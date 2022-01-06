Adds a powerful suite of aggregate functionality to a PostGraphile schema: calculating aggregates, grouped aggregates, applying conditions to grouped aggregates, ordering by relational aggregates, filtering by the results of aggregates on related connections, etc.
IMPORTANT: aggregates are added to connections, they do not work with "simple collections".
To help us develop this software sustainably under the MIT license, we ask all individuals and businesses that use it to help support its ongoing maintenance and development via sponsorship.
And please give some love to our featured sponsors 🤩:
|
Chad Furman *
|
Storyscript *
|
Surge.io *
|
Postlight *
* Sponsors the entire Graphile suite
This module is currently "experimental" status; we may change any part of it in a semver minor release.
Requires PostGraphile v4.12.0-alpha.0 or higher.
Install with:
yarn add postgraphile @graphile/pg-aggregates
CLI usage via
--append-plugins:
postgraphile --append-plugins @graphile/pg-aggregates -c postgres://localhost/my_db ...
Library usage via
appendPlugins:
import PgAggregatesPlugin from "@graphile/pg-aggregates";
// or: const PgAggregatesPlugin = require("@graphile/pg-aggregates").default;
const middleware = postgraphile(DATABASE_URL, SCHEMAS, {
appendPlugins: [PgAggregatesPlugin],
});
If you want you could install our example schema and then issue a GraphQL query such as:
query GameAggregates {
allMatchStats {
aggregates {
max {
points
goals
saves
}
min {
points
}
}
}
allPlayers(orderBy: [MATCH_STATS_BY_PLAYER_ID_SUM_GOALS_ASC]) {
nodes {
name
matchStatsByPlayerId {
totalCount
aggregates {
sum {
points
goals
saves
}
average {
points
goals
saves
teamPosition
}
}
}
}
}
}
or:
query GroupedAggregatesByDerivative {
allMatchStats {
byDay: groupedAggregates(groupBy: [CREATED_AT_TRUNCATED_TO_DAY]) {
keys # The timestamp truncated to the beginning of the day
average {
points
}
}
byHour: groupedAggregates(groupBy: [CREATED_AT_TRUNCATED_TO_HOUR]) {
keys # The timestamp truncated to the beginning of the hour
average {
points
}
}
}
}
To filter by aggregates on related tables, you will also need
postgraphile-plugin-connection-filter,
and you will need to enable
graphileBuildOptions.connectionFilterRelations
as documented here.
app.use(
postgraphile(DATABASE_URL, SCHEMA_NAME, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
connectionFilterRelations: true,
},
})
);
Aggregates respect the conditions/filters of the connection but are unaffected
by the pagination of the connection (they ignore the
first/
last/
after/
before/
orderBy parameters). You may retrieve
(optionally paginated) node data from a connection at the same time as
retrieving aggregates from it. Aggregates are supported on connections at any
level of the GraphQL query.
Connection-wide aggregates are available via the
aggregates field directly on
a GraphQL connection; for example:
query LoadsOfAggregates {
allFilms {
aggregates {
average {
durationInMinutes
}
}
}
}
We support the following aggregates out of the box:
sum (applies to number-like fields) - the result of adding all the values
together
distinctCount (applies to all fields) - the count of the number of distinct
values
min (applies to number-like fields) - the smallest value
max (applies to number-like fields) - the greatest value
average (applies to number-like fields) - the average (arithmetic mean)
value
stddevSample (applies to number-like fields) - the sample standard deviation
of the values
stddevPopulation (applies to number-like fields) - the population standard
deviation of the values
varianceSample (applies to number-like fields) - the sample variance of the
values
variancePopulation (applies to number-like fields) - the population variance
of the values
See Defining your own aggregates below for details on how to add your own aggregates.
Different aggregates apply to different data types; in general we attempt to add aggregate entries for each column and computed column function that appears to be compatible with the aggregate.
This plugin automatically adds some additional
orderBy criteria to your graph
allowing you to order by aggregates over relations; e.g. you could find the top
5 players ordered by their average points scored in each match, and grab some
more aggregate information about them too:
query FocussedOrderedAggregate {
allPlayers(
first: 5
orderBy: [MATCH_STATS_BY_PLAYER_ID_AVERAGE_POINTS_DESC]
) {
nodes {
name
matchStatsByPlayerId {
totalCount
aggregates {
sum {
goals
}
average {
points
}
}
}
}
}
}
(You will need
postgraphile-plugin-connection-filter for this; see above.)
query PlayersWith9OrMoreSavesInMatchesTheyScoredIn {
allPlayers(
filter: {
matchStatsByPlayerId: {
aggregates: {
sum: { saves: { greaterThan: "9" }, rating: { lessThan: 143 } }
filter: { goals: { greaterThan: 0 } }
}
}
}
) {
nodes {
name
matchStatsByPlayerId(filter: { goals: { greaterThan: 0 } }) {
aggregates {
sum {
saves
rating
goals
}
}
}
}
}
}
We also support grouping your data via the value of one of your columns or a derivative thereof; and calculating aggregates over each of the matching groups. Out of the box we support two derivatives:
truncated-to-hour (applies to timestamp-like values) - truncates to the
beginning of the (UTC) hour
truncated-to-day (applies to timestamp-like values) - truncates to the
beginning of the (UTC) day
See Defining your own grouping derivatives below for details on how to add your own grouping derivatives.
