Static page generator for documenting GraphQL Schema

Release

To release to the npm registry, a travis job to deploy is setup to occur on a tag being pushed to the GitHub repo. We can use the lerna version command that will increment the version in package.json in each package and add a git tag. To handle this, there is a release script (that uses the release.sh script). By default, this will increment the patch version:

yarn release

If you want to define which version to increment, you can pass in an argument:

yarn release major

If you wanted to take over exactly which version, you can use specify a semver:

yarn release 1.1.1

This should automatically push the new tag to GitHub and a Travis build will get triggered. This will also use the NPM_API_KEY environment variable.

Publish

To publish all the modules to the npm registry, a travis job can be used to react to a git tag being pushed to the GitHub repo from the release section. This will execute the yarn do:publish command which will in turn execute the lerna publish --contents dist from-git . The from-git part tells lerna to use the git tag that was push. The --contents dist is used since we have to compile from TypeScript. This also requires that each package has a dist directory to be published with.

Also note, it may be a good idea to copy a README over to the dist directory so npm will show this.

The reason of yarn do:publish and not just yarn publish is due to this yarn issue.

Contributors