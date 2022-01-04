openbase logo
@gradeup/react-youtube

by tjallingt
7.6.1 (see all)

react.js powered YouTube player component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Release Tests Example

react-youtube

Simple React component acting as a thin layer over the YouTube IFrame Player API

Features

Installation

$ npm install react-youtube

Usage

<YouTube
  videoId={string}                  // defaults -> null
  id={string}                       // defaults -> null
  className={string}                // defaults -> null
  containerClassName={string}       // defaults -> ''
  title={string}                    // defaults -> null
  opts={obj}                        // defaults -> {}
  onReady={func}                    // defaults -> noop
  onPlay={func}                     // defaults -> noop
  onPause={func}                    // defaults -> noop
  onEnd={func}                      // defaults -> noop
  onError={func}                    // defaults -> noop
  onStateChange={func}              // defaults -> noop
  onPlaybackRateChange={func}       // defaults -> noop
  onPlaybackQualityChange={func}    // defaults -> noop
/>

For convenience it is also possible to access the PlayerState constants through react-youtube: YouTube.PlayerState contains the values that are used by the YouTube IFrame Player API.

Example

import React from 'react';
import YouTube from 'react-youtube';

class Example extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const opts = {
      height: '390',
      width: '640',
      playerVars: {
        // https://developers.google.com/youtube/player_parameters
        autoplay: 1,
      },
    };

    return <YouTube videoId="2g811Eo7K8U" opts={opts} onReady={this._onReady} />;
  }

  _onReady(event) {
    // access to player in all event handlers via event.target
    event.target.pauseVideo();
  }
}

Controlling the player

You can access & control the player in a way similar to the official api:

The API component will pass an event object as the sole argument to each of those functions the event handler props. The event object has the following properties:

  • The event's target identifies the video player that corresponds to the event.
  • The event's data specifies a value relevant to the event. Note that the onReady event does not specify a data property.

License

MIT

