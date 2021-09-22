This is a PostGraphile schema plugin that provides support for the popular PostGIS spatial database system.

Create a PostgreSQL database with PostGIS columns, run PostGraphile with this plugin, and have a fully functional geospatial-aware GraphQL API for your database.

Roadmap

Work is ongoing, here's the plan:

Read-only support for geojson field from all geography types (via a shared GraphQL interface)

Read-only support for field from all geography types (via a shared GraphQL interface) Add GraphQL types for all the expected geography types (implementing this interface)

Add GraphQL types for all the expected geography types (implementing this interface) Read-only support for determining the geometry sub-types of columns and exposing these directly (rather than the interface)

Read-only support for determining the geometry sub-types of columns and exposing these directly (rather than the interface) Read-only support for longitude and latitude on geography(POINT) columns

Read-only support for and on columns Read-only support for viewing the list of geometries in a geography(GEOMETRYCOLLECTION)

Read-only support for viewing the list of in a Read-only support for a list of points ( longitude and latitude ) on geography(LINESTRING) and geography(POLYGON) columns

Read-only support for a list of points ( and ) on and columns Create/update/null support for geography(POINT) columns

Create/update/null support for columns Create/update/null support for geography(LINESTRING) and geography(POLYGON) columns

Create/update/null support for and columns Integration with postgraphile-plugin-connection-filter to enable PostGIS specific filtering (via postgraphile-plugin-connection-filter-postgis)

Integration with to enable PostGIS specific filtering (via postgraphile-plugin-connection-filter-postgis) Read-only support for computed attributes on geography(LINESTRING) and geography(POLYGON) , such as area , length , perimeter , and centroid - currently possible by adding a plugin and consuming the GeoJSON directly.

There are many, many other features that this plugin could support - if you have specific needs please get in touch!

Usage

This plugin requires PostGraphile v4.4.0 or higher to function correctly.

Add PostGIS to your database:

CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS postgis WITH SCHEMA public ;

Load the plugin:

postgraphile --append-plugins @ graphile / postgis

Querying and mutating

Using this table as example:

CREATE TABLE data ( id UUID PRIMARY KEY DEFAULT uuid_generate_v1mc(), geom_point geometry(Point, 4326 ) default null );

In queries geom_point is represented as type GeometryPoint . Example:

query { allDatas { nodes { geomPoint { geojson srid x y } } } }

In mutations geom_point is represented as type GeoJSON . Example:

mutation ($id: UUID!, $geomPoint: GeoJSON!) { updateDataById( input: { id: $id, dataPatch: { geomPoint: $geomPoint } } ) { ... } }

with these variables:

{ "id" : "0116254a-0146-11ea-8418-4f89d6596247" , "geomPoint" : { "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" : [ 8.5 , 47.5 ] } }

Beware of the fact that since 2016 the GeoJSON spec expects the coordinates to be of SRID 4326/WGS84 (see https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc7946#section-4). So adding a crs field to the GeoJSON is deprecated. Thus since v3 PostGIS will be happy to receive above GeoJSON.

In earlier versions PostGIS expects a SRID to be passed. So the variables would be:

{ "id" : "0116254a-0146-11ea-8418-4f89d6596247" , "geomPoint" : { "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" : [ 8.5 , 47.5 ], "crs" : { "type" : "name" , "properties" : { "name" : "urn:ogc:def:crs:EPSG::4326" } } } }

Development

Contributions are extremely welcome! To get started, clone down this repo and then:

createdb graphile_test export TEST_DATABASE_URL=postgres: yarn yarn dev

Note the development server runs at http://localhost:5123/graphiql

To run the tests: