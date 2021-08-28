openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@graywolfai/react-heroicons

by graywolftech
1.3.0 (see all)

Heroicons as React components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

344

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@graywolfai/react-heroicons

React Heroicons

A set of free MIT-licensed high-quality SVG icons for you to use in your web projects.

This repository contains the heroicons made by the team from refactoringui as React components bundled in ESM format (ie. no CommonJS format).

Previewing the Icons

Preview the icons at heroicons.dev (Made by codex-zaydek).

Installation & Usage

First, install this library!

npm install --save @graywolfai/react-heroicons

Now you have access to the entire heroicons library! They are formatted as pascal case and have either nothing (solid format) or Outline (outline format) appended at the end. You use them like you would any svg component.

import { ArchiveSolid } from "@graywolfai/react-heroicons";
import { ArchiveOutline } from "@graywolfai/react-heroicons"; // or

export const SomeComponent = () => {
  return (
    ...
    <ArchiveSolid className="h-6 w-6 text-gray-500"></ArchiveSolid>
    <ArchiveOutline className="h-6 w-6 text-gray-500"></ArchiveOutline> // or
    ...
  )
}

Note the above example assumes you are using Tailwind CSS but the color is easily stylable by using the CSS color property.

Icons

.
↳ AcademicCapOutline
↳ AcademicCapSolid
↳ AdjustmentsOutline
↳ AdjustmentsSolid
↳ AnnotationOutline
↳ AnnotationSolid
↳ ArchiveOutline
↳ ArchiveSolid
↳ ArrowCircleDownOutline
↳ ArrowCircleDownSolid
↳ ArrowCircleLeftOutline
↳ ArrowCircleLeftSolid
↳ ArrowCircleRightOutline
↳ ArrowCircleRightSolid
↳ ArrowCircleUpOutline
↳ ArrowCircleUpSolid
↳ ArrowDownOutline
↳ ArrowDownSolid
↳ ArrowLeftOutline
↳ ArrowLeftSolid
↳ ArrowNarrowDownOutline
↳ ArrowNarrowDownSolid
↳ ArrowNarrowLeftOutline
↳ ArrowNarrowLeftSolid
↳ ArrowNarrowRightOutline
↳ ArrowNarrowRightSolid
↳ ArrowNarrowUpOutline
↳ ArrowNarrowUpSolid
↳ ArrowRightOutline
↳ ArrowRightSolid
↳ ArrowsExpandOutline
↳ ArrowsExpandSolid
↳ ArrowSmDownOutline
↳ ArrowSmDownSolid
↳ ArrowSmLeftOutline
↳ ArrowSmLeftSolid
↳ ArrowSmRightOutline
↳ ArrowSmRightSolid
↳ ArrowSmUpOutline
↳ ArrowSmUpSolid
↳ ArrowUpOutline
↳ ArrowUpSolid
↳ AtSymbolOutline
↳ AtSymbolSolid
↳ BackspaceOutline
↳ BackspaceSolid
↳ BadgeCheckOutline
↳ BadgeCheckSolid
↳ BanOutline
↳ BanSolid
↳ BeakerOutline
↳ BeakerSolid
↳ BellOutline
↳ BellSolid
