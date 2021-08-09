The Australian Government Design System has been decommissioned Visit our community page for more information

Pancake

Pancake is a tool to make working with npm on the front end easy and sweet.

Npm wrote about the challenges frontend developers face when trying to use npm. Pancake is addressing those by embracing the idea of small individually versioned independent modules. Interdependencies is what npm does really well and Pancake will help you keep them flat and error out on conflicts. Read more about our solution

Pancake will check your "peerDependencies" for conflicts and comes with plugins to compile the contents of your modules for you and lists all available modules for you to select and install.

Contents

Getting started

If you are creating a new project using Pancake you will want to look into creating your own Pancake modules.

Pancake comes installed with Australian Government Design System components. To know if you have pancake installed, check your package.json file for a "pancake": { ... } object. If you have this and you want to change the output look at the Pancake settings section.

If you have issues with using SASS globals in a ReactJS project, please check out the Design System React starter repo for an example.

⬆ back to top

Requirements

npm version >= ~3.0.0

A package.json file in your root (run npm init --yes )

Pancake alone does not come with any dependencies while all plugins have fixed dependencies to specific versions to keep the security impact as low as possible. We also ship a package-lock.json file.

⬆ back to top

Settings

Pancake comes with two different level of settings. Global settings can persist across projects and local settings that are project specific.

Global settings

To change global settings run Pancake with the --set flag.

npx pancake --set [settingName] [value]

setting value default npmOrg This is the npm org scope @gov.au plugins A switch to disable or enable plugins true ignorePlugins An array of plugins to be ignored []

Example:

npx pancake --set npmOrg yourOrg

Local settings

To change local settings all you have to do is include a pancake object into your package.json file. All possible settings are stated below:

{ "name" : "your-name" , "version" : "0.1.0" , "pancake" : { "auto-save" : true , "plugins" : true , "ignore" : [], "css" : { "minified" : true , "modules" : false , "browsers" : [ "last 2 versions" , "ie 8" , "ie 9" , "ie 10" ], "location" : "pancake/css/" , "name" : "pancake.min.css" }, "sass" : { "modules" : false , "location" : "pancake/sass/" , "name" : "pancake.scss" }, "js" : { "minified" : true , "modules" : false , "location" : "pancake/js/" , "name" : "pancake.min.js" }, "react" : { "location" : "pancake/react/" , }, "json" : { "enable" : false , "location" : "pancake/js/" , "name" : "pancake" , "content" : { "name" : true , "version" : true , "dependencies" : true , "path" : true , "settings" : true } } } }

To remove js you can set the value of "name": false and remove the values minified , modules and location .

⬆ back to top

CLI

You can display the help with pancake --help .

Don’t save to package.json

-n , --nosave

Type: <flag>

The command will stop Pancake from merging your local settings, complete them with the defaults and save them into your package.json . This will sort-of shrink-wrap all settings in so you are completely reproducible. You can also opt-out of this behavior by adding "auds": { "auto-save": false } into your package.json.

npx pancake --nosave

Overwrite npm org name

-o , --org

Type: <flag> [value]

You can temporarily overwrite the npm org scope by suppling this flag. This can be useful for testing. Do make sure to use the settings for a permanent change.

npx pancake --org @otherOrg

Overwrite the plugin toggle

-p , --noplugins

Type: <flag>

You can temporarily disable all plugins. This is great for ci integration.

npx pancake --noplugins

Overwrite the plugin ignore list

-i , --ignore

Type: <flag> [comma separated list]

You can temporarily overwrite the list of plugins to be disabled.

npx pancake --ignore @gov.au/pancake-svg,@gov.au/pancake-js

Verbose output

-v , --verbose

Type: <flag>

Run Pancake in verbose silly mode.

npx pancake --verbose

⬆ back to top

Creating your own Pancake modules

💡 You can use Pancake with your own modules. All you have to do in your modules is:

Install Pancake Add the Pancake module object to your package.json file Add the Pancake postinstall script and dependency to your package.json file Add your peer dependencies

1. Install Pancake

To install pancake use node package manager.

npm i @ gov . au / pancake

2. Pancake module object

To make sure Pancake can detect your module amongst the other hundred npm packages you have to add the pancake-module object into your pancake object.

