Grafoo core

Install

$ npm i /core && npm i -D /babel-plugin

Setup

Assuming you already have babel installed, the only additional step required to build an application with Grafoo is to configure @grafoo/babel-plugin . The options it accepts are idFields - the fields Grafoo will take to build unique identifiers, and schema , which is a relative path to your schema file.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "@grafoo/babel-plugin" , { "schema" : "schema.graphql" , "idFields" : [ "id" ] } ] ] }

API

@grafoo/core consists of a module that exports as default function a factory to create the client intance and a submodule that exports that graphql template tag.

graphql template tag

From @grafoo/core/tag is exported the graphql or gql tag that you'll use to create your queries. On build time every time you use that tag it will be replace with a special object that assists the client on the caching process. It is a dummy module and if you do not have @grafoo/babel-plugin it will thow you an error.

Example

import gql from "@grafoo/core/tag" ; const USER_QUERY = gql ` query($id: ID!) { user(id: $id) { name } } ` ; const USER_QUERY = { query : "query($id: ID!) { user(id: $id) { name id } }" paths : { "user(id:$id){name id}" : { name : "user" , args : [ "id" ] } } }

createClient factory

createClient accepts as arguments a transport function to comunicate with your GraphQL API and an options object. This options are:

Option Type Required Description idFields string[] false fields Grafoo takes to build unique identifiers initialState object false a initial state to hydrate the cache. It can be produced by the flush client method

Example

import createClient from "@grafoo/core" ; function fetchQuery ( query, variables ) { const init = { method : "POST" , body : JSON .stringify({ query, variables }), headers : { "content-type" : "application/json" } }; return fetch( "http://some.graphql.api" , init).then( res => res.json()); } const client = createClient(fetchQuery);

IdFields

IdFields is homologous to the @grafoo/babel-plugin option with the same name. You don't have much to worry about it because it's automatically inserted by @grafoo/babel-plugin on every client instantiation. It is an array of fields that Grafoo will take to build unique identifiers.

Say you want to consume a query like so:

{ me { name } }

If idFields is configured with ["id"] . This query will be transformed to this:

{ me { name id } }

Then the client, when caching this data, will use this id field to store it.

Example

const client = createClient(fetchQuery, { idFields : [ "id" , "__typename" ] });

GrafooClient

the createClient factory returns a client instance with some methods:

Name Description execute executes queries read reads queries from the cache write writes queries to the cache listen takes a listener callback and notify for cache changes flush dumps the internal state of the instance cache

This method receives as arguments a query object created with the @grafoo/core/tag template tag and optionally a GraphQL variables object. It returns a promise that will resolve with the data requested or reject with a list of GraphQL errors.

Example

const variables = { id : 123 }; client.execute(USER_QUERY, variables).then( data => { console .log(data); });

The write method as the name implies writes to the cache. It takes as argumets the query object, an optional variables object and the data to be stored.

Example

client.execute(USER_QUERY, variables).then( data => { client.write(USER_QUERY, variables, data); });

The read method takes as arguments the query object and optionally a variables object. It returns an object with three properties: data , a tree structured object shaped according to your query tree, objects a flat structured object containing every node on your query indexed by a unique id created with the idProps option passed on client instantiation and a partial property that flags if the data is partially cached or not.

Example

client.read(USER_QUERY, variables);

listen takes a listener callback as argument. Whenever the cache is updated that listener is called with the objects that were inserted, modified or removed.

Example

function listener ( objects ) { console .log(objects); } const unlisten = client.listen(); client.write(USER_QUERY, variables, data); unlisten();

The flush method dumps all of the data inside the cache in it's raw state, producing a snapshot. It is to be used in mainly on the server producing, a initial state that can be passed as an option to createClient on client side.

Example

app.get( "/" , (req, res) => { res.send( `<script>_GRAFOO_INITIAL_STATE_= ${ JSON .stringify(client.flush())} _</script>` ); }); const client = createClient(fetchQuery, { initialState : window ._GRAFOO_INITIAL_STATE_ });

LICENSE

MIT