↳ BookmarkAltOutline
↳ BookmarkAltSolid
↳ BookmarkOutline
↳ BookmarkSolid
↳ BookOpenOutline
↳ BookOpenSolid
↳ BriefcaseOutline
↳ BriefcaseSolid
↳ CakeOutline
↳ CakeSolid
↳ CalculatorOutline
↳ CalculatorSolid
↳ CalendarOutline
↳ CalendarSolid
↳ CameraOutline
↳ CameraSolid
↳ CashOutline
↳ CashSolid
↳ ChartBarOutline
↳ ChartBarSolid
↳ ChartPieOutline
↳ ChartPieSolid
↳ ChartSquareBarOutline
↳ ChartSquareBarSolid
↳ ChatAlt2Outline
↳ ChatAlt2Solid
↳ ChatAltOutline
↳ ChatAltSolid
↳ ChatOutline
↳ ChatSolid
↳ CheckCircleOutline
↳ CheckCircleSolid
↳ CheckOutline
↳ CheckSolid
↳ ChevronDoubleDownOutline
↳ ChevronDoubleDownSolid
↳ ChevronDoubleLeftOutline
↳ ChevronDoubleLeftSolid
↳ ChevronDoubleRightOutline
↳ ChevronDoubleRightSolid
↳ ChevronDoubleUpOutline
↳ ChevronDoubleUpSolid
↳ ChevronDownOutline
↳ ChevronDownSolid
↳ ChevronLeftOutline
↳ ChevronLeftSolid
↳ ChevronRightOutline
↳ ChevronRightSolid
↳ ChevronUpOutline
↳ ChevronUpSolid
↳ ChipOutline
↳ ChipSolid
↳ ClipboardCheckOutline
↳ ClipboardCheckSolid
↳ ClipboardCopyOutline
↳ ClipboardCopySolid
↳ ClipboardListOutline
↳ ClipboardListSolid
↳ ClipboardOutline
↳ ClipboardSolid
↳ ClockOutline
↳ ClockSolid
↳ CloudDownloadOutline
↳ CloudDownloadSolid
↳ CloudOutline
↳ CloudSolid
↳ CloudUploadOutline
↳ CloudUploadSolid
↳ CodeOutline
↳ CodeSolid
↳ CogOutline
↳ CogSolid
↳ CollectionOutline
↳ CollectionSolid
↳ ColorSwatchOutline
↳ ColorSwatchSolid
↳ CreditCardOutline
↳ CreditCardSolid
↳ CubeOutline
↳ CubeSolid
↳ CubeTransparentOutline
↳ CubeTransparentSolid
↳ CurrencyBangladeshiOutline
↳ CurrencyBangladeshiSolid
↳ CurrencyDollarOutline
↳ CurrencyDollarSolid
↳ CurrencyEuroOutline
↳ CurrencyEuroSolid
↳ CurrencyPoundOutline
↳ CurrencyPoundSolid
↳ CurrencyRupeeOutline
↳ CurrencyRupeeSolid
↳ CurrencyYenOutline
↳ CurrencyYenSolid
↳ CursorClickOutline
↳ CursorClickSolid
↳ DatabaseOutline
↳ DatabaseSolid
↳ DesktopComputerOutline
↳ DesktopComputerSolid
↳ DeviceMobileOutline
↳ DeviceMobileSolid
↳ DeviceTabletOutline
↳ DeviceTabletSolid
↳ DocumentAddOutline
↳ DocumentAddSolid
↳ DocumentDownloadOutline
↳ DocumentDownloadSolid
↳ DocumentDuplicateOutline
↳ DocumentDuplicateSolid
↳ DocumentOutline
↳ DocumentRemoveOutline
↳ DocumentRemoveSolid
↳ DocumentReportOutline
↳ DocumentReportSolid
↳ DocumentSearchOutline
↳ DocumentSearchSolid
↳ DocumentSolid
↳ DocumentTextOutline
↳ DocumentTextSolid
↳ DotsCircleHorizontalOutline
↳ DotsCircleHorizontalSolid
↳ DotsHorizontalOutline
↳ DotsHorizontalSolid
↳ DotsVerticalOutline
↳ DotsVerticalSolid
↳ DownloadOutline
↳ DownloadSolid
↳ DuplicateOutline
↳ DuplicateSolid
↳ EmojiHappyOutline