{ "name": "your-module-name", "version": "1.0.0", "description": "Your description", + "pancake": { + "pancake-module": { //pancake is looking for this object to id your module as a pancake module + "version": "1.0.0", //the major version of pancake + "plugins": [ //only state the plugins you need here + "@gov.au/pancake-sass" + ], + "org": "@gov.au @nsw.gov.au", //the npm organisations that will be searched for pancake modules + "sass": { //sass plugin specific settings + "path": "lib/sass/_module.scss", //where is your sass + "sass-versioning": true //enable sass-versioning. Read more here: https://github.com/dominikwilkowski/sass-versioning + }, + "js": { //js plugin specific settings + "path": "lib/js/module.js" //where is your js + }, + "react": { + "location": "lib/js/react.js" //the location to move the react files to + } + } + }, "dependencies": {}, "peerDependencies": {}, "devDependencies": {}, "scripts": { "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1" }, "author": "", "license": "ISC" }

3. The script

The magic of Pancake lies within the postinstall script. To enable Pancake add it as a dependency and add the script:

{ "name": "your-module-name", "version": "1.0.0", "description": "Your description", "pancake": { "pancake-module": { "version": "1.0.0", "plugins": [ "@gov.au/pancake-sass" ], "sass": { "path": "lib/sass/_module.scss", "sass-versioning": true }, "js": { "path": "lib/js/module.js" }, "react": { "location": "lib/js/react.js" } } }, "dependencies": { + "@gov.au/pancake": "~1" }, "peerDependencies": {}, "devDependencies": {}, "scripts": { + "postinstall": "pancake" }, "author": "", "license": "ISC" }

This will run Pancake right after install and make sure you always get the latest version of the release 1.0.0. If you have to change settings (very likely) you don’t actually have to fork this project. You can set those settings globally before running it with your postinstall script.

"postinstall": "pancake --set npmOrg yourOrg && pancake"

4. Peer dependencies

Adding peer dependencies is simple as long as you remember to add it to the dependencies and peerDependencies the same time. That way npm will install the peer dependency and pancake can check if you have conflicts.

{ "name": "your-module-name", "version": "1.0.0", "description": "Your description", "pancake": { "pancake-module": { "version": "1.0.0", "plugins": [ "@gov.au/pancake-sass" ], "sass": { "path": "lib/sass/_module.scss", "sass-versioning": true }, "js": { "path": "lib/js/module.js" }, "react": { "location": "lib/js/react.js" } } }, "dependencies": { "@gov.au/pancake": "~1", + "@gov.au/core": "^0.1.0" }, "peerDependencies": { + "@gov.au/core": "^0.1.0" }, "devDependencies": {}, "scripts": { "postinstall": "pancake" }, "author": "", "license": "ISC" }

Now you’re ready to publish your modules and start using Pancake.

⬆ back to top

Contributing

Hi there 👀,

❤️ We LOVE that you’re looking into this section. We welcome any feedback or pull requests and are super psyched about you putting your own time into this project. To make your contribution count, have a read through the code first and see what our thinking was. We will do the same with yours.

NOTE: If you are looking to build this project on Windows, you'll need to clone this repository with symlinks enabled using an administrator shell. git clone -c core.symlinks= true https://github.com/govau/pancake

To run this project you'll need to have Yarn installed.

yarn install

yarn build

To develop in one of the modules run the watch inside of it:

cd packages/pancake/ yarn watch

❗️ Make sure you only edit file inside the src/ folder. Files inside the bin/ folder are overwritten by the transpiler.

Please look at the coding style and work with it, not against it. 🌴

⬆ back to top

Taste / Tests

Test modules

We have published four test modules in our scoped npm org to test interdependencies and to debug with verbose mode switched on. Find below a list of what is inside each version:

@gov.au/testmodule1

@gov.au/testmodule2

└── @gov.au/testmodule1 : ^15.0.0



@gov.au/testmodule3

├── @gov.au/testmodule1 : ^15.0.0 └── @gov.au/testmodule2 : ^19.0.0



@gov.au/testmodule4

└── @gov.au/testmodule1 : ^15.0.0



Software tests

We have an end-to-end test script that will take a number of scenarios and compare the output of pancake against fixtures.

We also use unit tests with jest.

To run all tests use the below command:

npm test

Node support

Pancake has been tested with Ubuntu 16.04, Mac OS 10.11, 10.12 and Windows 10 all node version coming with npm 3 and higher:

node v5.0.0

node v5.12.0

node v6.9.5

node v7.0.0

node v7.4.0

node v7.5.0

node v7.6.0

node v10.0.0

⬆ back to top

License

Copyright (c) Commonwealth of Australia. Licensed under MIT.

⬆ back to top