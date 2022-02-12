GraphQL Modules is a toolset of libraries and guidelines dedicated to create reusable, maintainable, testable and extendable modules out of your GraphQL server.
Documentation is available at graphql-modules.com.
To install graphql-modules, use the following:
$ npm install graphql-modules
# Or, with Yarn
$ yarn add graphql-modules
We are also publishing a pre-release version to NPM on each change.
Just take a look at the build status on Github Actions and find "Publish Canary" job to get the published version.
More advanced usage at graphql-modules.com
import { createModule, createApplication, gql } from 'graphql-modules';
const module = createModule({
id: 'my-module',
typeDefs: gql`
type Post {
id: ID
title: String
author: User
}
type Query {
posts: [Post]
}
`,
resolvers: blogResolvers,
});
const application = createApplication({
modules: [module],
});
Inside the
examples directory you can find the following examples:
Contributions, issues and feature requests are very welcome. If you are using this package and fixed a bug for yourself, please consider submitting a PR!
And if this is your first time contributing to this project, please do read our Contributor Workflow Guide before you get started off.
Help us keep GraphQL Modules open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct as adopted from Contributor Covenant
MIT