openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gl

@graphql-inspector/git-loader

by Kamil Kisiela
3.0.2 (see all)

🕵️‍♀️ Validate schema, get schema change notifications, validate operations, find breaking changes, look for similar types, schema coverage

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

102K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Inspector

npm version Docker Pulls code style: prettier renovate-app badge Discord Chat

GraphQL Inspector outputs a list of changes between two GraphQL schemas. Every change is precisely explained and marked as breaking, non-breaking or dangerous. It helps you validate documents and fragments against a schema and even find similar or duplicated types.

GraphQL Inspector looks interesting? You may like GraphQL Hive as well!

Use GraphQL Inspector however you want:

Features

  • Compares schemas
  • Detect breaking or dangerous changes
  • Schema change notifications
  • Use serverless functions validate changes
  • Validates Operations and Fragments against a schema
  • Finds similar / duplicated types
  • Schema coverage based on Operations and Fragments
  • Serves a GraphQL server with faked data and GraphiQL
  • Docker Image

Use on GitHub

Github

Use everywhere

Example

Installation and Usage

Visit our website graphql-inspector.com to learn more about the project.

Documentation

Documentation is available at graphql-inspector.com/docs.

Some part of the library was ported to NodeJS from Ruby's GraphQL Schema Comparator

Contributions

Contributions, issues and feature requests are very welcome. If you are using this package and fixed a bug for yourself, please consider submitting a PR!

And if this is your first time contributing to this project, please do read our Contributor Workflow Guide before you get started off.

Code of Conduct

Help us keep GraphQL Inspector open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct as adopted from Contributor Covenant

License

MIT © Kamil Kisiela

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial