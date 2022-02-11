The open-source platform for monitoring and observability.

Grafana allows you to query, visualize, alert on and understand your metrics no matter where they are stored. Create, explore, and share dashboards with your team and foster a data driven culture:

Visualize: Fast and flexible client side graphs with a multitude of options. Panel plugins offer many different ways to visualize metrics and logs.

Get started

Unsure if Grafana is for you? Watch Grafana in action on play.grafana.org!

Documentation

The Grafana documentation is available at grafana.com/docs.

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to the Grafana project:

Get involved

Follow @grafana on Twitter.

Read and subscribe to the Grafana blog.

If you have a specific question, check out our discussion forums.

For general discussions, join us on the official Slack team.

License

Grafana is distributed under AGPL-3.0-only. For Apache-2.0 exceptions, see LICENSING.md.