Attestation and notary framework for any document types on the blockchain.
OpenAttestation allows any entity to proof the existence of a document or a batch of documents. It makes use of smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain to store cryptographic proofs of individual documents.
The Open Attestation repository allows you to batch the documents to obtain the merkle root of the batch to be committed to the blockchain. It also allows you to verify the signature of the document wrapped using the OpenAttestation framework.
npm i @govtechsg/open-attestation
wrapDocuments takes in an array of document and returns the batched documents. Each document must be valid regarding the version of the schema used (see below) It computes the merkle root of the batch and appends the signature to each document. This merkle root can be published on the blockchain and queried against to prove the provenance of the document issued this way.
This function accept a second optional parameter to specify the version of open-attestation you want to use. By default, open-attestation will use schema 2.0.
The
wrapDocument function is identical but accept only one document.
import { wrapDocuments } from "@govtechsg/open-attestation";
const document = {
id: "SERIAL_NUMBER_123",
$template: {
name: "CUSTOM_TEMPLATE",
type: "EMBEDDED_RENDERER",
url: "https://localhost:3000/renderer",
},
issuers: [
{
name: "DEMO STORE",
tokenRegistry: "0x9178F546D3FF57D7A6352bD61B80cCCD46199C2d",
identityProof: {
type: "DNS-TXT",
location: "tradetrust.io",
},
},
],
recipient: {
name: "Recipient Name",
},
unknownKey: "unknownValue",
attachments: [
{
filename: "sample.pdf",
type: "application/pdf",
data: "BASE64_ENCODED_FILE",
},
],
};
wrappedDocuments = wrapDocuments([document, { ...document, id: "different id" }]); // will ensure document is valid regarding open-attestation 2.0 schema
console.log(wrappedDocuments);
wrappedDocuments = wrapDocuments([document, { ...document, id: "different id" }], { version: "open-attestation/3.0" }); // will ensure document is valid regarding open-attestation 3.0 schema
console.log(wrappedDocuments);
Note: Though
wrapDocumentand
wrapDocumentsare both identical but there is a slight difference.
wrapDocuments:
- returns an array and not an object.
- Each element in the array is a wrapped document corresponding to the one provided as input.
- Each element will share the same unique
merkleRootvalue in every batch wrap instance.
- Each element has an unique
targetHashvalue.
- Similar to wrapDocument, every time you run wrapDocuments, it will create unique hashes (in front of every fields in the data object).
signDocument takes a wrapped document, as well as a public/private key pair or an Ethers.js Signer. The method will sign the merkle root from the wrapped document, happened the signature to the document and return it. Currently, it supports the following sign algorithm:
Secp256k1VerificationKey2018
import { signDocument, SUPPORTED_SIGNING_ALGORITHM } from "@govtechsg/open-attestation";
await signDocument(wrappedV2Document, SUPPORTED_SIGNING_ALGORITHM.Secp256k1VerificationKey2018, {
public: "did:ethr:0xE712878f6E8d5d4F9e87E10DA604F9cB564C9a89#controller",
private: "0x497c85ed89f1874ba37532d1e33519aba15bd533cdcb90774cc497bfe3cde655",
});
import { signDocument, SUPPORTED_SIGNING_ALGORITHM } from "@govtechsg/open-attestation";
import { Wallet } from "ethers";
const wallet = Wallet.fromMnemonic("tourist quality multiply denial diary height funny calm disease buddy speed gold");
const { proof } = await signDocument(
wrappedDocumentV2,
SUPPORTED_SIGNING_ALGORITHM.Secp256k1VerificationKey2018,
wallet
);
validateSchema checks that the document conforms to open attestation data structure.
import { validateSchema } from "@govtechsg/open-attestation";
const validatedSchema = validateSchema(wrappedDocument);
console.log(validatedSchema);
verifysignature checks that the signature of the document corresponds to the actual content in the document. In addition, it checks that the target hash (hash of the document content), is part of the set of documents wrapped in the batch using the proofs.
Note that this method does not check against the blockchain or any registry if this document has been published. The merkle root of this document need to be checked against a publicly accessible document store (can be a smart contract on the blockchain).
import { verifySignature } from "@govtechsg/open-attestation";
const verified = verifySignature(wrappedDocument);
console.log(verified);
getData returns the original data stored in the document, in a readable format.
import { getData } from "@govtechsg/open-attestation";
const data = getData(wrappedDocument);
console.log(data);
import { utils } from "@govtechsg/open-attestation";
utils.isWrappedV3Document(document);
isWrappedV2Document type guard for wrapped v2 document
isSignedWrappedV2Document type guard for signed v2 document
isSignedWrappedV3Document type guard for signed v3 document
isWrappedV3Document type guard for wrapped v3 document
diagnose tool to find out why a document is not a valid open attestation file (wrapped or signed document)
obfuscateDocument removes a key-value pair from the document's data section, without causing the file hash to change. This can be used to generate a new document containing a subset of the original data, yet allow the recipient to proof the provenance of the document.
const newData = obfuscateDocument(wrappedDocument, "key1");
console.log(newData);
To run tests
npm run test
You can run the vc-test-suite against
open-attestation by running
npm run test:vc. This command will:
vc-test-suite-config.json) into the cloned repository
@govtechsg/open-attestation-cli
open-attestation in
@govtechsg/open-attestation-cli. That means that the current version of the project will be built and replace the one installed with
@govtechsg/open-attestation-cli.
In the event you face a problem with one test and want to debug locally:
vc-test-suite is available from the root of the project. If that's not the case, run
npm run test:vc first.
runVcTest.sh and update
install_vc_test_suite=true to
install_vc_test_suite=false. This line will help to preserve the
vc-test-suite folder untouched.
You can now debug from the
vc-test-suite folder the way you need it.
import {v3} from "@govtechsg/open-attestation".
utils.isWrappedV3Document.
wrapDocument(document, {version: "open-attestation/3.0"})