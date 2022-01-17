This plugin is currently unmaintained whilst we focus on development of PostGraphile version 5. There are community forks that you may wish to check out:
To add your fork to the list (or describe what sets it apart) please send a PR to this file.
Apollo federation support for PostGraphile (or any Graphile Engine schema).
yarn add postgraphile @graphile/federation
postgraphile --append-plugins @graphile/federation
const express = require("express");
const { postgraphile } = require("postgraphile");
const { default: FederationPlugin } = require("@graphile/federation");
const app = express();
app.use(
postgraphile(process.env.DATABASE_URL, "public", {
appendPlugins: [FederationPlugin],
})
);
app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000);
This plugin exposes the Global Object Identification
Specification
(i.e.
Node interface) in a way that's compatible with Apollo Federation.
Requires PostGraphile v4.4.2-rc.0+ and a maintained LTS version of Node.
Only use this if you're planning to have your API consumed by Apollo Federation; exposing these redundant interfaces to regular users may be confusing.
Proof of concept. No tests, use at your own risk! Pull requests very welcome.