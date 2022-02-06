🚀 Graceful Server 🐢

Tiny (~5k), KISS, dependency-free Node.JS library to make your Rest API graceful.

Features

✔ It's listening system events to gracefully close your API on interruption.

✔ It facilitates the disconnect of data sources on shutdown.

✔ It facilitates the use of liveness and readiness.

✔ It manages the connections of your API.

✔ It avoid boilerplate codes.

✔ Kubernetes compliant.

✔ Dependency-free.

✔ KISS code base.

Requirements

✔ NodeJS >= 12.0

Installation

NPM

npm install --save @ gquittet / graceful - server

Yarn

yarn add @ gquittet / graceful - server

Endpoint

Below you can find the default endpoint but you can setup or disable them. To do that, check out the Options part.

The endpoint responds:

200 status code with the uptime of the server in second.

{ "uptime" : 42 }

Used to configure liveness probe.

The endpoint responds:

200 status code if the server is ready.

{ "status" : "ready" }

503 status code with an empty response if the server is not ready (started, shutting down, etc).

Example

ExpressJS

The library works with the default HTTP NodeJS object. So, when you're using Express you can't pass directly the app object from Express. But, you can easily generate an HTTP NodeJS object from the app object.

Just follow the bottom example:

const express = require ( 'express' ) const helmet = require ( 'helmet' ) const http = require ( 'http' ) const GracefulServer = require ( '@gquittet/graceful-server' ) const { connectToDb, closeDbConnection } = require ( './db' ) const app = express() const server = http.createServer(app) const gracefulServer = GracefulServer(server, { closePromises : [closeDbConnection] }) app.use(helmet()) app.get( '/test' , (_, res) => { return res.send({ uptime : process.uptime() | 0 }) }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.READY, () => { console .log( 'Server is ready' ) }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.SHUTTING_DOWN, () => { console .log( 'Server is shutting down' ) }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.SHUTDOWN, error => { console .log( 'Server is down because of' , error.message) }) server.listen( 8080 , async () => { await connectToDb() gracefulServer.setReady() })

As you can see, we're using the app object from Express to set up the endpoints and middleware. But it can't listen (you can do it but app hasn't any liveness or readiness). The listening of HTTP calls need to be done by the default NodeJS HTTP object (aka server).

Fastify

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )({ logger : true }) const GracefulServer = require ( '@gquittet/graceful-server' ) const gracefulServer = GracefulServer(fastify.server) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.READY, () => { console .log( 'Server is ready' ) }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.SHUTTING_DOWN, () => { console .log( 'Server is shutting down' ) }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.SHUTDOWN, error => { console .log( 'Server is down because of' , error.message) }) fastify.get( '/' , async (request, reply) => { return { hello : 'world' } }) const start = async () => { try { await fastify.listen( 3000 ) fastify.log.info( `server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port} ` ) gracefulServer.setReady() } catch (err) { fastify.log.error(err) process.exit( 1 ) } } start()

Koa

const GracefulServer = require ( '@gquittet/graceful-server' ) const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const http = require ( 'http' ) const Router = require ( 'koa-router' ) const app = new Koa() const router = new Router() const server = http.createServer(app.callback()) gracefulServer = GracefulServer(server) router.get( '/test' ) app.use(router.routes()) app.use( ctx => { ctx.body = 'Hello Koa' }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.READY, () => { console .log( 'Server is ready' ) }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.SHUTTING_DOWN, () => { console .log( 'Server is shutting down' ) }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.SHUTDOWN, error => { console .log( 'Server is down because of' , error.message) }) server.listen( 8080 , async () => { gracefulServer.setReady() })

As you can see, we're using the app object from Express to set up the endpoints and middleware. But it can't listen (you can do it but app hasn't any liveness or readiness). The listening of HTTP calls need to be done by the default NodeJS HTTP object (aka server).

HTTP Server

import http from 'http' import url from 'url' import GracefulServer from '@gquittet/graceful-server' import { connectToDb, closeDbConnection } from './db' const server = http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { if (req.url === '/test' && req.method === 'GET' ) { res.statusCode = 200 res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ) return res.end( JSON .stringify({ uptime : process.uptime() | 0 })) } res.statusCode = 404 return res.end() }) const gracefulServer = GracefulServer(server, { closePromises : [closeDbConnection] }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.READY, () => { console .log( 'Server is ready' ) }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.SHUTTING_DOWN, () => { console .log( 'Server is shutting down' ) }) gracefulServer.on(GracefulServer.SHUTDOWN, error => { console .log( 'Server is down because of' , error.message) }) server.listen( 8080 , async () => { await connectToDb() gracefulServer.setReady() })

API

GracefulServer

; ( ( server: http.Server, options?: IGracefulServerOptions | undefined ) => IGracefulServer ) & typeof State

where State is an enum that contains, STARTING , READY , SHUTTING_DOWN and SHUTDOWN .

