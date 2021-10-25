Grafoo Preact Bindings

Install

$ npm i /{core,react} && npm i -D /babel-plugin

API

For documentation please refer to @grafoo/react 's page since both modules share the same API.

Example

index.js

import { h, render } from "preact" ; import createClient from "@grafoo/core" ; import { Provider } from "@grafoo/preact" ; import Posts from "./Posts" ; function fetchQuery ( query, variables ) { const init = { method : "POST" , body : JSON .stringify({ query, variables }), headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" } }; return fetch( "http://some.graphql.api" , init).then( res => res.json()); } const client = createClient(fetchQuery); render( < Provider client = {client} > < Posts /> </ Provider > , document .getElementById( "mnt" ) );

Posts.js

import { h } from "preact" ; import gql from "@grafoo/core/tag" ; import { Consumer } from "@grafoo/preact" ; const ALL_POSTS = gql ` query getPosts($orderBy: PostOrderBy) { allPosts(orderBy: $orderBy) { title content createdAt updatedAt } } ` ; export default function Posts ( ) { return ( < Consumer query = {ALL_POSTS} variables = {{ orderBy: " createdAt_DESC " }}> {({ client, load, loaded, loading, errors, allPosts }) => ( < h1 > < marquee > 👆 do whatever you want with the variables above 👆 </ marquee > </ h1 > )} </ Consumer > ); }

LICENSE

MIT