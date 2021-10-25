@grafoo/react
Grafoo React Bindings
$ npm i @grafoo/{core,react} && npm i -D @grafoo/babel-plugin
Assuming you already have babel installed, the only additional step required to build an application with Grafoo is to configure
@grafoo/babel-plugin. The options it accepts are
idFields - the fields Grafoo will take to build unique identifiers, and
schema, which is a relative path to your schema file.
{
"plugins": [
[
"@grafoo/babel-plugin",
{
"schema": "schema.graphql",
"idFields": ["id"]
}
]
]
}
Provider
Provider receives a single
client instance prop that will be consumed by the
Consumer components.
import React from "react";
import createClient from "@grafoo/core";
import { Provider } from "@grafoo/react";
function fetchQuery(query, variables) {
const init = {
method: "POST",
body: JSON.stringify({ query, variables }),
headers: {
"content-type": "application/json"
}
};
return fetch("http://some.graphql.api", init).then(res => res.json());
}
const client = createClient(fetchQuery);
export default function App() {
return (
<Provider client={client}>
<SomeComponent />
</Provider>
);
}
Consumer
Consumer is the component that performs query requests to your GraphQL API. It accepts the following props:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Descrition
|query
|object
|-
|false
|a query created with
@grafoo/core/tag
|variables
|object
|-
|false
|a GraphQL variables object for the
query prop
|mutations
|object
|-
|false
|a map of mutations (description below)
|skip
|boolean
|false
|false
|whether
Consumer should skip the
query request initially
|children
|function
|-
|false
|a render function (description below)
The
Consumer render function takes as parameter an object with the following props:
|Name
|type
|Descrition
|client
|object
|the client instance
|load
|function
|a method to execute a query with the
query prop
|loading
|boolean
|whether the client is executing a query or not
|loaded
|boolean
|whether the query data is already cached
|errors
|string[]
|an array of GraphQL errors from a failed request to your API
The remaining props are:
query
mutations object prop
import React from "react";
import gql from "@grafoo/core/tag";
import { Consumer } from "@grafoo/react";
const ALL_POSTS = gql`
query getPosts($orderBy: PostOrderBy) {
allPosts(orderBy: $orderBy) {
title
content
createdAt
updatedAt
}
}
`;
export default function Posts() {
return (
<Consumer query={ALL_POSTS} variables={{ orderBy: "createdAt_DESC" }}>
{({ client, load, loaded, loading, errors, allPosts }) => (
<h1>
<marquee>👆 do whatever you want with the variables above 👆</marquee>
</h1>
)}
</Consumer>
);
}
The
mutations prop is a map of mutation objects that are shaped like so:
const createPost = {
query: CREATE_POST_MUTATION,
optimisticUpdate: ({ allPosts }, variables) => ({
allPosts: [{ ...variables.postInput, id: "tempID" }, ...allPosts]
}),
update: ({ allPosts }, response) => ({
allPosts: allPosts.map(p => (p.id === "tempID" ? response.post : p))
})
};
const mutations = { createPost };
A mutation object receives the following props:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Descrition
|query
|object
|true
|a mutation query created with
@grafoo/core/tag
|update
|function
|false
|updates the cache when a request is completed (description below)
|optimisticUpdate
|function
|false
|updates the cache before a request is completed (description below)
Each mutation will generate a single function that accepts a GraphQL variables object as argument and return a promise that will resolve with the mutation data or reject with GraphQL
errors.
type MutationFn = (variables: Variables) => Promise<MutationResponse>;
Important to notice that to update the cache
update and
optimistUpdate hooks depend on a
query and it's
variables object props (so they need be declared in the
Consumer). If you need to perform a mutation but updating the cache is not strictly important you can just use the mutation promise resolved data or use the client instance directly.
update
type UpdateFn = (query: QueryData, response: MutationResponse) => CacheUpdate;
The mutation
update function is resposible to update the cache when the request is completed. It receives as paremeters an object containing the data from the query it depends upon and the mutation response sent by the server.
update return type is an object that describes the changes to be made to the cache.
optimisticUpdate
type OptimistcUpdateFn = (query: QueryData, variables: Variables) => CacheUpdate;
In modern UIs it's to be expected that every user interaction occur in a fraction of seconds.
optimisticUpdate responsability is to skip the mutation network roundtrip and update the cache instantaneously, making sure such interactions are as fast as they can be.
optimisticUpdate as in
update takes as first paremater the depedent query data. As second paremater it receives the variables object with which it's correpondent generated mutation function was called. And again it should return an object that describes the changes to be made to cache.
If you want to perform an optimitic update you have to make sure that the data you are inserting contains the field or fields to extract a unique identifier. For instance, say
@grafoo/babel-plugin
idFields option is set to insert a property
id. Is to be expected that your update has that field mocked.
import React from "react";
import gql from "@grafoo/core/tag";
import { Consumer } from "@grafoo/react";
const ALL_POSTS = gql`
query getPosts($orderBy: PostOrderBy) {
allPosts(orderBy: $orderBy) {
title
content
createdAt
updatedAt
}
}
`;
const CREATE_POST = gql`
mutation createPost($content: String, $title: String, $authorId: ID) {
createPost(content: $content, title: $title, authorId: $authorId) {
title
content
createdAt
updatedAt
}
}
`;
const mutations = {
createPost: {
query: CREATE_POST,
optimisticUpdate: ({ allPosts }, variables) => ({
allPosts: [{ ...variables, id: "tempID" }, ...allPosts]
}),
update: ({ allPosts }, data) => ({
allPosts: allPosts.map(p => (p.id === "tempID" ? data.createPost : p))
})
}
};
const submit = mutate => event => {
event.preventDefault();
const { title, content } = event.target.elements;
mutate({ title: title.value, content: content.value }).then(mutationData => {
console.log(mutationData);
});
};
export default function PostForm() {
return (
<Consumer query={ALL_POSTS} mutations={mutations}>
{({ createPost }) => (
<form onSubmit={submit(createPost)}>
<input name="title" />
<textarea name="content" />
<button>submit</button>
</form>
)}
</Consumer>
);
}