↳ EmojiHappySolid
↳ EmojiSadOutline
↳ EmojiSadSolid
↳ ExclamationCircleOutline
↳ ExclamationCircleSolid
↳ ExclamationOutline
↳ ExclamationSolid
↳ ExternalLinkOutline
↳ ExternalLinkSolid
↳ EyeOffOutline
↳ EyeOffSolid
↳ EyeOutline
↳ EyeSolid
↳ FastForwardOutline
↳ FastForwardSolid
↳ FilmOutline
↳ FilmSolid
↳ FilterOutline
↳ FilterSolid
↳ FingerPrintOutline
↳ FingerPrintSolid
↳ FireOutline
↳ FireSolid
↳ FlagOutline
↳ FlagSolid
↳ FolderAddOutline
↳ FolderAddSolid
↳ FolderDownloadOutline
↳ FolderDownloadSolid
↳ FolderOpenOutline
↳ FolderOpenSolid
↳ FolderOutline
↳ FolderRemoveOutline
↳ FolderRemoveSolid
↳ FolderSolid
↳ GiftOutline
↳ GiftSolid
↳ GlobeAltOutline
↳ GlobeAltSolid
↳ GlobeOutline
↳ GlobeSolid
↳ HandOutline
↳ HandSolid
↳ HashtagOutline
↳ HashtagSolid
↳ HeartOutline
↳ HeartSolid
↳ HomeOutline
↳ HomeSolid
↳ IdentificationOutline
↳ IdentificationSolid
↳ InboxInOutline
↳ InboxInSolid
↳ InboxOutline
↳ InboxSolid
↳ InformationCircleOutline
↳ InformationCircleSolid
↳ KeyOutline
↳ KeySolid
↳ LibraryOutline
↳ LibrarySolid
↳ LightBulbOutline
↳ LightBulbSolid
↳ LightningBoltOutline
↳ LightningBoltSolid
↳ LinkOutline
↳ LinkSolid
↳ LocationMarkerOutline
↳ LocationMarkerSolid
↳ LockClosedOutline
↳ LockClosedSolid
↳ LockOpenOutline
↳ LockOpenSolid
↳ LoginOutline
↳ LoginSolid
↳ LogoutOutline
↳ LogoutSolid
↳ MailOpenOutline
↳ MailOpenSolid
↳ MailOutline
↳ MailSolid
↳ MapOutline
↳ MapSolid
↳ MenuAlt1Outline
↳ MenuAlt1Solid
↳ MenuAlt2Outline
↳ MenuAlt2Solid
↳ MenuAlt3Outline
↳ MenuAlt3Solid
↳ MenuAlt4Outline
↳ MenuAlt4Solid
↳ MenuOutline
↳ MenuSolid
↳ MicrophoneOutline
↳ MicrophoneSolid
↳ MinusCircleOutline
↳ MinusCircleSolid
↳ MinusOutline
↳ MinusSmOutline
↳ MinusSmSolid
↳ MinusSolid
↳ MoonOutline
↳ MoonSolid
↳ MusicNoteOutline
↳ MusicNoteSolid
↳ NewspaperOutline
↳ NewspaperSolid
↳ OfficeBuildingOutline
↳ OfficeBuildingSolid
↳ PaperAirplaneOutline
↳ PaperAirplaneSolid
↳ PaperClipOutline
↳ PaperClipSolid
↳ PauseOutline
↳ PauseSolid
↳ PencilAltOutline
↳ PencilAltSolid
↳ PencilOutline
↳ PencilSolid
↳ PhoneIncomingOutline
↳ PhoneIncomingSolid
↳ PhoneMissedCallOutline
↳ PhoneMissedCallSolid
↳ PhoneOutgoingOutline
↳ PhoneOutgoingSolid
↳ PhoneOutline
↳ PhoneSolid
↳ PhotographOutline
↳ PhotographSolid
↳ PlayOutline
↳ PlaySolid
↳ PlusCircleOutline
↳ PlusCircleSolid
↳ PlusOutline
↳ PlusSmOutline
↳ PlusSmSolid
↳ PlusSolid
↳ PresentationChartBarOutline
↳ PresentationChartBarSolid
↳ PresentationChartLineOutline
↳ PresentationChartLineSolid
↳ PrinterOutline
↳ PrinterSolid
↳ PuzzleOutline
↳ PuzzleSolid
↳ QrcodeOutline
↳ QrcodeSolid
↳ QuestionMarkCircleOutline
↳ QuestionMarkCircleSolid
