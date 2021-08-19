The Australian Government Design System has been decommissioned Visit our community page for more information

Australian Government Design System Components

The components for the Australian Government Design System.

Documentation

Full documentation at designsystem.gov.au

Installation

Prerequisites

The design system components are distributed through the npm ecosystem. Npm requires node.js and the components needs node.js 8 or higher.

If you are not familiar with npm and want to use the design system, we have created a download page to help.

Once on the page you can select the components you wish to use and choose how you want do download them.

CSS minified will bundle the CSS of the components into a single file to be used directly in HTML.

will bundle the CSS of the components into a single file to be used directly in HTML. CSS modules are used with modern JavaScript allowing you to import styles specific component styles.

are used with modern JavaScript allowing you to import styles specific component styles. SASS modules will create multiple SASS files that can be imported into a main.scss file.

will create multiple SASS files that can be imported into a main.scss file. JavaScript minified will bundle the JavaScript of the components together and minify them for use directly in HTML.

will bundle the JavaScript of the components together and minify them for use directly in HTML. JavaScript modules are used when you want to break a part the components functionality.

are used when you want to break a part the components functionality. React modules allow the components to be imported directly into React.

Installing modules

To install a module make sure you have a package.json file in the root of your project folders. (You can generate one by running npm init .) Inside your working folder install any module and pancake will make sure you have all assets ready to use.

Run npm install @gov.au/body to install the body module. To install several modules, chain them like:

npm install @gov.au/body @gov.au/header @gov.au/footer @gov.au/buttons

An even better experience is using Syrup. Install it globally via npm install -g @gov.au/syrup . More info coming soon.

⬆ back to top

Frequently asked questions

View our frequently asked questions page to see common questions from the community.

If you can’t find an answer to a question you have please email us at designsystem@dta.gov.au or join our conversation on slack.

⬆ back to top

Checklist and browser support

We use the below checklist to ensure new modules or updates to existing modules have a certain level of quality:

Checklist

General checks

Semantic HTML and non semantic test?

Semantic HTML and non semantic test? No JavaScript fallback?

No JavaScript fallback? SVG fallback, functional without SVG?

SVG fallback, functional without SVG? IE9, IE10, IE11 legacy test

IE9, IE10, IE11 legacy test IE8 functional test

Accessibility checks

Accessibility colour contrast

Accessibility colour contrast Keyboard accessible

Keyboard accessible Tested with screen reader

Tested with screen reader Accessibility expert review

CSS / Sass

Never nest anything that is not either an overwrite or a child element.

Never nest anything that is not either an overwrite or a child element. font-family and text color on elements that don’t require body

and text on elements that don’t require body Using AU-space() with unit for spacing everywhere but in font-sizes; no magic numbers

Using with for spacing everywhere but in font-sizes; no magic numbers No hardcoded colors, use $AU-color- or $AU-colordark- vars.

No hardcoded colors, use or vars. Sass focus mixin AU-focus() or AU-focus( 'dark' )

Sass focus mixin or Using AU-fontgrid() for font-size and line-height to snap typography to the grid.

Using for and to snap typography to the grid. Print style sheets

JavaScript

var AU = AU || {}; in top?

in top? Each module has it’s own name-space prefixed with AU e.g.: AU.modulename.function1 , AU.modulename.function2

Each module has it’s own name-space prefixed with e.g.: , Keep public API small, use private functions where you can

Keep public API small, use private functions where you can Export out private function for tests only if( typeof module !== 'undefined' )

Export out private function for tests only Export entire module in the end: if( typeof module !== 'undefined' ) { module.exports = AU; } so react can use it.

Export entire module in the end: so react can use it. Provide sane defaults for parameters where you can

Provide sane defaults for parameters where you can Add jest unit tests where you can

Add jest unit tests where you can Document public API in the readme.

dependencies - peerDependencies check

- check Delete/enable js object and settings for pancake plugins

Browser support

All components have to work on the below browsers:

Browser Version Platform Engine Internet Explorer 8 Windows 7 Trident Internet Explorer 9 Windows 7 Trident Internet Explorer 10 Windows 7 Trident Internet Explorer 11 Windows 8.1 Trident Edge Latest Windows 10 EdgeHTML Firefox Latest OS X Gecko Firefox Latest Windows 10 Gecko Firefox Latest Android 6 Gecko Chrome Latest OS X Blink Chrome Latest Windows 10 Blink Chrome Latest Android 4.0 Blink Chrome Latest Android 6 Blink Safari Latest (11) OS X WebKit Safari Latest - 1 ( 10 ) iOS WebKit Samsung G S8 Samsung G S7 Samsung G S6 Chrome pixel 7.1 Native browser Lumia 930 8.1 Chome +1 Safari +1 Firefox +1

⬆ back to top

Modules

@gov.au/core

npm install @gov.au/core



See the visual test file for core

See the readme file for core



No dependencies

@gov.au/accordion

npm install @gov.au/accordion



See the visual test file for accordion

See the readme file for accordion



Dependencies:

├─ animate └─ core

@gov.au/animate

npm install @gov.au/animate



See the visual test file for animate

See the readme file for animate



No dependencies

@gov.au/breadcrumbs

npm install @gov.au/breadcrumbs



See the visual test file for breadcrumbs

See the readme file for breadcrumbs



Dependencies:

├─ core └─ link-list ├─ core └─ body └─ core

@gov.au/inpage-nav

npm install @gov.au/inpage-nav



See the visual test file for inpage-nav

See the readme file for inpage-nav



Dependencies:

├─ core └─ link-list ├─ core └─ body └─ core

@gov.au/keyword-list

npm install @gov.au/keyword-list



See the visual test file for keyword-list

See the readme file for keyword-list



Dependencies:

├─ core └─ link-list ├─ core └─ body └─ core

@gov.au/main-nav

npm install @gov.au/main-nav



See the visual test file for main-nav

See the readme file for main-nav



Dependencies:

├─ core ├─ animate └─ link-list ├─ core └─ body └─ core

@gov.au/searchbox

npm install @gov.au/searchbox



See the visual test file for searchbox

See the readme file for searchbox



Dependencies:

├─ core ├─ text-inputs │ └─ core └─ buttons └─ core

@gov.au/side-nav

npm install @gov.au/side-nav



See the visual test file for side-nav

See the readme file for side-nav



Dependencies:

├─ core ├─ animate ├─ accordion │ ├─ animate │ └─ core └─ link-list ├─ core └─ body └─ core

⬆ back to top

Tests

Visual tests have been built into each module and can be seen in either of the README.md files of each module or in the listing above. We have also integrated pa11y for accessibility testing and are using jest for javascript tests.

Run all tests with the npm test script:

npm run test

⬆ back to top

Related repositories

⬆ back to top