IGracefulServerOptions

All of the below options are optional.

Name Type Default Description closePromises (() => Promise)[] [] The functions to run when the API is stopping timeout number 1000 The time in milliseconds to wait before shutting down the server healthCheck boolean true Enable/Disable the default endpoints (liveness and readiness) kubernetes boolean false Enable/Disable the kubernetes mode livenessEndpoint string /live The liveness endpoint readinessEndpoint string /ready The readiness endpoint

If you use Kubernetes, enable the kubernetes mode to let it handles the incoming traffic of your application.

The Kubernetes mode will only work if you haven't disabled the health checks.

GracefulServer Instance

export default interface IGracefulServer { isReady: () => boolean setReady: () => void on: ( name: string , callback: ( ...args: any [] ) => void ) => EventEmitter }

Integration with Docker

HEALTH CHECK in Dockerfile

HEALTHCHECK --interval=30s --timeout=5s --start-period=10s CMD [ "node healthcheck.js" ]

Content of healthcheck.js

const http = require ( 'http' ) const options = { timeout : 2000 , host : 'localhost' , port : 8080 , path : '/live' } const request = http.request(options, res => { console .info( 'STATUS:' , res.statusCode) process.exitCode = res.statusCode === 200 ? 0 : 1 process.exit() }) request.on( 'error' , err => { console .error( 'ERROR' , err) process.exit( 1 ) }) request.end()

Example of Dockerfile

POC level

FROM node: 12 -slim WORKDIR /usr/src/app COPY package*.json ./ RUN npm ci --only=production COPY . . EXPOSE 8080 HEALTHCHECK --interval=30s --timeout=5s --start-period=10s CMD [ "node healthcheck.js" ] CMD [ "node" , "server.js" ]

Company level

FROM node: 12 -slim as base ENV NODE_ENV=production ENV TINI_VERSION=v0. 18.0 ADD https://github.com/krallin/tini/releases/download/ ${TINI_VERSION} /tini /tini RUN chmod +x /tini && \ mkdir -p /node_app/app && \ chown -R node:node /node_app WORKDIR /node_app USER node COPY --chown=node:node package.json package-lock*.json ./ RUN npm ci && \ npm cache clean --force WORKDIR /node_app/app FROM base as source COPY --chown=node:node . . FROM source as dev ENV NODE_ENV=development ENV PATH=/node_app/node_modules/.bin:$PATH RUN npm install --only=development --prefix /node_app CMD [ "nodemon" , "--inspect=0.0.0.0:9229" ] FROM source as test ENV NODE_ENV=development ENV PATH=/node_app/node_modules/.bin:$PATH COPY --from=dev /node_app/node_modules /node_app/node_modules RUN npm run lint ENV NODE_ENV=test RUN npm test CMD [ "npm" , "test" ] FROM test as audit RUN npm audit --audit-level critical USER root ADD https://get.aquasec.com/microscanner / RUN chmod +x /microscanner && \ /microscanner your_token -- continue -on-failure FROM source as buildProd ENV PATH=/node_app/node_modules/.bin:$PATH COPY --from=dev /node_app/node_modules /node_app/node_modules RUN npm run build FROM source as prod COPY --from=buildProd --chown=node:node /node_app/app/build ./build HEALTHCHECK --interval=30s --timeout=5s --start-period=10s CMD [ "node healthcheck.js" ] ENTRYPOINT [ "/tini" , "--" ] CMD [ "node" , "./build/src/main.js" ]

Integration with Kubernetes

Don't forget to enable the kubernetes mode. Check here (related to this issue)

readinessProbe: httpGet: path: /ready port: 8080 failureThreshold: 1 initialDelaySeconds: 5 periodSeconds: 5 successThreshold: 1 timeoutSeconds: 5 livenessProbe: httpGet: path: /live port: 8080 failureThreshold: 3 initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30 successThreshold: 1 timeoutSeconds: 5 startupProbe: httpGet: path: /live port: 8080 failureThreshold: 3 initialDelaySeconds: 10 periodSeconds: 30 successThreshold: 1 timeoutSeconds: 5

Thanks

★ Terminus

★ Lightship

★ Stoppable

★ Bret Fisher for his great articles and videos

★ IBM documentation

★ Node HTTP documentation

★ Cloud Health

★ Cloud Health Connect

Donate

If you like my job, don't hesitate to contribute to this project! ❤️