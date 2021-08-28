A set of free MIT-licensed high-quality SVG icons for you to use in your web projects.
This repository contains the
heroicons made by the team from
refactoringui as
React components bundled in
ESM format (ie. no CommonJS format).
Preview the icons at heroicons.dev (Made by
codex-zaydek).
First, install this library!
npm install --save @graywolfai/react-heroicons
Now you have access to the entire
heroicons library! They are formatted as pascal case and have either nothing (solid format) or
Outline (outline format) appended at the end. You use them like you would any
svg component.
import { ArchiveSolid } from "@graywolfai/react-heroicons";
import { ArchiveOutline } from "@graywolfai/react-heroicons"; // or
export const SomeComponent = () => {
return (
...
<ArchiveSolid className="h-6 w-6 text-gray-500"></ArchiveSolid>
<ArchiveOutline className="h-6 w-6 text-gray-500"></ArchiveOutline> // or
...
)
}
Note the above example assumes you are using
Tailwind CSSbut the color is easily stylable by using the CSS
colorproperty.
.
↳ AcademicCapOutline
↳ AcademicCapSolid
↳ AdjustmentsOutline
↳ AdjustmentsSolid
↳ AnnotationOutline
↳ AnnotationSolid
↳ ArchiveOutline
↳ ArchiveSolid
↳ ArrowCircleDownOutline
↳ ArrowCircleDownSolid
↳ ArrowCircleLeftOutline
↳ ArrowCircleLeftSolid
↳ ArrowCircleRightOutline
↳ ArrowCircleRightSolid
↳ ArrowCircleUpOutline
↳ ArrowCircleUpSolid
↳ ArrowDownOutline
↳ ArrowDownSolid
↳ ArrowLeftOutline
↳ ArrowLeftSolid
↳ ArrowNarrowDownOutline
↳ ArrowNarrowDownSolid
↳ ArrowNarrowLeftOutline
↳ ArrowNarrowLeftSolid
↳ ArrowNarrowRightOutline
↳ ArrowNarrowRightSolid
↳ ArrowNarrowUpOutline
↳ ArrowNarrowUpSolid
↳ ArrowRightOutline
↳ ArrowRightSolid
↳ ArrowsExpandOutline
↳ ArrowsExpandSolid
↳ ArrowSmDownOutline
↳ ArrowSmDownSolid
↳ ArrowSmLeftOutline
↳ ArrowSmLeftSolid
↳ ArrowSmRightOutline
↳ ArrowSmRightSolid
↳ ArrowSmUpOutline
↳ ArrowSmUpSolid
↳ ArrowUpOutline
↳ ArrowUpSolid
↳ AtSymbolOutline
↳ AtSymbolSolid
↳ BackspaceOutline
↳ BackspaceSolid
↳ BadgeCheckOutline
↳ BadgeCheckSolid
↳ BanOutline
↳ BanSolid
↳ BeakerOutline
↳ BeakerSolid
↳ BellOutline
↳ BellSolid
↳ BookmarkAltOutline
↳ BookmarkAltSolid
↳ BookmarkOutline
↳ BookmarkSolid
↳ BookOpenOutline
↳ BookOpenSolid
↳ BriefcaseOutline
↳ BriefcaseSolid
↳ CakeOutline
↳ CakeSolid
↳ CalculatorOutline
↳ CalculatorSolid
↳ CalendarOutline
↳ CalendarSolid
↳ CameraOutline
↳ CameraSolid
