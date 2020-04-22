It's been increasingly difficult for me to make time to maintain this project. My projects at work have also gradually migrated away from Google Maps (but still on Vue -- Vue's awesome!), so there's less and less incentive to maintain.
If you have time to contribute to a rather frequently used library, feel free to make a PR! For more background, please refer to this issue.
What's urgently needed are:
The above three will go a long way to keeping the project maintainable and contributable, and will address many of the open issues.
This is the Vue 2.x port of vue-google-maps!
This great package doesn't release the last features added to it for different reasons, is because it that some developers land a new package with the last features added to it.
If you want to use the last features in this package you can use gmap-vue, it is a fork of this repository and has all new fixes and features added to it.
This new package has new documentation with live examples that can you test with your own gmap key. You can visit it following this link gmap-vue docs.
npm install vue2-google-maps
Just download
dist/vue-google-maps.js file and include it from your HTML.
Be aware that if you use this method, you cannot use TitleCase for your components and your attributes.
That is, instead of writing
<GmapMap>, you need to write
<gmap-map>.
Generating an Google Maps API key.
If you are using Webpack and Vue file components, just add the following to your code!
<GmapMap
:center="{lat:10, lng:10}"
:zoom="7"
map-type-id="terrain"
style="width: 500px; height: 300px"
>
<GmapMarker
:key="index"
v-for="(m, index) in markers"
:position="m.position"
:clickable="true"
:draggable="true"
@click="center=m.position"
/>
</GmapMap>
In your
main.js or inside a Nuxt plugin:
import Vue from 'vue'
import * as VueGoogleMaps from 'vue2-google-maps'
Vue.use(VueGoogleMaps, {
load: {
key: 'YOUR_API_TOKEN',
libraries: 'places', // This is required if you use the Autocomplete plugin
// OR: libraries: 'places,drawing'
// OR: libraries: 'places,drawing,visualization'
// (as you require)
//// If you want to set the version, you can do so:
// v: '3.26',
},
//// If you intend to programmatically custom event listener code
//// (e.g. `this.$refs.gmap.$on('zoom_changed', someFunc)`)
//// instead of going through Vue templates (e.g. `<GmapMap @zoom_changed="someFunc">`)
//// you might need to turn this on.
// autobindAllEvents: false,
//// If you want to manually install components, e.g.
//// import {GmapMarker} from 'vue2-google-maps/src/components/marker'
//// Vue.component('GmapMarker', GmapMarker)
//// then set installComponents to 'false'.
//// If you want to automatically install all the components this property must be set to 'true':
installComponents: true
})
If you need to gain access to the
Map instance (e.g. to call
panToBounds,
panTo):
<template>
<GmapMap ref="mapRef" ...>
</GmapMap>
</template>
<script>
export default {
mounted () {
// At this point, the child GmapMap has been mounted, but
// its map has not been initialized.
// Therefore we need to write mapRef.$mapPromise.then(() => ...)
this.$refs.mapRef.$mapPromise.then((map) => {
map.panTo({lat: 1.38, lng: 103.80})
})
}
}
If you need to gain access to the
<template>
<GmapMarker ref="myMarker"
:position="google && new google.maps.LatLng(1.38, 103.8)" />
</template>
<script>
import {gmapApi} from 'vue2-google-maps'
export default {
computed: {
google: gmapApi
}
}
</script>
Control the options of the map with the options property:
Example of MapOptions:
<GmapMap
:options="{
zoomControl: true,
mapTypeControl: false,
scaleControl: false,
streetViewControl: false,
rotateControl: false,
fullscreenControl: true,
disableDefaultUI: false
}"
>
</GmapMap>
Add region and language localization:
Example for Localization:
Vue.use(VueGoogleMaps, {
load: {
region: 'VI',
language: 'vi',
},
})
For Nuxt.js projects, please import VueGoogleMaps in the following manner:
import * as VueGoogleMaps from '~/node_modules/vue2-google-maps'
Add the following to your
nuxt.config.js's
build.extend():
transpile: [/^vue2-google-maps($|\/)/]
The list of officially support components are:
marker-clusterer-plus)
You can find examples of this on the website. Auto-generated API documentation for these components are here.
For
Cluster, you must import the class specifically, e.g.
import GmapCluster from 'vue2-google-maps/dist/components/cluster' // replace src with dist if you have Babel issues
Vue.component('GmapCluster', GmapCluster)
Inconvenient, but this means all other users don't have to bundle the marker clusterer package in their source code.
The autocomplete supports custom text field via scoped slot
<gmap-autocomplete class="introInput" >
<template v-slot:input="slotProps">
<v-text-field outlined
prepend-inner-icon="place"
placeholder="Location Of Event"
ref="input"
v-on:listeners="slotProps.listeners"
v-on:attrs="slotProps.attrs">
</v-text-field>
</template>
</gmap-autocomplete>
The ref on the element must be called input, if the element is a vue component then it must have a child ref called input (like in vuetify text-field) or speciy a custom name via childRefName property (only works one level deep into a component).
The v-on:listeners is rquired, v-on:attrs may or may not be required depending on your implementation.
This requires vue 2.6 or higher for the new slot support.
NOTE: The official NPM package does not support this until the NPM package is updated, you can use this alternate temporary one or build your own version from source.
https://www.npmjs.com/package/vue2-google-maps-withscopedautocomp
It should be relatively easy to add your own components (e.g. Heatmap, GroundOverlay). please refer to the
source code for
MapElementFactory.
Example for DirectionsRenderer:
// DirectionsRenderer.js
import {MapElementFactory} from 'vue2-google-maps'
export default MapElementFactory({
name: 'directionsRenderer',
ctr: () => google.maps.DirectionsRenderer,
//// The following is optional, but necessary if the constructor takes multiple arguments
//// e.g. for GroundOverlay
// ctrArgs: (options, otherProps) => [options],
events: ['directions_changed'],
// Mapped Props will automatically set up
// this.$watch('propertyName', (v) => instance.setPropertyName(v))
//
// If you specify `twoWay`, then it also sets up:
// google.maps.event.addListener(instance, 'propertyName_changed', () => {
// this.$emit('propertyName_changed', instance.getPropertyName())
// })
//
// If you specify `noBind`, then neither will be set up. You should manually
// create your watchers in `afterCreate()`.
mappedProps: {
routeIndex: { type: Number },
options: { type: Object },
panel: { },
directions: { type: Object },
//// If you have a property that comes with a `_changed` event,
//// you can specify `twoWay` to automatically bind the event, e.g. Map's `zoom`:
// zoom: {type: Number, twoWay: true}
},
// Any other properties you want to bind. Note: Must be in Object notation
props: {},
// Actions you want to perform before creating the object instance using the
// provided constructor (for example, you can modify the `options` object).
// If you return a promise, execution will suspend until the promise resolves
beforeCreate (options) {},
// Actions to perform after creating the object instance.
afterCreate (directionsRendererInstance) {},
})
Thereafter, it's easy to use the newly-minted component!
<template>
<GmapMap :zoom="..." :center="...">
<DirectionsRenderer />
</GmapMap>
</template>
<script>
import DirectionsRenderer from './DirectionsRenderer.js'
export default {
components: {DirectionsRenderer}
}
</script>
More automated tests should be written to help new contributors.
Meanwhile, please test your changes against the suite of examples.
Improvements to the tests are welcome :)