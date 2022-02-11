The open-source platform for monitoring and observability.
Grafana allows you to query, visualize, alert on and understand your metrics no matter where they are stored. Create, explore, and share dashboards with your team and foster a data driven culture:
Unsure if Grafana is for you? Watch Grafana in action on play.grafana.org!
The Grafana documentation is available at grafana.com/docs.
If you're interested in contributing to the Grafana project:
Grafana is distributed under AGPL-3.0-only. For Apache-2.0 exceptions, see LICENSING.md.
Grafana data is a very handy in Load test output medium to showcase the Statistics of the Load and Performance Test. With the help of InfluxDB, we were able to populate the results without any hurdle on the dashboard.
Super cool monitoring/dashboard tool for any system process and any web application. Easy to implement and integrate into the existing systems. I have used to monitor linux machines and video conference applications.