↳ CashOutline
↳ CashSolid
↳ ChartBarOutline
↳ ChartBarSolid
↳ ChartPieOutline
↳ ChartPieSolid
↳ ChartSquareBarOutline
↳ ChartSquareBarSolid
↳ ChatAlt2Outline
↳ ChatAlt2Solid
↳ ChatAltOutline
↳ ChatAltSolid
↳ ChatOutline
↳ ChatSolid
↳ CheckCircleOutline
↳ CheckCircleSolid
↳ CheckOutline
↳ CheckSolid
↳ ChevronDoubleDownOutline
↳ ChevronDoubleDownSolid
↳ ChevronDoubleLeftOutline
↳ ChevronDoubleLeftSolid
↳ ChevronDoubleRightOutline
↳ ChevronDoubleRightSolid
↳ ChevronDoubleUpOutline
↳ ChevronDoubleUpSolid
↳ ChevronDownOutline
↳ ChevronDownSolid
↳ ChevronLeftOutline
↳ ChevronLeftSolid
↳ ChevronRightOutline
↳ ChevronRightSolid
↳ ChevronUpOutline
↳ ChevronUpSolid
↳ ChipOutline
↳ ChipSolid
↳ ClipboardCheckOutline
↳ ClipboardCheckSolid
↳ ClipboardCopyOutline
↳ ClipboardCopySolid
↳ ClipboardListOutline
↳ ClipboardListSolid
↳ ClipboardOutline
↳ ClipboardSolid
↳ ClockOutline
↳ ClockSolid
↳ CloudDownloadOutline
↳ CloudDownloadSolid
↳ CloudOutline
↳ CloudSolid
↳ CloudUploadOutline
↳ CloudUploadSolid
↳ CodeOutline
↳ CodeSolid
↳ CogOutline
↳ CogSolid
↳ CollectionOutline
↳ CollectionSolid
↳ ColorSwatchOutline
↳ ColorSwatchSolid
↳ CreditCardOutline
↳ CreditCardSolid
↳ CubeOutline
↳ CubeSolid
↳ CubeTransparentOutline
↳ CubeTransparentSolid
↳ CurrencyBangladeshiOutline
↳ CurrencyBangladeshiSolid
↳ CurrencyDollarOutline
↳ CurrencyDollarSolid
↳ CurrencyEuroOutline
↳ CurrencyEuroSolid
↳ CurrencyPoundOutline
↳ CurrencyPoundSolid
↳ CurrencyRupeeOutline
↳ CurrencyRupeeSolid
↳ CurrencyYenOutline
↳ CurrencyYenSolid
↳ CursorClickOutline
↳ CursorClickSolid
↳ DatabaseOutline
↳ DatabaseSolid
↳ DesktopComputerOutline
↳ DesktopComputerSolid
↳ DeviceMobileOutline
↳ DeviceMobileSolid
↳ DeviceTabletOutline
↳ DeviceTabletSolid
↳ DocumentAddOutline
↳ DocumentAddSolid
↳ DocumentDownloadOutline
↳ DocumentDownloadSolid
↳ DocumentDuplicateOutline
↳ DocumentDuplicateSolid
↳ DocumentOutline
↳ DocumentRemoveOutline
↳ DocumentRemoveSolid
↳ DocumentReportOutline
↳ DocumentReportSolid
↳ DocumentSearchOutline
↳ DocumentSearchSolid
↳ DocumentSolid
↳ DocumentTextOutline
↳ DocumentTextSolid
↳ DotsCircleHorizontalOutline
↳ DotsCircleHorizontalSolid
↳ DotsHorizontalOutline
↳ DotsHorizontalSolid
↳ DotsVerticalOutline
↳ DotsVerticalSolid
↳ DownloadOutline
↳ DownloadSolid
↳ DuplicateOutline
↳ DuplicateSolid
↳ EmojiHappyOutline
↳ EmojiHappySolid
↳ EmojiSadOutline
↳ EmojiSadSolid
↳ ExclamationCircleOutline
↳ ExclamationCircleSolid
↳ ExclamationOutline
↳ ExclamationSolid
↳ ExternalLinkOutline
