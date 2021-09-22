This is a PostGraphile server plugin which encompasses a collection of Graphile Engine plugins enabling you to register asynchronous callbacks before/during/after operations; uses include:
The callbacks only affect root fields (e.g. fields on the Query, Mutation and Subscription types) and can:
PostGraphile CLI:
postgraphile \
--plugins @graphile/operation-hooks \
--operation-messages \
--operation-messages-preflight
(
--operation-messages exposes generated messages on mutation payloads and
GraphQL error objects;
--operation-messages-preflight adds a preflight option
to mutations which allows the pre-mutation checks to run (and messages to be
generates) but does not actually perform the mutation.)
PostGraphile library:
const { postgraphile, makePluginHook } = require("postgraphile");
// This is how we load server plugins into PostGraphile
// See: https://www.graphile.org/postgraphile/plugins/
const pluginHook = makePluginHook([
require("@graphile/operation-hooks").default,
// Any more PostGraphile server plugins here
]);
const postGraphileMiddleware = postgraphile(DATABASE_URL, SCHEMA_NAME, {
pluginHook,
operationMessages: true,
operationMessagesPreflight: true,
appendPlugins: [
// Add your JS hooks here, e.g.
// require('./path/to/my_hook.js')
],
});
// This example uses `http` but you can use Express, Koa, etc.
require("http").createServer(postGraphileMiddleware).listen(5000);
/*
const app = express();
express.use(postGraphileMiddleware);
express.listen(5000);
*/
If you want to just use the Graphile Engine plugins without the PostGraphile CLI/library integration that's possible too:
const { createPostGraphileSchema } = require("postgraphile");
const { OperationHooksPlugin } = require("@graphile/operation-hooks");
const schema = createPostGraphileSchema(DATABASE_URL, SCHEMA_NAME, {
appendPlugins: [OperationHooksPlugin],
});
The messages plugin gives you the ability to associate messages with an
operation. Each message has at least a
level and
message field (both are
strings).
Imagine you have the following GraphQL mutation:
input SendEmailInput {
email: String!
subject: String
body: String
}
extend type Mutation {
sendEmail(input: SendEmailInput!): SendEmailPayload
}
There's a number of messages you might be interested in sending:
You'll notice that every message has a
level string and
message string, many
also have a
path string array. All messages can optionally define additional
arbitrary keys. I've also tagged each one
[B] for "before" (i.e. this message
would be generated before the mutation takes place),
[A] for "after" (i.e.
this message would be generated during or after the mutation), and
[E] for
"error" (i.e. this message may be generated if an error occurred during the
mutation itself). Note that the
[A] (after) messages might also be triggered
during the mutation, rather than afterwards; more on this below.
The
level key is treated specially; if any message generated before the
mutation takes place produces a message with
level='error' then the mutation
will be aborted with an error. The value in doing this with these messages is
that more than one error (along with associated warnings, notices, etc.) can be
raised at the same time, allowing the user to fix multiple issues at once,
resulting in greater user satisfaction.
Messages are accumulated from all the operation hooks that have been added to the current mutation. One hook producing a message with level=error will not prevent further hooks from being called (however you can prevent other hooks from being called by literally throwing an error).
Should you wish to surface notifications via GraphQL (rather than just using the
before/after hooks to cause side effects, or possibly raise 'error' messages),
you may use the CLI flag
--operation-messages or library config
operationMessages: true. Doing so will extend the mutation payloads in your
GraphQL schema with a
messages entry, a list of the messages raised, and will
also expose relevant messages on any thrown GraphQL errors.
We will define an
OperationMessageInterface interface that all messages must
conform to:
interface OperationMessageInterface {
level: String!
message: String!
path: [String!]
}
And extend all mutation payloads to expose them:
extend type *MutationPayload {
messages: [OperationMessageInterface!]
