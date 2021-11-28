openbase logo
cxs

@graphy/content.xml.scribe

by Blake Regalia
4.3.4 (see all)

A collection of RDF libraries for JavaScript

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

357

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

graphy.js 🍌

graphy.js 🍌

graphy is a collection of high-performance RDF libraries for JavaScript developers with a focus on usability. API works in both the browser and Node.js. Expressive CLI tool also available for Node.js.

https://graphy.link/

Performance Benchmarks

🚀 See how well graphy outperforms all others.

Command Line Interface

📑 See documentation for CLI here.

Install the graphy bin CLI

  • npm:

    $ npm install --global graphy
$ graphy --help

  • yarn:

    $ yarn global add graphy
$ graphy --help

Features

See API Documentation

🔎 Find the package you need or install the super-package npm install --save graphy .

Core

Memory

Content

Changelog

🍭⚡︎🔧 See history of changes here.

Roadmap

🚧 See the list of planned features.

License

ISC © Blake Regalia

