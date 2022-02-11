openbase logo
@grafana/e2e-selectors

by grafana
8.3.2 (see all)

The open and composable observability and data visualization platform. Visualize metrics, logs, and traces from multiple sources like Prometheus, Loki, Elasticsearch, InfluxDB, Postgres and many more.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.9K

GitHub Stars

47K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

1,877

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Grafana

The open-source platform for monitoring and observability.

License Drone Go Report Card

Grafana allows you to query, visualize, alert on and understand your metrics no matter where they are stored. Create, explore, and share dashboards with your team and foster a data driven culture:

  • Visualize: Fast and flexible client side graphs with a multitude of options. Panel plugins offer many different ways to visualize metrics and logs.
  • Dynamic Dashboards: Create dynamic & reusable dashboards with template variables that appear as dropdowns at the top of the dashboard.
  • Explore Metrics: Explore your data through ad-hoc queries and dynamic drilldown. Split view and compare different time ranges, queries and data sources side by side.
  • Explore Logs: Experience the magic of switching from metrics to logs with preserved label filters. Quickly search through all your logs or streaming them live.
  • Alerting: Visually define alert rules for your most important metrics. Grafana will continuously evaluate and send notifications to systems like Slack, PagerDuty, VictorOps, OpsGenie.
  • Mixed Data Sources: Mix different data sources in the same graph! You can specify a data source on a per-query basis. This works for even custom datasources.

Get started

Unsure if Grafana is for you? Watch Grafana in action on play.grafana.org!

Documentation

The Grafana documentation is available at grafana.com/docs.

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to the Grafana project:

Get involved

License

Grafana is distributed under AGPL-3.0-only. For Apache-2.0 exceptions, see LICENSING.md.

