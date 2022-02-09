GraphQL Inspector outputs a list of changes between two GraphQL schemas. Every change is precisely explained and marked as breaking, non-breaking or dangerous. It helps you validate documents and fragments against a schema and even find similar or duplicated types.
GraphQL Inspector looks interesting? You may like GraphQL Hive as well!
Use GraphQL Inspector however you want:
Visit our website graphql-inspector.com to learn more about the project.
Documentation is available at graphql-inspector.com/docs.
Some part of the library was ported to NodeJS from Ruby's GraphQL Schema Comparator
Contributions, issues and feature requests are very welcome. If you are using this package and fixed a bug for yourself, please consider submitting a PR!
And if this is your first time contributing to this project, please do read our Contributor Workflow Guide before you get started off.
Help us keep GraphQL Inspector open and inclusive. Please read and follow our Code of Conduct as adopted from Contributor Covenant
MIT © Kamil Kisiela