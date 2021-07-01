@graphile-contrib/pg-simplify-inflector

This plugin simplifies field names in the PostGraphile schema; e.g.
allUsers
becomes simply
users,
User.postsByAuthorId becomes simply
User.posts, and
Post.userByAuthorId becomes simply
Post.author.
Adding this plugin to your schema is almost certainly a breaking change, so do it before you ship anything! This is the primary reason this isn't enabled by default in PostGraphile.
This plugin is recommended for all PostGraphile users.
This plugin is implemented as a single JS file that does not need to be compiled at all - you can simply copy it into your project and customise it as you see fit.
Alternatively, you can write your own inflection plugin.
Given these tables:
create table companies (
id serial primary key,
name text not null
);
create table beverages (
id serial primary key,
company_id int not null references companies,
distributor_id int references companies,
name text not null
);
Query.allCompanies 👉
Query.companies (disable via
pgSimplifyAllRows = false)
Query.allBeverages 👉
Query.beverages
Beverage.companyByCompanyId 👉
Beverage.company
Beverage.companyByDistributorId 👉
Beverage.distributor
Company.beveragesByCompanyId 👉
Company.beverages (because the
company_id column follows the
[table_name]_id naming convention)
patch instead of
companyPatch /
beveragePatch (disable via
pgSimplifyPatch = false)
pgSimpleCollections = "only" then you can set
pgOmitListSuffix = true to omit the
List suffix
singularize("fish") === pluralize("fish")).
Note:
Company.beveragesByDistributorId will remain, because
distributor_id
does not follow the
[table_name]_id naming convention, but you could rename
this yourself with a smart comment:
comment on constraint "beverages_distributor_id_fkey" on "beverages" is
E'@foreignFieldName distributedBeverages';
or with a custom inflector:
module.exports = makeAddInflectorsPlugin(
{
getOppositeBaseName(baseName) {
return (
{
// These are the default opposites
parent: "child",
child: "parent",
author: "authored",
editor: "edited",
reviewer: "reviewed",
// 👇 Add/customise this line:
distributor: "distributed",
}[baseName] || null
);
},
},
true
);
yarn add @graphile-contrib/pg-simplify-inflector
or
npm install --save @graphile-contrib/pg-simplify-inflector
CLI:
postgraphile --append-plugins @graphile-contrib/pg-simplify-inflector
Library:
const PgSimplifyInflectorPlugin = require("@graphile-contrib/pg-simplify-inflector");
// ...
app.use(
postgraphile(process.env.AUTH_DATABASE_URL, "app_public", {
appendPlugins: [PgSimplifyInflectorPlugin],
// Optional customisation
graphileBuildOptions: {
/*
* Uncomment if you want simple collections to lose the 'List' suffix
* (and connections to gain a 'Connection' suffix).
*/
//pgOmitListSuffix: true,
/*
* Uncomment if you want 'userPatch' instead of 'patch' in update
* mutations.
*/
//pgSimplifyPatch: false,
/*
* Uncomment if you want 'allUsers' instead of 'users' at root level.
*/
//pgSimplifyAllRows: false,
/*
* Uncomment if you want primary key queries and mutations to have
* `ById` (or similar) suffix; and the `nodeId` queries/mutations
* to lose their `ByNodeId` suffix.
*/
// pgShortPk: true,
},
// ... other settings ...
})
);
By naming your foreign key along the lines of
author_id or
author_fk, e.g.:
CREATE TABLE posts (
id serial primary key,
author_id int not null references users,
...
);
We can automatically extract the field prefix:
author and call the relation
author rather than the default:
user. This allows for a post to have an
author,
editor,
reviewer, etc. all which point to
users.
The reverse, however, is not so easy. On the User type, we can't call the
reverse of all these different relations
posts. The default inflector refers
to these as
postsByAuthorId,
postsByEditorId, etc. However we'd rather use
shorter names, so we introduce a new inflector:
getOppositeBaseName. This
inflector is passed a baseName (the part without the
_id/
_fk suffix, e.g.
author,
editor,
reviewer above) and should return the opposite of that
base name which will be prepended to the target type to produce, e.g.
authoredPosts,
editedPosts,
reviewedPosts. Failing this, we just fall back
to the default (verbose) inflector; it will be up to you to add smart comments
or a custom inflector to override these.
In most cases, the conflict errors will guide you on how to fix these issues using smart comments.
@foreignSimpleFieldName
@foreignSimpleFieldName was added to override the naming of the foreign-side
of a one-to-many relationship's simple collections field (if you're using simple
collections). By default we'll take the
@foreignFieldName and add the "list
suffix" ("List" by default, but "" if
pgOmitListSuffix is set), but if you
prefer you can override it entirely with
@foreignSimpleFieldName. If you set
@foreignSimpleFieldName and you're using
simpleCollections 'both' then you
should also set
@foreignFieldName explicitly or unexpected things may occur.
Applies to:
@listSuffix
@listSuffix allows you to override the default naming on a per-entity basis,
overriding
pgOmitListSuffix. For example, with
pgOmitListSuffix: true, you
can apply
@listSuffix include to have the
-List suffix appended to the
simple collection generated for that table, and remove the
-Connection suffix
from the Relay connection. When
pgOmitListSuffix is not
true, you can use
@listSuffix omit to selectively omit the
-List suffix on simple collections
and append
-Connection to the Relay connection instead.
If
@listSuffix is set, the only valid values are
"omit" and
"include". Any
other value will cause an error.
|@listSuffix omit
|@listSuffix include
|Relay Connection
|companiesConnection
|companies
|Simple Collection
|companies
|companiesList
NOTE:
@listSuffixwill have no effect when using
@foreignSimpleFieldName.
Applies to:
SETOF <record type>