalSolid ↳ SwitchVerticalOutline ↳ SwitchVerticalSolid ↳ TableOutline ↳ TableSolid ↳ TagOutline ↳ TagSolid ↳ TemplateOutline ↳ TemplateSolid ↳ TerminalOutline ↳ TerminalSolid ↳ ThumbDownOutline ↳ ThumbDownSolid ↳ ThumbUpOutline ↳ ThumbUpSolid ↳ TicketOutline ↳ TicketSolid ↳ TranslateOutline ↳ TranslateSolid ↳ TrashOutline ↳ TrashSolid ↳ TrendingDownOutline ↳ TrendingDownSolid ↳ TrendingUpOutline ↳ TrendingUpSolid ↳ TruckOutline ↳ TruckSolid ↳ UploadOutline ↳ UploadSolid ↳ UserAddOutline ↳ UserAddSolid ↳ UserCircleOutline ↳ UserCircleSolid ↳ UserGroupOutline ↳ UserGroupSolid ↳ UserOutline ↳ UserRemoveOutline ↳ UserRemoveSolid ↳ UserSolid ↳ UsersOutline ↳ UsersSolid ↳ VariableOutline ↳ VariableSolid ↳ VideoCameraOutline ↳ VideoCameraSolid ↳ ViewBoardsOutline ↳ ViewBoardsSolid ↳ ViewGridAddOutline ↳ ViewGridAddSolid ↳ ViewGridOutline ↳ ViewGridSolid ↳ ViewListOutline ↳ ViewListSolid ↳ VolumeOffOutline ↳ VolumeOffSolid ↳ VolumeUpOutline ↳ VolumeUpSolid ↳ WifiOutline ↳ WifiSolid ↳ XCircleOutline ↳ XCircleSolid ↳ XOutline ↳ XSolid ↳ ZoomInOutline ↳ ZoomInSolid ↳ ZoomOutOutline ↳ ZoomOutSolid

