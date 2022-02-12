GraphQL Modules is a toolset of libraries and guidelines dedicated to create reusable, maintainable, testable and extendable modules out of your GraphQL server.

Highlights

Reusable modules - Modules are defined by their GraphQL schema (Schema first design). They can be shared between apps.

Scalable structure - Manage multiple teams and features, multiple micro-services and servers.

Gradual growth - A clear, gradual path from a very simple and fast, single-file modules, to scalable multi-file, multi-teams, multi-repo, multi-server modules.

Testable - A rich toolset around testing, mocking and separation.

Documentation

Documentation is available at graphql-modules.com.

Installation

To install graphql-modules, use the following:

$ npm install graphql-modules $ yarn add graphql-modules

We are also publishing a pre-release version to NPM on each change.

Just take a look at the build status on Github Actions and find "Publish Canary" job to get the published version.

Usage

More advanced usage at graphql-modules.com

import { createModule, createApplication, gql } from 'graphql-modules' ; const module = createModule({ id : 'my-module' , typeDefs : gql ` type Post { id: ID title: String author: User } type Query { posts: [Post] } ` , resolvers : blogResolvers, }); const application = createApplication({ modules : [ module ], });

Inside the examples directory you can find the following examples:

Contributions

Contributions, issues and feature requests are very welcome. If you are using this package and fixed a bug for yourself, please consider submitting a PR!

And if this is your first time contributing to this project, please do read our Contributor Workflow Guide before you get started off.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep GraphQL Modules open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct as adopted from Contributor Covenant

License

MIT