↳ ExternalLinkSolid
↳ EyeOffOutline
↳ EyeOffSolid
↳ EyeOutline
↳ EyeSolid
↳ FastForwardOutline
↳ FastForwardSolid
↳ FilmOutline
↳ FilmSolid
↳ FilterOutline
↳ FilterSolid
↳ FingerPrintOutline
↳ FingerPrintSolid
↳ FireOutline
↳ FireSolid
↳ FlagOutline
↳ FlagSolid
↳ FolderAddOutline
↳ FolderAddSolid
↳ FolderDownloadOutline
↳ FolderDownloadSolid
↳ FolderOpenOutline
↳ FolderOpenSolid
↳ FolderOutline
↳ FolderRemoveOutline
↳ FolderRemoveSolid
↳ FolderSolid
↳ GiftOutline
↳ GiftSolid
↳ GlobeAltOutline
↳ GlobeAltSolid
↳ GlobeOutline
↳ GlobeSolid
↳ HandOutline
↳ HandSolid
↳ HashtagOutline
↳ HashtagSolid
↳ HeartOutline
↳ HeartSolid
↳ HomeOutline
↳ HomeSolid
↳ IdentificationOutline
↳ IdentificationSolid
↳ InboxInOutline
↳ InboxInSolid
↳ InboxOutline
↳ InboxSolid
↳ InformationCircleOutline
↳ InformationCircleSolid
↳ KeyOutline
↳ KeySolid
↳ LibraryOutline
↳ LibrarySolid
↳ LightBulbOutline
↳ LightBulbSolid
↳ LightningBoltOutline
↳ LightningBoltSolid
↳ LinkOutline
↳ LinkSolid
↳ LocationMarkerOutline
↳ LocationMarkerSolid
↳ LockClosedOutline
↳ LockClosedSolid
↳ LockOpenOutline
↳ LockOpenSolid
↳ LoginOutline
↳ LoginSolid
↳ LogoutOutline
↳ LogoutSolid
↳ MailOpenOutline
↳ MailOpenSolid
↳ MailOutline
↳ MailSolid
↳ MapOutline
↳ MapSolid
↳ MenuAlt1Outline
↳ MenuAlt1Solid
↳ MenuAlt2Outline
↳ MenuAlt2Solid
↳ MenuAlt3Outline
↳ MenuAlt3Solid
↳ MenuAlt4Outline
↳ MenuAlt4Solid
↳ MenuOutline
↳ MenuSolid
↳ MicrophoneOutline
↳ MicrophoneSolid
↳ MinusCircleOutline
↳ MinusCircleSolid
↳ MinusOutline
↳ MinusSmOutline
↳ MinusSmSolid
↳ MinusSolid
↳ MoonOutline
↳ MoonSolid
↳ MusicNoteOutline
↳ MusicNoteSolid
↳ NewspaperOutline
↳ NewspaperSolid
↳ OfficeBuildingOutline
↳ OfficeBuildingSolid
↳ PaperAirplaneOutline
↳ PaperAirplaneSolid
↳ PaperClipOutline
↳ PaperClipSolid
↳ PauseOutline
↳ PauseSolid
↳ PencilAltOutline
↳ PencilAltSolid
↳ PencilOutline
↳ PencilSolid
↳ PhoneIncomingOutline
↳ PhoneIncomingSolid
↳ PhoneMissedCallOutline
↳ PhoneMissedCallSolid
↳ PhoneOutgoingOutline
↳ PhoneOutgoingSolid
↳ PhoneOutline
↳ PhoneSolid
↳ PhotographOutline
↳ PhotographSolid
↳ PlayOutline
↳ PlaySolid
↳ PlusCircleOutline
↳ PlusCircleSolid
↳ PlusOutline
↳ PlusSmOutline
↳ PlusSmSolid
↳ PlusSolid
↳ PresentationChartBarOutline
↳ PresentationChartBarSolid
↳ PresentationChartLineOutline
↳ PresentationChartLineSolid
↳ PrinterOutline
↳ PrinterSolid
↳ PuzzleOutline
↳ PuzzleSolid
↳ QrcodeOutline
↳ QrcodeSolid
↳ QuestionMarkCircleOutline
↳ QuestionMarkCircleSolid
↳ ReceiptRefundOutline
↳ ReceiptRefundSolid