}
You can then define whatever concrete message subtypes you need to be returned. A message type must specify at least the 3 fields defined in the interface:
level (required, string)
error,
warning,
notification,
info,
debug, ...
error is special - it will abort the transaction on the server (all others
are just passed to client)
message (required, string)
Invalid email
path (optional, string array)
['input', 'userPatch', 'firstName']
⚠️ Please note that messages added to errors do NOT conform to the GraphQL definitions, so be careful to not expose more information than you intend!
This is the easiest way to add messages during a mutation; you just need to
RAISE NOTICE in one of the functions related with your mutation. This could be
your custom mutation
function itself, or it could be a trigger function called by one of the rows
you're manipulating.
Importantly, the NOTICE must use the error code
OPMSG. It may optionally
define
detail which is treated as a JSON value and is merged into the message
object; if no
level key is included as part of
detail then the level will
default to
info.
Minimal example:
RAISE NOTICE 'Your credits are running low.' USING ERRCODE = 'OPMSG';
Fuller example:
RAISE NOTICE
'2 + 2 is %, minus 1 that''s %; quick maths.',
(2 + 2),
(2 + 2 - 1)
USING
ERRCODE = 'OPMSG',
DETAIL = json_build_object(
'level', 'info',
'path', array_to_json(ARRAY['noticePath']),
'anything_else', 'can_go_here'
)::text;
See the PostgreSQL RAISE documentation for more information.
Adding this schema plugin to a PostGraphile server will give you the ability to define mutation operation hooks via PostgreSQL functions. These hooks only apply to the built in CRUD mutations, for custom mutations or schema extensions you should implement the logic within the mutation (or use the JS hooks interface).
To be detected as a mutation operation hook, these PostgreSQL functions must conform to the following requirements:
data (JSON/JSONB) - the data the user submitted to be stored to the record
(INSERT: the create object, UPDATE: the patch object, DELETE:
null)
tuple (table type) - the current row in the database (because we expose a
lot of methods to mutate the same row)
null
null
op (string) - the operation (
insert,
update, or
delete) - useful if
you want to share the same function between multiple operations
VOID, or
SETOF mutation_message, or
mutation_message[], or
TABLE(level text, message text, path text[], ...)
OUT parameters matching the
TABLE entries above.
VOLATILE (default) or
STABLE (note: should only be
STABLE
if it does not return
VOID)
Recommendation: add an
@omit smart comment to the function to have it excluded
from the GraphQL schema.
SQL schema:
create table users (
id serial primary key,
username text not null unique
);
create type mutation_message as (
level text,
message text,
path text[],
code text
);
create or replace function users_insert_before(input jsonb)
returns mutation_message[]
as $$
begin
if lower(input ->> 'username') <> (input ->> 'username') then
return array[(
'error',
'Your username must be in lowercase',
null,
'E83245'
)::mutation_message];
else
return array[(
'info',
'Nice to meet you, ' || (input ->> 'username'),
null,
null
)::mutation_message];
end if;
end;
$$ language plpgsql stable;
comment on function users_insert_before(jsonb) is E'@omit';
GraphQL mutation:
mutation {
createUser(input: { user: { username: "alice" } }) {
user {
username
}
messages {
level
message
}
}
}
Result:
{
"data": {
"createUser": {
"user": {
"username": "alice"
},
"messages": [
{
"level": "info",
"message": "Nice to meet you, alice"
}
]
}
}
}
By default we use the following naming convention:
users_)
insert,
update or
delete)
_before or
_after to indicate when it runs
e.g.
users_insert_before
You can override this using the inflector
pgOperationHookFunctionName:
const { makeAddInflectorsPlugin } = require("graphile-utils");
module.exports = makeAddInflectorsPlugin(
{
pgOperationHookFunctionName: (table, sqlOp, when, _fieldContext) => {
return `${table.name}_${sqlOp}_${when.toLowerCase()}`;
},
},
true
);
You can also implement hooks in JavaScript (the SQL hooks are actually
implemented using the JavaScript interface). To do so, you use the
addOperationHook API introduced by this plugin. This allows you to write a
single function that handles all root-level queries, mutations and
subscriptions; it's then your responsibility to filter this down to what you
need. (We'll probably make a helper for this in future!)
