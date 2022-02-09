GraphQL Inspector outputs a list of changes between two GraphQL schemas. Every change is precisely explained and marked as breaking, non-breaking or dangerous. It helps you validate documents and fragments against a schema and even find similar or duplicated types.

Use GraphQL Inspector however you want:

Features

Compares schemas

Detect breaking or dangerous changes

Schema change notifications

Use serverless functions validate changes

Validates Operations and Fragments against a schema

Finds similar / duplicated types

Schema coverage based on Operations and Fragments

Serves a GraphQL server with faked data and GraphiQL

Docker Image

Use on GitHub

Use everywhere

Installation and Usage

Visit our website graphql-inspector.com to learn more about the project.

Documentation

Documentation is available at graphql-inspector.com/docs.

Related

Some part of the library was ported to NodeJS from Ruby's GraphQL Schema Comparator