↳ ReceiptRefundOutline
↳ ReceiptRefundSolid
↳ ReceiptTaxOutline
↳ ReceiptTaxSolid
↳ RefreshOutline
↳ RefreshSolid
↳ ReplyOutline
↳ ReplySolid
↳ RewindOutline
↳ RewindSolid
↳ RssOutline
↳ RssSolid
↳ SaveAsOutline
↳ SaveAsSolid
↳ SaveOutline
↳ SaveSolid
↳ ScaleOutline
↳ ScaleSolid
↳ ScissorsOutline
↳ ScissorsSolid
↳ SearchCircleOutline
↳ SearchCircleSolid
↳ SearchOutline
↳ SearchSolid
↳ SelectorOutline
↳ SelectorSolid
↳ ServerOutline
↳ ServerSolid
↳ ShareOutline
↳ ShareSolid
↳ ShieldCheckOutline
↳ ShieldCheckSolid
↳ ShieldExclamationOutline
↳ ShieldExclamationSolid
↳ ShoppingBagOutline
↳ ShoppingBagSolid
↳ ShoppingCartOutline
↳ ShoppingCartSolid
↳ SortAscendingOutline
↳ SortAscendingSolid
↳ SortDescendingOutline
↳ SortDescendingSolid
↳ SparklesOutline
↳ SparklesSolid
↳ SpeakerphoneOutline
↳ SpeakerphoneSolid
↳ StarOutline
↳ StarSolid
↳ StatusOfflineOutline
↳ StatusOfflineSolid
↳ StatusOnlineOutline
↳ StatusOnlineSolid
↳ StopOutline
↳ StopSolid
↳ SunOutline
↳ SunSolid
↳ SupportOutline
↳ SupportSolid
↳ SwitchHorizontalOutline
↳ SwitchHorizontalSolid
↳ SwitchVerticalOutline
↳ SwitchVerticalSolid
↳ TableOutline
↳ TableSolid
↳ TagOutline
↳ TagSolid
↳ TemplateOutline
↳ TemplateSolid
↳ TerminalOutline
↳ TerminalSolid
↳ ThumbDownOutline
↳ ThumbDownSolid
↳ ThumbUpOutline
↳ ThumbUpSolid
↳ TicketOutline
↳ TicketSolid
↳ TranslateOutline
↳ TranslateSolid
↳ TrashOutline
↳ TrashSolid
↳ TrendingDownOutline
↳ TrendingDownSolid
↳ TrendingUpOutline
↳ TrendingUpSolid
↳ TruckOutline
↳ TruckSolid
↳ UploadOutline
↳ UploadSolid
↳ UserAddOutline
↳ UserAddSolid
↳ UserCircleOutline
↳ UserCircleSolid
↳ UserGroupOutline
↳ UserGroupSolid
↳ UserOutline
↳ UserRemoveOutline
↳ UserRemoveSolid
↳ UserSolid
↳ UsersOutline
↳ UsersSolid
↳ VariableOutline
↳ VariableSolid
↳ VideoCameraOutline
↳ VideoCameraSolid
↳ ViewBoardsOutline
↳ ViewBoardsSolid
↳ ViewGridAddOutline
↳ ViewGridAddSolid
↳ ViewGridOutline
↳ ViewGridSolid
↳ ViewListOutline
↳ ViewListSolid
↳ VolumeOffOutline
↳ VolumeOffSolid
↳ VolumeUpOutline
↳ VolumeUpSolid
↳ WifiOutline
↳ WifiSolid
↳ XCircleOutline
↳ XCircleSolid
↳ XOutline
↳ XSolid
↳ ZoomInOutline
↳ ZoomInSolid
↳ ZoomOutOutline
↳ ZoomOutSolid

Publishing

# Make sure you get the latest copy
rm -rf heroicons

# first generate the `tsx` files
# make sure to copy the output and replace the options above
npm run generate

# then bundle them into an ESM format
npm run bundle

# then tag (make sure to push the commit/tag to GitHub and create a release)
npm version major|minor|patch

# Then publish!
npm publish

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial