@gov.au/tags

by govau
4.0.1 (see all)

🛠 Component code and tests for the Australian Government design system

Readme

The Australian Government Design System has been decommissioned Visit our community page for more information

Australian Government Design System Components

The components for the Australian Government Design System.

Documentation

Full documentation at designsystem.gov.au

Installation

Prerequisites

The design system components are distributed through the npm ecosystem. Npm requires node.js and the components needs node.js 8 or higher.

If you are not familiar with npm and want to use the design system, we have created a download page to help.

Once on the page you can select the components you wish to use and choose how you want do download them.

  • CSS minified will bundle the CSS of the components into a single file to be used directly in HTML.
  • CSS modules are used with modern JavaScript allowing you to import styles specific component styles.
  • SASS modules will create multiple SASS files that can be imported into a main.scss file.
  • JavaScript minified will bundle the JavaScript of the components together and minify them for use directly in HTML.
  • JavaScript modules are used when you want to break a part the components functionality.
  • React modules allow the components to be imported directly into React.

Installing modules

To install a module make sure you have a package.json file in the root of your project folders. (You can generate one by running npm init.) Inside your working folder install any module and pancake will make sure you have all assets ready to use.

Run npm install @gov.au/body to install the body module. To install several modules, chain them like:

npm install @gov.au/body @gov.au/header @gov.au/footer @gov.au/buttons

An even better experience is using Syrup. Install it globally via npm install -g @gov.au/syrup. More info coming soon.

Frequently asked questions

View our frequently asked questions page to see common questions from the community.

If you can’t find an answer to a question you have please email us at designsystem@dta.gov.au or join our conversation on slack.

Checklist and browser support

We use the below checklist to ensure new modules or updates to existing modules have a certain level of quality:

Checklist

General checks

  • Semantic HTML and non semantic test?
  • No JavaScript fallback?
  • SVG fallback, functional without SVG?
  • IE9, IE10, IE11 legacy test
  • IE8 functional test

Accessibility checks

  • Accessibility colour contrast
  • Keyboard accessible
  • Tested with screen reader
  • Accessibility expert review

CSS / Sass

  • Never nest anything that is not either an overwrite or a child element.
  • font-family and text color on elements that don’t require body
  • Using AU-space() with unit for spacing everywhere but in font-sizes; no magic numbers
  • No hardcoded colors, use $AU-color- or $AU-colordark- vars.
  • Sass focus mixin AU-focus() or AU-focus( 'dark' )
  • Using AU-fontgrid() for font-size and line-height to snap typography to the grid.
  • Print style sheets

JavaScript

  • var AU = AU || {}; in top?
  • Each module has it’s own name-space prefixed with AU e.g.: AU.modulename.function1, AU.modulename.function2
  • Keep public API small, use private functions where you can
  • Export out private function for tests only if( typeof module !== 'undefined' )
  • Export entire module in the end: if( typeof module !== 'undefined' ) { module.exports = AU; } so react can use it.
  • Provide sane defaults for parameters where you can
  • Add jest unit tests where you can
  • Document public API in the readme.

package.json

  • dependencies - peerDependencies check
  • Delete/enable js object and settings for pancake plugins

Browser support

All components have to work on the below browsers:

BrowserVersionPlatformEngine
Internet Explorer8Windows 7Trident
Internet Explorer9Windows 7Trident
Internet Explorer10Windows 7Trident
Internet Explorer11Windows 8.1Trident
EdgeLatestWindows 10EdgeHTML
FirefoxLatestOS XGecko
FirefoxLatestWindows 10Gecko
FirefoxLatestAndroid 6Gecko
ChromeLatestOS XBlink
ChromeLatestWindows 10Blink
ChromeLatestAndroid 4.0Blink
ChromeLatestAndroid 6Blink
SafariLatest (11)OS XWebKit
SafariLatest - 1 ( 10 )iOSWebKit
SamsungG S8
SamsungG S7
SamsungG S6
Chromepixel 7.1
Native browserLumia 930 8.1
Chome +1
Safari +1
Firefox +1

