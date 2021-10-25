@grafoo/bindings
Grafoo Bindings for Frameworks
This packages purpose is to standardize how view layer integrations are implemented for Grafoo.
@grafoo/bindings has only a default export that is a
createBindings factory function that returns an interface that provides data and notify for changes.
|Argument
|type
|Description
|client
|GrafooClient
|a client nstance
|props
|object
|a props object passed by the user (description below)
|updater
|function
|a callback to notify for data changes
import createBindings from "@grafoo/bindings";
import createClient from "@grafoo/core";
function fetchQuery(query, variables) {
const init = {
method: "POST",
body: JSON.stringify({ query, variables }),
headers: {
"content-type": "application/json"
}
};
return fetch("http://some.graphql.api", init).then(res => res.json());
}
const client = createClient(fetchQuery);
const props = {};
const updater = () => {};
const bindings = createBindings(client, props, updater);
props argument
|Name
|type
|Descrition
|query
|object
|the query created with
@grafoo/core/tag's template tag
|variables
|object
|GraphQL variables object for the query
|mutations
|object
|an object where mutations are declared (description below)
|skip
|boolean
|whether the client should skip the query request
The
mutations prop is a map of mutation objects that are shaped like so:
const createPost = {
query: CREATE_POST_MUTATION,
optimisticUpdate: ({ allPosts }, variables) => ({
allPosts: [{ ...variables.postInput, id: "tempID" }, ...allPosts]
}),
update: ({ allPosts }, response) => ({
allPosts: allPosts.map(p => (p.id === "tempID" ? response.post : p))
})
};
const mutations = { createPost };
A mutation object receives the following props:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Descrition
|query
|object
|true
|a mutation query created with
@grafoo/core/tag
|update
|function
|false
|updates the cache when a request is completed (description below)
|optimisticUpdate
|function
|false
|updates the cache before a request is completed (description below)
Each mutation will generate a single function that accepts a GraphQL variables object as argument and return a promise that will resolve with the mutation data or reject with GraphQL
errors.
type MutationFn = (variables: Variables) => Promise<MutationData>;
Important to notice that to update the cache
update and
optimistUpdate hooks depend on a
query and it's
variables object props (they need to be passed in the
props object argument). If you need to perform a mutation but updating the cache is not strictly important you can just use the mutation promise resolved data or use the client instance directly.
update
type UpdateFn = (query: QueryData, data: MutationData) => CacheUpdate;
The mutation
update function is resposible to update the cache when the request is completed. It receives as paremeters an object containing the data from the query it depends upon and the mutation result.
update return type is an object that describes the changes to be made to the cache.
optimisticUpdate
type OptimistcUpdateFn = (query: QueryData, variables: Variables) => CacheUpdate;
In modern UIs it's to be expected that every user interaction occur in a fraction of seconds.
optimisticUpdate responsability is to skip the mutation network roundtrip and update the cache instantaneously, making sure such interactions are as fast as they can be.
optimisticUpdate as in
update takes as first paremater the depedent query data. As second paremater it receives the variables object with which it's correpondent generated mutation function was called. And again it should return an object that describes the changes to be made to cache.
If you want to perform an optimitic update you have to make sure that the data you are inserting contains the field or fields to extract a unique identifier. For instance, say
@grafoo/babel-plugin
idFields option is set to insert a property
id. Is to be expected that your update has that field mocked.
The object returned by
createBindings contains the following props.
|Name
|type
|Descrition
|client
|object
|the client instance
|load
|function
|a method to execute a query with the
query prop
|loading
|boolean
|whether the client is executing a query or not
|loaded
|boolean
|whether the query data is already cached
|errors
|string[]
|an array of GraphQL errors from a failed request to your API
The remaining props are:
query
mutations object prop