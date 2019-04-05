openbase logo
@gql2ts/language-typescript

1.9.0

convert a graphql schema to a typescript definition

GQL2TS

Greenkeeper badge npm version TravisCI Build Status AppVeyor Build status Coveralls Coverage Reviewed by Hound

Generate TypeScript and Flow type interfaces from GraphQL types and query definitions.

# for CLI
npm install -g gql2ts

# for programmatic use
npm install @gql2ts/from-query
npm install @gql2ts/from-schema

Structure

This project is a lerna mono repo, consisting of multiple packages.

Goals and usage

This project can either:

  • Take a type schema to generate TS interfaces
  • Take a type schema & query and generate TS interfaces

Generate from type schema

Pass a GraphQL type schema to generate a TypeScript interface:

Input:

type Query {
  thing: String!
  anotherThing: Boolean!
}

Output:

interface IQuery {
  thing: string;
  anotherThing: boolean;
}

Generate from type schema and query

Pass a type and query to generate a TypeScript interface:

Input:

type Query {
  thing: String!
  anotherThing: Boolean!
}

query GetThing {
  thing
}

Output

interface GetThing {
  thing: string;
}

Language output

Note that flow and typescript generator outputs are supported via separate packages:

  • language-flow - defaults for running gql2ts with Flow as your target
  • language-typescript - defaults for running gql2ts with Typescript as your target

Fine control

If you look into the index.ts of either from-query or from-schema packages:

import {
  DEFAULT_TYPE_MAP,
  DEFAULT_OPTIONS,
} from '@gql2ts/language-typescript';

This can be replaced with mathing flow configuration objects:

import {
  DEFAULT_TYPE_MAP,
  DEFAULT_OPTIONS,
} from '@gql2ts/language-flow';

Note: Flow output support has yet to be packaged and made available for the CLI.

Packages

See the packages directory for package Readmes.

packages/cli                  # gql2ts CLI
packages/from-query           # @gql2ts/from-query
packages/from-schema          # @gql2ts/from-schema
packages/language-flow        # @gql2ts/language-flow
packages/language-typescript  # @gql2ts/language-typescript
packages/loader               # @gql2ts/loader
packages/types                # @gql2ts/types
packages/util                 # @gql2ts/util