Modules

@gov.au/core
npm install @gov.au/core

See the visual test file for core
See the readme file for core

No dependencies
@gov.au/accordion
npm install @gov.au/accordion

See the visual test file for accordion
See the readme file for accordion

Dependencies: 
├─ animate
└─ core
@gov.au/animate
npm install @gov.au/animate

See the visual test file for animate
See the readme file for animate

No dependencies
@gov.au/body
npm install @gov.au/body

See the visual test file for body
See the readme file for body

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/breadcrumbs
npm install @gov.au/breadcrumbs

See the visual test file for breadcrumbs
See the readme file for breadcrumbs

Dependencies: 
├─ core
└─ link-list
   ├─ core
   └─ body
      └─ core
@gov.au/buttons
npm install @gov.au/buttons

See the visual test file for buttons
See the readme file for buttons

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/callout
npm install @gov.au/callout

See the visual test file for callout
See the readme file for callout

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/card
npm install @gov.au/card

See the visual test file for card
See the readme file for card

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/control-input
npm install @gov.au/control-input

See the visual test file for control-input
See the readme file for control-input

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/cta-link
npm install @gov.au/cta-link

See the visual test file for cta-link
See the readme file for cta-link

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/direction-links
npm install @gov.au/direction-links

See the visual test file for direction-links
See the readme file for direction-links

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/footer
npm install @gov.au/footer

See the visual test file for footer
See the readme file for footer

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/form
npm install @gov.au/form

See the visual test file for form
See the readme file for form

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/grid-12
npm install @gov.au/grid-12

See the visual test file for grid-12
See the readme file for grid-12

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/header
npm install @gov.au/header

See the visual test file for header
See the readme file for header

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/headings
npm install @gov.au/headings

See the visual test file for headings
See the readme file for headings

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/inpage-nav
npm install @gov.au/inpage-nav

See the visual test file for inpage-nav
See the readme file for inpage-nav

Dependencies: 
├─ core
└─ link-list
   ├─ core
   └─ body
      └─ core
@gov.au/keyword-list
npm install @gov.au/keyword-list

See the visual test file for keyword-list
See the readme file for keyword-list

Dependencies: 
├─ core
└─ link-list
   ├─ core
   └─ body
      └─ core
@gov.au/link-list
npm install @gov.au/link-list

See the visual test file for link-list
See the readme file for link-list

Dependencies: 
├─ core
└─ body
   └─ core
@gov.au/main-nav
npm install @gov.au/main-nav

See the visual test file for main-nav
See the readme file for main-nav

Dependencies: 
├─ core
├─ animate
└─ link-list
   ├─ core
   └─ body
      └─ core
@gov.au/page-alerts
npm install @gov.au/page-alerts

See the visual test file for page-alerts
See the readme file for page-alerts

Dependencies: 
├─ core
└─ body
   └─ core
@gov.au/progress-indicator
npm install @gov.au/progress-indicator

See the visual test file for progress-indicator
See the readme file for progress-indicator

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/responsive-media
npm install @gov.au/responsive-media

See the visual test file for responsive-media
See the readme file for responsive-media

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/searchbox
npm install @gov.au/searchbox

See the visual test file for searchbox
See the readme file for searchbox

Dependencies: 
├─ core
├─ text-inputs
│  └─ core
└─ buttons
   └─ core
@gov.au/select
npm install @gov.au/select

See the visual test file for select
See the readme file for select

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/side-nav
npm install @gov.au/side-nav

See the visual test file for side-nav
See the readme file for side-nav

Dependencies: 
├─ core
├─ animate
├─ accordion
│  ├─ animate
│  └─ core
└─ link-list
   ├─ core
   └─ body
      └─ core
@gov.au/skip-link
npm install @gov.au/skip-link

See the visual test file for skip-link
See the readme file for skip-link

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/table
npm install @gov.au/table

See the visual test file for table
See the readme file for table

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/tags
npm install @gov.au/tags

See the visual test file for tags
See the readme file for tags

Dependencies: 
└─ core
@gov.au/text-inputs
npm install @gov.au/text-inputs

See the visual test file for text-inputs
See the readme file for text-inputs

Dependencies: 
└─ core

Tests

Visual tests have been built into each module and can be seen in either of the README.md files of each module or in the listing above. We have also integrated pa11y for accessibility testing and are using jest for javascript tests.

Run all tests with the npm test script:

npm run test

