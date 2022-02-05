Grain is a new programming language that compiles to WebAssembly via Binaryen. For more information about the language, check out grain-lang.org.
If it's your first time here, we recommended that you follow the Grain guide to get up and running.
There are tons of ways to contribute to Grain. Check out our contributing guide for more info and come chat with us on Discord! All contributors are held to our contributor code of conduct.
For instructions on how to build Grain from source, please consult the official documentation.
To build the JS runner:
yarn js-runner build
To link the CLI:
yarn cli link
To reset your compiler build:
yarn compiler clean
To navigate tasks available in the system:
yarn run
This will display an interactive session where you can select the project and command you want.
Copyright ©️ 2017-2022 Philip Blair, Oscar Spencer, & contributors.