@graphql-typed-document-node/apollo-client-2

graphql-typed-document-node
This repository is the home for
graphql-typed-document-node and integration related to it.
You can read more, see example and try it out live here
graphql-typed-document-node is a development tool for creating fully typed
DocumentNode objects. It means that just by passing the GraphQL query/mutation/subscription/fragment to a supporting GraphQL client library, you'll get a fully type result object and variables object.
It made possible by TypeScript type inference.
This project works in the following way:
How to use?).
query /
mutation /
subscription /
fragment) in any way your prefer (for example - in a
.graphql file).
TypedDocumentNode for your operations (which is a bundle of pre-compiled
DocumentNode with the operation result type and variables type).
.graphql file - import the generated
TypedDocumentNode and use it with your GraphQL client framework.
Most libraries supports
DocumentNode as the type of the query object, but that's not enough to use this library.
Our goal is to get built-in support in major libraries, in order
In order to extend the behavior, we are using
patch-package library internally, to add support for
TypedDocumentNode and add the support for type inference.
The following patches are currently supported:
@apollo/client (since
3.2.0, if you are using React Components (
<Query>) you still need a patch)
apollo-angular (since
2.6.0)
@urql/core (since
1.15.0)
@urql/preact (since
1.4.0)
urql (since
1.11.0)
@urql/exchange-graphcache (since
3.1.11)
@urql/svelte (since
1.1.3)
villus (since
1.0.0-beta.8)
graphql-js (since
15.2.0)
@vue/apollo-composable (since
4.0.0-alpha.13)
graphql-js (v16)
graphql (
14.7.0,
15.0.0,
15.1.0,
~15.2.0)
@apollo/client (
~3.0.0,
~3.1.0)
apollo-client (
~2.6.10, including
apollo-cache)
react-apollo (
3.1.5)
apollo-angular (
1.10.1)
You can find a set of examples here
To use this library, following these instructions:
yarn add -D @graphql-typed-document-node/core @graphql-codegen/cli @graphql-codegen/typescript @graphql-codegen/typescript-operations @graphql-codegen/typed-document-node
And if you don't already have a dependency for
graphql, add it to your project:
yarn add graphql
Codegen is needed because we need to precompile
.graphqlfiles into
DocumentNode, and burns the types in it to create
TypedDocumentNodeobject.
.graphql operations files:
schema: SCHEMA_FILE_OR_ENDPOINT_HERE
documents: "./src/**/*.graphql"
generates:
./src/graphql-operations.ts:
plugins:
- typescript
- typescript-operations
- typed-document-node
yarn graphql-codegen, it should create the
./src/graphql-operations.ts file for you, with the generated
TypedDocumentNode objects.
If you are using a library that doesn't support
TypedDocumentNode yet, you can apply a patch, by doing:
yarn add -D @graphql-typed-document-node/patch-cli
postinstall script:
{
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "patch-typed-document-node"
}
}
Now, after installing your projects' dependencies, it will make sure to patch all relevant packages and make it available for use with
TypedDocumentNode.
The
core package of typed-document-node exports 3 types only:
TypedDocumentNode - the base of this library.
ResultOf - a utils for extracting the result type from an existing
TypeDocumentNode instance (
ResultOf<typeof MyQueryDocument>)
VariablesOf - a utils for extracting the variables type from an existing
TypeDocumentNode instance (
VariablesOf<typeof MyQueryDocument>)
If you are a library maintainer, and you wish to have built-in TS support in your library, you can add support for
TypedDocumentNode without having any breaking changes to your API.
Basically, in any place where you need to have typed access to the result type of an operation, or to a typed variables object, make sure to have generics for both types, and use
TypeDocumentNode in your arguments, instead of
DocumentNode. This will allow TypeScript to infer the types based on the object you are passing to it later.
type GqlFetchResult = {
data?: any;
errors?: Error[];
}
export function gqlFetch(operation: DocumentNode, variables?: Record<string, any>): GqlFetchResult {
// ...
}
import { TypedDocumentNode } from "@graphql-typed-document-node/core";
type GqlFetchResult<TData = any> = {
data?: TData;
errors?: Error[];
}
export function gqlFetch<TData = any, TVariables = Record<string, any>>(operation: TypedDocumentNode<TData, TVariables>, variables?: TVariables): GqlFetchResult<TData>;
export function gqlFetch<TData = any, TVariables = Record<string, any>>(operation: DocumentNode, variables?: TVariables): GqlFetchResult<TData> {
// ...
}
You can create patches using
patch-package and change the
.d.ts files of any package to add support for
TypedDocumentNode.
If you think your patch can be helpful for other developers as well, feel free to open a PR in this repo and add it!