The aggregates supported over groups are the same as over the connection as a
whole (see Aggregates above), but in addition you may also
determine the
keys that were used for the aggregate. There will be one key for
each of the
groupBy values; for example in this query:
query AverageDurationByYearOfRelease {
allFilms {
groupedAggregates(groupBy: [YEAR_OF_RELEASE]) {
keys
average {
durationInMinutes
}
}
}
}
each entry in the
groupedAggregates result will have a
keys entry that will
be a list containing one value which will be the year of release (as a string).
The values in the
keys list are always stringified, this is a known limitation
due to interactions with GraphQL.
If these grouped aggregates are returning too much data, you can filter the
groups down by applying a
having clause against them; for example you could
see the average number of goals on days where the average points score was over
200:
query AverageGoalsOnDaysWithAveragePointsOver200 {
allMatchStats {
byDay: groupedAggregates(
groupBy: [CREATED_AT_TRUNCATED_TO_DAY]
having: { average: { points: { greaterThan: 200 } } }
) {
keys
average {
goals
}
}
}
}
You can add your own aggregates by using a plugin to add your own aggregate specs. Aggregate specs aren't too complicated, for example here is a spec that could define the "min" aggregate:
const isNumberLike = (pgType) => pgType.category === "N";
const minSpec = {
id: "min",
humanLabel: "minimum",
HumanLabel: "Minimum",
isSuitableType: isNumberLike,
sqlAggregateWrap: (sqlFrag) => sql.fragment`min(${sqlFrag})`,
};
See src/AggregateSpecsPlugin.ts for more details/examples.
You may add your own derivatives by adding a group by spec to
build.pgAggregateGroupBySpecs via a plugin. Derivative specs are fairly
straightforward, for example here's the spec for "truncated-to-hour":
const TIMESTAMP_OID = "1114";
const TIMESTAMPTZ_OID = "1184";
const truncatedToHourSpec = {
// A unique identifier for this spec, will be used to generate its name:
id: "truncated-to-hour",
// A filter to determine which column/function return types this derivative
// is valid against:
isSuitableType: (pgType) =>
pgType.id === TIMESTAMP_OID || pgType.id === TIMESTAMPTZ_OID,
// The actual derivative - given the SQL fragment `sqlFrag` which represents
// the column/function call, return a new SQL fragment that represents the
// derived value, in this case a truncated timestamp:
sqlWrap: (sqlFrag) => sql.fragment`date_trunc('hour', ${sqlFrag})`,
};
Building that up with a few more different intervals into a full PostGraphile plugin, you might write something like:
// Constants from PostgreSQL
const TIMESTAMP_OID = "1114";
const TIMESTAMPTZ_OID = "1184";
// Determine if a given type is a timestamp/timestamptz
const isTimestamp = (pgType) =>
pgType.id === TIMESTAMP_OID || pgType.id === TIMESTAMPTZ_OID;
// Build a spec that truncates to the given interval
const tsTruncateSpec = (sql, interval) => ({
// `id` has to be unique, derive it from the `interval`:
id: `truncated-to-${interval}`,
// Only apply to timestamp fields:
isSuitableType: isTimestamp,
// Given the column value represented by the SQL fragment `sqlFrag`, wrap it
// with a `date_trunc()` call, passing the relevant interval.
sqlWrap: (sqlFrag) =>
sql.fragment`date_trunc(${sql.literal(interval)}, ${sqlFrag})`,
});
// This is the PostGraphile plugin; see:
// https://www.graphile.org/postgraphile/extending/
const DateTruncAggregateGroupSpecsPlugin = (builder) => {
builder.hook("build", (build) => {
const { pgSql: sql } = build;
build.pgAggregateGroupBySpecs = [
// Copy all existing specs, except the ones we're replacing
...build.pgAggregateGroupBySpecs.filter(
(spec) => !["truncated-to-day", "truncated-to-hour"].includes(spec.id)
),
// Add our timestamp specs
tsTruncateSpec(sql, "year"),
tsTruncateSpec(sql, "month"),
tsTruncateSpec(sql, "week"),
tsTruncateSpec(sql, "day"),
tsTruncateSpec(sql, "hour"),
// Other values: microseconds, milliseconds, second, minute, quarter,
// decade, century, millennium.
// See https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/functions-datetime.html#FUNCTIONS-DATETIME-TRUNC
];
return build;
});
};
module.exports = DateTruncAggregateGroupSpecsPlugin;
Finally pass this plugin into PostGraphile via
--append-plugins or
appendPlugins: [...] - see https://www.graphile.org/postgraphile/extending/
See src/AggregateSpecsPlugin.ts for examples and more information.
This plugin was started as a proof of concept in 2019 thanks to sponsorship from OneGraph, and was made into fully featured released module thanks to sponsorship from Surge in 2021. It is maintained thanks to the support of Graphile's sponsors - thank you sponsors!