You can load your plugin with the standard
--append-plugins (library:
appendPlugins) option.
What follows is an example plugin, you can see it in use in this example repository.
// This plugin logs all attempts at `create` mutations before they're attempted.
const logCreateMutationsHookFromBuild = (build) => (fieldContext) => {
// This function is called for every top-level field registered with
// Graphile Engine. `fieldContext` is a Context object describing
// the field that's being hooked; it could be for a query (`isRootQuery`),
// a mutation (`isRootMutation`), or a subscription
// (`isRootSubscription`). Return `null` if we don't want to apply this
// hook to this `fieldContext`.
const {
scope: { isRootMutation, isPgCreateMutationField, pgFieldIntrospection },
} = fieldContext;
// If your hook should only apply to mutations you can do this:
if (!isRootMutation) return null;
// You can further limit the functions this hook applies to using
// `fieldContext`, e.g. `fieldContext.scope.fieldName` would allow you to
// cherry-pick an individual field, or
// `fieldContext.scope.isPgCreateMutationField` would tell you that this
// is a built in CRUD create mutation field:
// https://github.com/graphile/graphile-engine/blob/7d49f8eeb579d12683f1c0c6579d7b230a2a3008/packages/graphile-build-pg/src/plugins/PgMutationCreatePlugin.js#L253-L254
if (
!isPgCreateMutationField ||
!pgFieldIntrospection ||
pgFieldIntrospection.kind !== "class"
) {
return null;
}
// By this point, we're applying the hook to all create mutations
// Defining the callback up front makes the code easier to read.
const tableName = pgFieldIntrospection.name;
const logAttempt = (input, args, context, resolveInfo) => {
console.log(
`A create was attempted on table ${tableName} by ${
context.jwtClaims && context.jwtClaims.user_id
? `user with id ${context.jwtClaims.user_id}`
: "an anonymous user"
}`
);
// Our function must return either the input, a derivative of it, or
// `null`. If `null` is returned then the null will be returned (without
// an error) to the user.
// Since we wish to continue, we'll just return the input.
return input;
};
// Now we tell the hooks system to use it:
return {
// An optional list of callbacks to call before the operation
before: [
// You may register more than one callback if you wish, they will be mixed
// in with the callbacks registered from other plugins and called in the
// order specified by their priority value.
{
// Priority is a number between 0 and 1000; if you're not sure where to
// put it, then 500 is a great starting point.
priority: 500,
// This function (which can be asynchronous) will be called before the
// operation; it will be passed a value that it must return verbatim;
// the only other valid return is `null` in which case an error will be thrown.
callback: logAttempt,
},
],
// As `before`, except the callback is called after the operation and will
// be passed the result of the operation; you may return a derivative of the
// result.
after: [],
// As `before`; except the callback is called if an error occurs; it will be
// passed the error and must return either the error or a derivative of it.
error: [],
};
};
// This exports a standard Graphile Engine plugin that adds the operation
// hook.
module.exports = function MyOperationHookPlugin(builder) {
builder.hook("init", (_, build) => {
// Register our operation hook (passing it the build object):
build.addOperationHook(logCreateMutationsHookFromBuild(build));
// Graphile Engine hooks must always return their input or a derivative of
// it.
return _;
});
};
Don't try and use this for things like field masking since there's a lot of
different ways a user can access a field in GraphQL. Field masking should be
solved via
makeWrapResolversPlugin or similar approach instead.
This is a young plugin, it will evolve over time.
We don't currently have a neat way for adding other types to the OperationMessageInterface, so if you really need to expose additional fields, you can do it using a schema extension:
const { gql, makeExtendSchemaPlugin } = require("graphile-utils");
module.exports = makeExtendSchemaPlugin(() => ({
typedefs: gql`
extend type OperationMessage {
anotherField: String
yetAnotherField: Float
}
`,
resolvers: {},
}));