↳ ReceiptTaxOutline
↳ ReceiptTaxSolid
↳ RefreshOutline
↳ RefreshSolid
↳ ReplyOutline
↳ ReplySolid
↳ RewindOutline
↳ RewindSolid
↳ RssOutline
↳ RssSolid
↳ SaveAsOutline
↳ SaveAsSolid
↳ SaveOutline
↳ SaveSolid
↳ ScaleOutline
↳ ScaleSolid
↳ ScissorsOutline
↳ ScissorsSolid
↳ SearchCircleOutline
↳ SearchCircleSolid
↳ SearchOutline
↳ SearchSolid
↳ SelectorOutline
↳ SelectorSolid
↳ ServerOutline
↳ ServerSolid
↳ ShareOutline
↳ ShareSolid
↳ ShieldCheckOutline
↳ ShieldCheckSolid
↳ ShieldExclamationOutline
↳ ShieldExclamationSolid
↳ ShoppingBagOutline
↳ ShoppingBagSolid
↳ ShoppingCartOutline
↳ ShoppingCartSolid
↳ SortAscendingOutline
↳ SortAscendingSolid
↳ SortDescendingOutline
↳ SortDescendingSolid
↳ SparklesOutline
↳ SparklesSolid
↳ SpeakerphoneOutline
↳ SpeakerphoneSolid
↳ StarOutline
↳ StarSolid
↳ StatusOfflineOutline
↳ StatusOfflineSolid
↳ StatusOnlineOutline
↳ StatusOnlineSolid
↳ StopOutline
↳ StopSolid
↳ SunOutline
↳ SunSolid
↳ SupportOutline
↳ SupportSolid
↳ SwitchHorizontalOutline
↳ SwitchHorizontalSolid
↳ SwitchVerticalOutline
↳ SwitchVerticalSolid
↳ TableOutline
↳ TableSolid
↳ TagOutline
↳ TagSolid
↳ TemplateOutline
↳ TemplateSolid
↳ TerminalOutline
↳ TerminalSolid
↳ ThumbDownOutline
↳ ThumbDownSolid
↳ ThumbUpOutline
↳ ThumbUpSolid
↳ TicketOutline
↳ TicketSolid
↳ TranslateOutline
↳ TranslateSolid
↳ TrashOutline
↳ TrashSolid
↳ TrendingDownOutline
↳ TrendingDownSolid
↳ TrendingUpOutline
↳ TrendingUpSolid
↳ TruckOutline
↳ TruckSolid
↳ UploadOutline
↳ UploadSolid
↳ UserAddOutline
↳ UserAddSolid
↳ UserCircleOutline
↳ UserCircleSolid
↳ UserGroupOutline
↳ UserGroupSolid
↳ UserOutline
↳ UserRemoveOutline
↳ UserRemoveSolid
↳ UserSolid
↳ UsersOutline
↳ UsersSolid
↳ VariableOutline
↳ VariableSolid
↳ VideoCameraOutline
↳ VideoCameraSolid
↳ ViewBoardsOutline
↳ ViewBoardsSolid
↳ ViewGridAddOutline
↳ ViewGridAddSolid
↳ ViewGridOutline
↳ ViewGridSolid
↳ ViewListOutline
↳ ViewListSolid
↳ VolumeOffOutline
↳ VolumeOffSolid
↳ VolumeUpOutline
↳ VolumeUpSolid
↳ WifiOutline
↳ WifiSolid
↳ XCircleOutline
↳ XCircleSolid
↳ XOutline
↳ XSolid
↳ ZoomInOutline
↳ ZoomInSolid
↳ ZoomOutOutline
↳ ZoomOutSolid
# Make sure you get the latest copy
rm -rf heroicons
# first generate the `tsx` files
# make sure to copy the output and replace the options above
npm run generate
# then bundle them into an ESM format
npm run bundle
# then tag (make sure to push the commit/tag to GitHub and create a release)
npm version major|minor|patch
# Then publish!
npm publish