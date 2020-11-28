react-pdf-js provides a component for rendering PDF documents using PDF.js.
Install with
yarn add @mikecousins/react-pdf or
npm install @mikecousins/react-pdf
usePdf hook
Use the hook in your app (showing some basic pagination as well):
import React, { useState, useRef } from 'react';
import { usePdf } from '@mikecousins/react-pdf';
const MyPdfViewer = () => {
const [page, setPage] = useState(1);
const canvasRef = useRef(null);
const { pdfDocument, pdfPage } = usePdf({
file: 'test.pdf',
page,
canvasRef,
});
return (
<div>
{!pdfDocument && <span>Loading...</span>}
<canvas ref={canvasRef} />
{Boolean(pdfDocument && pdfDocument.numPages) && (
<nav>
<ul className="pager">
<li className="previous">
<button disabled={page === 1} onClick={() => setPage(page - 1)}>
Previous
</button>
</li>
<li className="next">
<button
disabled={page === pdfDocument.numPages}
onClick={() => setPage(page + 1)}
>
Next
</button>
</li>
</ul>
</nav>
)}
</div>
);
};
When you call usePdf you'll want to pass in a subset of these props, like this:
const { pdfDocument, pdfPage } = usePdf({ canvasRef, file: 'https://example.com/test.pdf', page });
A reference to the canvas element. Create with:
const canvasRef = useRef(null);
and then render it like:
<canvas ref={canvasRef} />
and then pass it into usePdf.
URL of the PDF file.
Allows you to specify a callback that is called when the PDF document data will be fully loaded. Callback is called with PDFDocumentProxy as an only argument.
Allows you to specify a callback that is called after an error occurred during PDF document data loading.
Allows you to specify a callback that is called when the PDF page data will be fully loaded. Callback is called with PDFPageProxy as an only argument.
Allows you to specify a callback that is called after an error occurred during PDF page data loading.
Allows you to specify a callback that is called when the PDF page will be fully rendered into the DOM. Callback is called with PDFPageProxy as an only argument.
Allows you to specify a callback that is called after an error occurred during PDF page rendering.
Specify the page that you want to display. Default = 1,
Allows you to scale the PDF. Default = 1.
Allows you to rotate the PDF. Number is in degrees. Default = 0.
Allows you to specify a cmap url. Default = '../node_modules/pdfjs-dist/cmaps/'.
Allows you to specify whether the cmaps are packed or not. Default = false.
Allows you to specify a custom pdf worker url. Default = '//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/pdf.js/\${pdfjs.version}/pdf.worker.js'.
Allows you to add the withCredentials flag. Default = false.
pdfjs's
PDFDocumentProxy object.
This can be undefined if document has not been loaded yet.
pdfjs's
PDFPageProxy object
This can be undefined if page has not been loaded yet.
Pdf component
You can also use the
usePdf hook internally):
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Pdf from '@mikecousins/react-pdf';
const MyPdfViewer = () => {
const [page, setPage] = useState(1);
return <Pdf file="basic.33e35a62.pdf" page={page} />;
};
Or if you want to use pdf's data (e.g. to render pagination):
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Pdf from '@mikecousins/react-pdf';
const MyPdfViewer = () => {
const [page, setPage] = useState(1);
return (
<Pdf file="basic.33e35a62.pdf" page={page}>
{({ pdfDocument, pdfPage, canvas }) => (
<>
{!pdfDocument && <span>Loading...</span>}
{canvas}
{Boolean(pdfDocument && pdfDocument.numPages) && (
<nav>
<ul className="pager">
<li className="previous">
<button
disabled={page === 1}
onClick={() => setPage(page - 1)}
>
Previous
</button>
</li>
<li className="next">
<button
disabled={page === pdfDocument.numPages}
onClick={() => setPage(page + 1)}
>
Next
</button>
</li>
</ul>
</nav>
)}
</>
)}
</Pdf>
);
};
Notice that in the second example, you are responsible for rendering the canvas element into the DOM.
usePdf hook do, with exception of
canvasRef (the component renders it by itself).
Additionaly, the component accepts:
A function that receives data returned by
usePdf hook with addition of canvas element. You are responsible for rendering that element into the DOM if you choose to pass children prop.
MIT © mikecousins