@graphql-typed-document-node/apollo-client-2

This repository is the home for graphql-typed-document-node and integration related to it.

You can read more, see example and try it out live here

graphql-typed-document-node is a development tool for creating fully typed DocumentNode objects. It means that just by passing the GraphQL query/mutation/subscription/fragment to a supporting GraphQL client library, you'll get a fully type result object and variables object.

It made possible by TypeScript type inference.

This project works in the following way:

Configure your project to use this library (see How to use? ). You write your GraphQL operations ( query / mutation / subscription / fragment ) in any way your prefer (for example - in a .graphql file). GraphQL Code Generator will generate a TypedDocumentNode for your operations (which is a bundle of pre-compiled DocumentNode with the operation result type and variables type). Instead of using your .graphql file - import the generated TypedDocumentNode and use it with your GraphQL client framework. You'll get automatic type inference, auto-complete and type checking based on your GraphQL operation.

Supported Libraries

Most libraries supports DocumentNode as the type of the query object, but that's not enough to use this library.

Our goal is to get built-in support in major libraries, in order

In order to extend the behavior, we are using patch-package library internally, to add support for TypedDocumentNode and add the support for type inference.

The following patches are currently supported:

Built-in support

@apollo/client (since 3.2.0 , if you are using React Components ( <Query> ) you still need a patch )

(since , if you are using React Components ( ) you ) apollo-angular (since 2.6.0 )

(since ) @urql/core (since 1.15.0 )

(since ) @urql/preact (since 1.4.0 )

(since ) urql (since 1.11.0 )

(since ) @urql/exchange-graphcache (since 3.1.11 )

(since ) @urql/svelte (since 1.1.3 )

(since ) villus (since 1.0.0-beta.8 )

(since ) graphql-js (since 15.2.0 )

(since ) @vue/apollo-composable (since 4.0.0-alpha.13 )

Upcoming built-in support

graphql-js (v16)

With Patch

graphql ( 14.7.0 , 15.0.0 , 15.1.0 , ~15.2.0 )

( , , , ) @apollo/client ( ~3.0.0 , ~3.1.0 )

( , ) apollo-client ( ~2.6.10 , including apollo-cache )

( , including ) react-apollo ( 3.1.5 )

( ) apollo-angular ( 1.10.1 )

How to use?

You can find a set of examples here

To use this library, following these instructions:

Install this library, and GraphQL Codegen and the relevant plugins:

yarn add -D -typed- document -node/core -codegen/cli -codegen/typescript -codegen/typescript-operations -codegen/typed- document -node

And if you don't already have a dependency for graphql , add it to your project:

yarn add graphql

Codegen is needed because we need to precompile .graphql files into DocumentNode , and burns the types in it to create TypedDocumentNode object.

Create GraphQL-Codegen configuration file, and point to your GraphQL schema and your .graphql operations files:

schema: SCHEMA_FILE_OR_ENDPOINT_HERE documents: "./src/**/*.graphql" generates: ./src/graphql-operations.ts: plugins: - typescript - typescript-operations - typed-document-node

Try to run codegen by using: yarn graphql-codegen , it should create the ./src/graphql-operations.ts file for you, with the generated TypedDocumentNode objects.

If you are using a library that doesn't support TypedDocumentNode yet, you can apply a patch, by doing:

Install the patch-cli:

yarn add -D @ graphql - typed - document - node / patch - cli

Configure the patch CLI to run as postinstall script:

{ "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "patch-typed-document-node" } }

Reinstall dependencies (using npm or yarn) - it will now patch the relevant libraries.

Now, after installing your projects' dependencies, it will make sure to patch all relevant packages and make it available for use with TypedDocumentNode .

Utils

The core package of typed-document-node exports 3 types only:

TypedDocumentNode - the base of this library.

- the base of this library. ResultOf - a utils for extracting the result type from an existing TypeDocumentNode instance ( ResultOf<typeof MyQueryDocument> )

- a utils for extracting the result type from an existing instance ( ) VariablesOf - a utils for extracting the variables type from an existing TypeDocumentNode instance ( VariablesOf<typeof MyQueryDocument> )

How can I support this in my library?

If you are a library maintainer, and you wish to have built-in TS support in your library, you can add support for TypedDocumentNode without having any breaking changes to your API.

Basically, in any place where you need to have typed access to the result type of an operation, or to a typed variables object, make sure to have generics for both types, and use TypeDocumentNode in your arguments, instead of DocumentNode . This will allow TypeScript to infer the types based on the object you are passing to it later.

Before

type GqlFetchResult = { data?: any ; errors?: Error []; } export function gqlFetch ( operation: DocumentNode, variables?: Record< string , any > ): GqlFetchResult { }

After

import { TypedDocumentNode } from "@graphql-typed-document-node/core" ; type GqlFetchResult<TData = any > = { data?: TData; errors?: Error []; } export function gqlFetch < TData = any , TVariables = Record < string , any >>( operation: TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>, variables?: TVariables ): GqlFetchResult < TData > ; export function gqlFetch < TData = any , TVariables = Record < string , any >>( operation: DocumentNode, variables?: TVariables ): GqlFetchResult < TData > { }

How to extend other libraries with this?

You can create patches using patch-package and change the .d.ts files of any package to add support for TypedDocumentNode .

If you think your patch can be helpful for other developers as well, feel free to open a PR in this repo and add it!

Thanks & Inspiration