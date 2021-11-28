graphy is a collection of high-performance RDF libraries for JavaScript developers with a focus on usability. API works in both the browser and Node.js. Expressive CLI tool also available for Node.js.

Install the graphy bin CLI

npm: npm install --global graphy graphy -- help

yarn: yarn global add graphy graphy -- help

🔎 Find the package you need or install the super-package npm install --save graphy .

Core

Memory

Content

N-Triples : NTriplesReader, NTriplesScanner, NTriplesWriter, NTriplesScriber

: NTriplesReader, NTriplesScanner, NTriplesWriter, NTriplesScriber N-Quads : NQuadsReader, NQuadsScanner, NQuadsWriter, NQuadsScriber

: NQuadsReader, NQuadsScanner, NQuadsWriter, NQuadsScriber Turtle : TurtleReader, TurtleWriter, TurtleScriber

: TurtleReader, TurtleWriter, TurtleScriber TriG : TriGReader, TriGWriter, TriGScriber

: TriGReader, TriGWriter, TriGScriber RDF/XML: RdfXmlScriber

License

ISC © Blake Regalia