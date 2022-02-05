Grain is a new programming language that compiles to WebAssembly via Binaryen. For more information about the language, check out grain-lang.org.

If it's your first time here, we recommended that you follow the Grain guide to get up and running.

Contributing

There are tons of ways to contribute to Grain. Check out our contributing guide for more info and come chat with us on Discord! All contributors are held to our contributor code of conduct.

Building

For instructions on how to build Grain from source, please consult the official documentation.

Other Commands

To build the JS runner:

yarn js-runner build

To link the CLI:

yarn cli link

To reset your compiler build:

yarn compiler clean

To navigate tasks available in the system:

yarn run

This will display an interactive session where you can select the project and command you want.

Copyright ©️ 2017-2022 Philip Blair, Oscar Spencer, & contributors.