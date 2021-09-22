This Graphile Engine plugin adds additional enum values to the
orderBy argument on connections, allowing you to order by columns in related tables.
Requires
postgraphile@^4.3.1or
graphile-build-pg@^4.3.1
Example:
{
# additional enum values exposed here 👇
allPosts(orderBy: PERSON_BY_AUTHOR_ID__CREATED_AT_ASC) {
nodes {
headline
personByAuthorId {
id
name
about
}
}
}
}
One-to-one and many-to-one relations are supported. For one-to-many relations,
__COUNT_ASC/
__COUNT_DESC enums allow ordering by the number of related records.
Append this plugin and the additional
orderBy options will be added to your schema.
yarn add postgraphile
yarn add @graphile-contrib/pg-order-by-related
npx postgraphile --append-plugins @graphile-contrib/pg-order-by-related
const express = require("express");
const { postgraphile } = require("postgraphile");
const PgOrderByRelatedPlugin = require("@graphile-contrib/pg-order-by-related");
const app = express();
app.use(
postgraphile(process.env.DATABASE_URL, "app_public", {
appendPlugins: [PgOrderByRelatedPlugin],
graphiql: true,
})
);
app.listen(5000);
To avoid naming conflicts, this plugin uses a
<TABLE>_BY_<KEY> naming convention (e.g.
USER_BY_AUTHOR_ID__CREATED_AT_ASC), similar to how related fields are named by default in PostGraphile v4.
You can override this by adding an inflector plugin. For example, the following plugin shortens the names by dropping the
<TABLE>_BY portion (producing e.g.
AUTHOR_ID__CREATED_AT_ASC):
const { makeAddInflectorsPlugin } = require("graphile-utils");
module.exports = makeAddInflectorsPlugin(
{
orderByRelatedColumnEnum(attr, ascending, foreignTable, keyAttributes) {
return `${this.constantCase(
keyAttributes.map(keyAttr => this._columnName(keyAttr)).join("-and-")
)}__${this.orderByColumnEnum(attr, ascending)}`;
},
},
true // Passing true here allows the plugin to overwrite existing inflectors.
);
See the makeAddInflectorsPlugin documentation for more information.
When using PostGraphile as a library, the following options can be specified via
graphileBuildOptions.
Adds additional enum values for column aggregates (currently
min and
max) for one-to-many relationships.
Example:
postgraphile(pgConfig, schema, {
graphileBuildOptions: {
orderByRelatedColumnAggregates: true,
},
})
{
allPersons(orderBy: POSTS_BY_AUTHOR_ID__MAX_CREATED_AT_ASC, first: 10) {
nodes {
id
name
}
}
}
To establish a test environment, create an empty PostgreSQL database and set a
TEST_DATABASE_URL environment variable with your database connection string.
createdb graphile_test
export TEST_DATABASE_URL=postgres://localhost:5432/graphile_test
yarn
yarn test