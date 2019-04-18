openbase logo
@graphidocs/docs

by GraphiDocsOrg
1.0.6 (see all)

Static page generator for documenting GraphQL Schema

Readme

Static page generator for documenting GraphQL Schema

Build Status Coverage Status GitHub tag

Release

To release to the npm registry, a travis job to deploy is setup to occur on a tag being pushed to the GitHub repo. We can use the lerna version command that will increment the version in package.json in each package and add a git tag. To handle this, there is a release script (that uses the release.sh script). By default, this will increment the patch version:

yarn release

If you want to define which version to increment, you can pass in an argument:

yarn release major

If you wanted to take over exactly which version, you can use specify a semver:

yarn release 1.1.1

This should automatically push the new tag to GitHub and a Travis build will get triggered. This will also use the NPM_API_KEY environment variable.

Publish

To publish all the modules to the npm registry, a travis job can be used to react to a git tag being pushed to the GitHub repo from the release section. This will execute the yarn do:publish command which will in turn execute the lerna publish --contents dist from-git. The from-git part tells lerna to use the git tag that was push. The --contents dist is used since we have to compile from TypeScript. This also requires that each package has a dist directory to be published with.

Also note, it may be a good idea to copy a README over to the dist directory so npm will show this.

The reason of yarn do:publish and not just yarn publish is due to this yarn issue.

Contributors

