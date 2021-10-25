@grafoo/core
Grafoo core
$ npm i @grafoo/core && npm i -D @grafoo/babel-plugin
Assuming you already have babel installed, the only additional step required to build an application with Grafoo is to configure
@grafoo/babel-plugin. The options it accepts are
idFields - the fields Grafoo will take to build unique identifiers, and
schema, which is a relative path to your schema file.
{
"plugins": [
[
"@grafoo/babel-plugin",
{
"schema": "schema.graphql",
"idFields": ["id"]
}
]
]
}
@grafoo/core consists of a module that exports as default function a factory to create the client intance and a submodule that exports that
graphql template tag.
graphql template tag
From
@grafoo/core/tag is exported the
graphql or
gql tag that you'll use to create your queries. On build time every time you use that tag it will be replace with a special object that assists the client on the caching process. It is a dummy module and if you do not have
@grafoo/babel-plugin it will thow you an error.
import gql from "@grafoo/core/tag";
const USER_QUERY = gql`
query($id: ID!) {
user(id: $id) {
name
}
}
`;
// will be transformed to this on build time
const USER_QUERY = {
query: "query($id: ID!) { user(id: $id) { name id } }"
paths: {
"user(id:$id){name id}": {
name: "user",
args: ["id"]
}
}
}
createClient factory
createClient accepts as arguments a
transport function to comunicate with your GraphQL API and an options object. This options are:
|Option
|Type
|Required
|Description
|idFields
|string[]
|false
|fields Grafoo takes to build unique identifiers
|initialState
|object
|false
|a initial state to hydrate the cache. It can be produced by the
flush client method
import createClient from "@grafoo/core";
function fetchQuery(query, variables) {
const init = {
method: "POST",
body: JSON.stringify({ query, variables }),
headers: {
"content-type": "application/json"
}
};
return fetch("http://some.graphql.api", init).then(res => res.json());
}
const client = createClient(fetchQuery);
IdFields is homologous to the
@grafoo/babel-plugin option with the same name. You don't have much to worry about it because it's automatically inserted by
@grafoo/babel-plugin on every client instantiation. It is an array of fields that Grafoo will take to build unique identifiers.
Say you want to consume a query like so:
{
me {
name
}
}
If
idFields is configured with
["id"]. This query will be transformed to this:
{
me {
name
id
}
}
Then the client, when caching this data, will use this
id field to store it.
const client = createClient(fetchQuery, {
idFields: ["id", "__typename"]
});
GrafooClient
the
createClient factory returns a client instance with some methods:
|Name
|Description
|execute
|executes queries
|read
|reads queries from the cache
|write
|writes queries to the cache
|listen
|takes a listener callback and notify for cache changes
|flush
|dumps the internal state of the instance cache
GrafooClient.execute
This method receives as arguments a query object created with the
@grafoo/core/tag template tag and optionally a GraphQL variables object. It returns a promise that will resolve with the data requested or reject with a list of GraphQL errors.
const variables = { id: 123 };
client.execute(USER_QUERY, variables).then(data => {
console.log(data); // { "user": { "name": "John Doe", "id": "123" } }
});
GrafooClient.write
The write method as the name implies writes to the cache. It takes as argumets the query object, an optional variables object and the data to be stored.
client.execute(USER_QUERY, variables).then(data => {
client.write(USER_QUERY, variables, data);
});
GrafooClient.read
The read method takes as arguments the query object and optionally a variables object. It returns an object with three properties:
data, a tree structured object shaped according to your query tree,
objects a flat structured object containing every node on your query indexed by a unique id created with the
idProps option passed on client instantiation and a
partial property that flags if the data is partially cached or not.
client.read(USER_QUERY, variables);
// {
// "data": {
// "user": {
// "name": "John Doe",
// "id": "123"
// }
// },
// "objects": {
// "123": {
// "name": "John Doe",
// "id": "123"
// }
// },
// partial: false
// }
GrafooClient.listen
listen takes a listener callback as argument. Whenever the cache is updated that listener is called with the objects that were inserted, modified or removed.
function listener(objects) {
console.log(objects);
}
const unlisten = client.listen();
client.write(USER_QUERY, variables, data);
unlisten(); // detaches the listener from the client
GrafooClient.flush
The
flush method dumps all of the data inside the cache in it's raw state, producing a snapshot. It is to be used in mainly on the server producing, a initial state that can be passed as an option to
createClient on client side.
// server.js
app.get("/", (req, res) => {
res.send(`<script>_GRAFOO_INITIAL_STATE_=${JSON.stringify(client.flush())}_</script>`);
});
// client.js
const client = createClient(fetchQuery, {
initialState: window._GRAFOO_INITIAL_STATE_
});