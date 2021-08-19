The Australian Government Design System has been decommissioned Visit our community page for more information
The components for the Australian Government Design System.
Full documentation at designsystem.gov.au
The design system components are distributed through the npm ecosystem. Npm requires
node.js and the components needs node.js 8 or higher.
If you are not familiar with
npm and want to use the design system, we have created a download page to help.
Once on the page you can select the components you wish to use and choose how you want do download them.
To install a module make sure you have a
package.json file in the root of your project folders. (You can generate one by running
npm init.)
Inside your working folder install any module and pancake will make sure you have all assets ready to use.
Run
npm install @gov.au/body to install the body module. To install several modules, chain them like:
npm install @gov.au/body @gov.au/header @gov.au/footer @gov.au/buttons
An even better experience is using Syrup. Install it globally via
npm install -g @gov.au/syrup. More info coming soon.
View our frequently asked questions page to see common questions from the community.
If you can’t find an answer to a question you have please email us at designsystem@dta.gov.au or join our conversation on slack.
We use the below checklist to ensure new modules or updates to existing modules have a certain level of quality:
font-family and text
color on elements that don’t require body
AU-space() with
unit for spacing everywhere but in font-sizes; no magic numbers
$AU-color- or
$AU-colordark- vars.
AU-focus() or
AU-focus( 'dark' )
AU-fontgrid() for
font-size and
line-height to snap typography to the grid.
var AU = AU || {}; in top?
AU e.g.:
AU.modulename.function1,
AU.modulename.function2
if( typeof module !== 'undefined' )
if( typeof module !== 'undefined' ) { module.exports = AU; } so react can use it.
dependencies -
peerDependencies check
All components have to work on the below browsers:
|Browser
|Version
|Platform
|Engine
|Internet Explorer
|8
|Windows 7
|Trident
|Internet Explorer
|9
|Windows 7
|Trident
|Internet Explorer
|10
|Windows 7
|Trident
|Internet Explorer
|11
|Windows 8.1
|Trident
|Edge
|Latest
|Windows 10
|EdgeHTML
|Firefox
|Latest
|OS X
|Gecko
|Firefox
|Latest
|Windows 10
|Gecko
|Firefox
|Latest
|Android 6
|Gecko
|Chrome
|Latest
|OS X
|Blink
|Chrome
|Latest
|Windows 10
|Blink
|Chrome
|Latest
|Android 4.0
|Blink
|Chrome
|Latest
|Android 6
|Blink
|Safari
|Latest (11)
|OS X
|WebKit
|Safari
|Latest - 1 ( 10 )
|iOS
|WebKit
|Samsung
|G S8
|Samsung
|G S7
|Samsung
|G S6
|Chrome
|pixel 7.1
|Native browser
|Lumia 930 8.1
|Chome +1
|Safari +1
|Firefox +1
npm install @gov.au/core
npm install @gov.au/accordion
├─ animate
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/animate
npm install @gov.au/body
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/breadcrumbs
├─ core
└─ link-list
├─ core
└─ body
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/buttons
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/callout
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/card
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/control-input
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/cta-link
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/direction-links
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/footer
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/form
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/grid-12
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/header
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/headings
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/inpage-nav
├─ core
└─ link-list
├─ core
└─ body
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/keyword-list
├─ core
└─ link-list
├─ core
└─ body
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/link-list
├─ core
└─ body
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/main-nav
├─ core
├─ animate
└─ link-list
├─ core
└─ body
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/page-alerts
├─ core
└─ body
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/progress-indicator
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/responsive-media
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/searchbox
├─ core
├─ text-inputs
│ └─ core
└─ buttons
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/select
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/side-nav
├─ core
├─ animate
├─ accordion
│ ├─ animate
│ └─ core
└─ link-list
├─ core
└─ body
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/skip-link
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/table
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/tags
└─ core
npm install @gov.au/text-inputs
└─ core
Visual tests have been built into each module and can be seen in either of the
README.md files of each module or in the listing above.
We have also integrated pa11y for accessibility testing and are using jest for javascript
tests.
Run all tests with the npm test script:
npm run test