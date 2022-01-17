openbase logo
@graphile/federation

by graphile
0.1.0 (see all)

Apollo federation support for PostGraphile [UNMAINTAINED]

Documentation
Readme

UNMAINTAINED

This plugin is currently unmaintained whilst we focus on development of PostGraphile version 5. There are community forks that you may wish to check out:

To add your fork to the list (or describe what sets it apart) please send a PR to this file.

@graphile/federation

Apollo federation support for PostGraphile (or any Graphile Engine schema).

Installation

yarn add postgraphile @graphile/federation

CLI usage

postgraphile --append-plugins @graphile/federation

Library usage

const express = require("express");
const { postgraphile } = require("postgraphile");
const { default: FederationPlugin } = require("@graphile/federation");

const app = express();
app.use(
  postgraphile(process.env.DATABASE_URL, "public", {
    appendPlugins: [FederationPlugin],
  })
);
app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000);

How?

This plugin exposes the Global Object Identification Specification (i.e. Node interface) in a way that's compatible with Apollo Federation.

Requires PostGraphile v4.4.2-rc.0+ and a maintained LTS version of Node.

Do you need this?

Only use this if you're planning to have your API consumed by Apollo Federation; exposing these redundant interfaces to regular users may be confusing.

Status

Proof of concept. No tests, use at your own risk! Pull requests very welcome.

