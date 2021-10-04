GitHub’s GraphQL Schema with validation. Automatically updated.

Usage

Validation

const { validate } = require ( "@octokit/graphql-schema" ); const errors = validate( ` { viewer { login } } ` );

You can also load the current Schema directly as JSON or IDL.

const { schema } = require ( "@octokit/graphql-schema" ); schema.json; schema.idl;

Schema as Types

import { graphql } from "@octokit/graphql" ; import { Repository } from "@octokit/graphql-schema" ; const { repository } = await graphql<{ repository: Repository }>( ` { repository(owner: "octokit", name: "graphql.js") { issues(last: 3) { edges { node { title } } } } } ` , { headers: { authorization: `token secret123` , }, } );

Local setup

git clone https://github.com/octokit/graphql-schema.git cd graphql-schema npm install npm test

Update schema files ( GITHUB_TOKEN requires no scope)

GITHUB_TOKEN =... npm run update

See also

octokit/openapi – GitHub's OpenAPI specification with x-octokit extension

extension octokit/webhooks – GitHub Webhooks specifications

octokit/app-permissions – GitHub App permission specifications

LICENSE

MIT