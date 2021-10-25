@grafoo/babel-plugin
Grafoo Babel Plugin
A premise Grafoo takes is that it should be able to extract an unique identifier from every node on the queries you write. It can be a GraphQL
ID field, or more fields that together can form one (eg: an incremental integer and the GraphQL meta field
__typename). It is
@grafoo/babel-plugin's responsibility to insert those fields on your queries automatically. If you have already used Apollo this should be very familiar to you, as our
idFields configuration has the same pourpose of Apollo Cache's
dataIdFromObject: to normalize your data.
$ npm i @grafoo/core && npm i -D @grafoo/babel-plugin
To configure the plugin is required to specify the option
idFields, an array of strings that represent the fields that Grafoo will use to build object identifiers. The option
schema, is a path to a GraphQL schema in your file system relative to the root of your project, if not specified the plugin will look for the schema in the root of your project:
{
"plugins": [
[
"@grafoo/babel-plugin",
{
"schema": "schema.graphql",
"idFields": ["id"],
"generateIds": false
}
]
]
}
The recommendation for now is to use the
get-graphql-schema, by Prisma. In the near future we are planning to introduce a
schemaUrl option to this plugin so that this step won't be required anymore.
@grafoo/babel-plugin transforms your code in three ways:
@grafoo/core/tag will be compiled to a special object that will assist the client on the caching process.
@grafoo/core/tag statements will be removed.
idFields will be inserted automatically on client instantiation.
import createClient from "@grafoo/core";
- import graphql from "@grafoo/core/tag";
function fetchQuery(query, variables) {
const init = {
method: "POST",
body: JSON.stringify({ query, variables }),
headers: {
"content-type": "application/json"
}
};
return fetch("http://some.graphql.api", init).then(res => res.json());
}
- const client = createClient(fetchQuery);
+ const client = createClient(fetchQuery, {
+ idFields: ["id"]
+ });
- const USER_QUERY = graphql`
- query($id: ID!) {
- user(id: $id) {
- name
- posts {
- title
- }
- }
- }
- `;
+ const USER_QUERY = {
+ id: "d4b567cd2a8891aa4cd1840f1a53002e", // only if option "generateIds" is true
+ query: "query($id: ID!) { user(id: $id) { id name posts { id title } } }",
+ paths: {
+ "user(id:$id){id name posts{id title}}": {
+ name: "user"
+ args: ["id"]
+ }
+ }
+ };