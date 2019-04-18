To release to the npm registry, a travis job to deploy is setup to occur
on a tag being pushed to the GitHub repo. We can use
the
lerna version command that will increment the version in
package.json in each package and
add a git tag. To handle this, there is a
release script (that uses the
release.sh script).
By default, this will increment the patch version:
yarn release
If you want to define which version to increment, you can pass in an argument:
yarn release major
If you wanted to take over exactly which version, you can use specify a semver:
yarn release 1.1.1
This should automatically push the new tag to GitHub and a Travis build will get triggered.
This will also use the
NPM_API_KEY environment variable.
To publish all the modules to the npm registry, a travis job can be used
to react to a git tag being pushed to the GitHub repo from
the release section. This will execute the
yarn do:publish command which will in turn
execute the
lerna publish --contents dist from-git. The
from-git part tells lerna to use the
git tag that was push. The
--contents dist is used since we have to compile from TypeScript. This
also requires that each package has a
dist directory to be published with.
Also note, it may be a good idea to copy a README over to the
dist directory so npm will show this.
The reason of
yarn do:publish and not just
yarn publish is due to this
yarn issue.