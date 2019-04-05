Generate TypeScript and Flow type interfaces from GraphQL types and query definitions.
# for CLI
npm install -g gql2ts
# for programmatic use
npm install @gql2ts/from-query
npm install @gql2ts/from-schema
This project is a lerna mono repo, consisting of multiple packages.
This project can either:
Pass a GraphQL
type schema to generate a TypeScript interface:
Input:
type Query {
thing: String!
anotherThing: Boolean!
}
Output:
interface IQuery {
thing: string;
anotherThing: boolean;
}
Pass a
type and
query to generate a TypeScript interface:
Input:
type Query {
thing: String!
anotherThing: Boolean!
}
query GetThing {
thing
}
Output
interface GetThing {
thing: string;
}
Note that
flow and
typescript generator outputs are supported via separate packages:
language-flow - defaults for running
gql2ts with Flow as your target
language-typescript - defaults for running
gql2ts with Typescript as your target
If you look into the
index.ts of either
from-query or
from-schema packages:
import {
DEFAULT_TYPE_MAP,
DEFAULT_OPTIONS,
} from '@gql2ts/language-typescript';
This can be replaced with mathing
flow configuration objects:
import {
DEFAULT_TYPE_MAP,
DEFAULT_OPTIONS,
} from '@gql2ts/language-flow';
Note: Flow output support has yet to be packaged and made available for the CLI.
See the
packages directory for package Readmes.
packages/cli # gql2ts CLI
packages/from-query # @gql2ts/from-query
packages/from-schema # @gql2ts/from-schema
packages/language-flow # @gql2ts/language-flow
packages/language-typescript # @gql2ts/language-typescript
packages/loader # @gql2ts/loader
packages/types # @gql2ts/types
packages/util # @gql2ts/util