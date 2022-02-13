Next.js is a minimalistic framework for server-rendered React applications.
Install it:
$ npm install next --save
and add a script to your package.json like this:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "next"
}
}
After that, the file-system is the main API. Every
.js file becomes a route that gets automatically processed and rendered.
Populate
./pages/index.js inside your project:
import React from 'react'
export default () => (
<div>Welcome to next.js!</div>
)
and then just run
npm run dev and go to
http://localhost:3000
So far, we get:
./pages
./static/ is mapped to
/static/
To see how simple this is, check out the sample app - nextgram
Every
import you declare gets bundled and served with each page
import React from 'react'
import cowsay from 'cowsay-browser'
export default () => (
<pre>{ cowsay.say({ text: 'hi there!' }) }</pre>
)
That means pages never load unnecessary code!
We use glamor to provide a great built-in solution for CSS isolation and modularization without trading off any CSS features.
Glamor's HowTo shows converting various CSS use cases to Glamor. See Glamor's API docs for more details.
import React from 'react'
import css, {insertRule} from 'next/css'
export default () => (
<div className={style}>
Hello world
</div>
)
// Global CSS rule
insertRule("html, body { margin: 0; padding: 0; }")
const style = css({
background: 'red',
':hover': {
background: 'gray'
},
'@media (max-width: 600px)': {
background: 'blue'
}
})
<head> side effects
We expose a built-in component for appending elements to the
<head> of the page.
import React from 'react'
import Head from 'next/head'
export default () => (
<div>
<Head>
<title>My page title</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1.0, width=device-width" />
</Head>
<p>Hello world!</p>
</div>
)
When you need state, lifecycle hooks or initial data population you can export a
React.Component.
import React from 'react'
export default class extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps ({ req }) {
return req
? { userAgent: req.headers['user-agent'] }
: { userAgent: navigator.userAgent }
}
render () {
return <div>
Hello World {this.props.userAgent}
</div>
}
}
Notice that to load data when the page loads, we use
getInitialProps which is an
async static method. It can asynchronously fetch anything that resolves to a JavaScript plain
Object, which populates
props.
For the initial page load,
getInitialProps will execute on the server only.
getInitialProps will only be executed on the client when navigating to a different route via the
Link component and the
props.url.
getInitialProps receives a context object with the following properties:
pathname - path section of URL
query - query string section of URL parsed as an object
req - HTTP request object (server only)
res - HTTP response object (server only)
xhr - XMLHttpRequest object (client only)
err - Error object if any error is encountered during the rendering
Client-side transitions between routes are enabled via a
<Link> component
import React from 'react'
import Link from 'next/link'
export default () => (
<div>Click <Link href="/about"><a>here</a></Link> to read more</div>
)
import React from 'react'
export default () => (
<p>Welcome to About!</p>
)
Client-side routing behaves exactly like the native UA:
getInitialProps, data is fetched. If an error occurs,
_error.js is rendered
pushState is performed and the new component rendered
Each top-level component receives a
url property with the following API:
pathname -
String of the current path excluding the query string
query -
Object with the parsed query string. Defaults to
{}
push(url) - performs a
pushState call associated with the current component
replace(url) - performs a
replaceState call associated with the current component
pushTo(url) - performs a
pushState call that renders the new
url. This is equivalent to following a
<Link>
replaceTo(url) - performs a
replaceState call that renders the new
url
404 or 500 errors are handled both client and server side by a default component
error.js. If you wish to override it, define a
_error.js:
import React from 'react'
export default class Error extends React.Component {
static getInitialProps ({ res, xhr }) {
const statusCode = res ? res.statusCode : xhr.status
return { statusCode }
}
render () {
return (
<p>An error { this.props.statusCode } occurred</p>
)
}
}
To deploy, instead of running
next, you probably want to build ahead of time. Therefore, building and starting are separate commands:
next build
next start
For example, to deploy with
now a
package.json like follows is recommended:
{
"name": "my-app",
"dependencies": {
"next": "latest"
},
"scripts": {
"dev": "next",
"build": "next build",
"start": "next start"
}
}
Then run
now and enjoy!
Note: we recommend putting
.next in
.npmignore or
.gitignore. Otherwise, use
files or
now.files to opt-into a whitelist of files you want to deploy (and obviously exclude
.next)
We’re ecstatic about both the developer experience and end-user performance, so we decided to share it with the community.
The client side next bundle, which includes React and Glamor is 73kb gzipped.
The Next runtime (lazy loading, routing,
<Head>) contributes around 15% to the size of that bundle.
The codebase is ~1500LOC (excluding CLI programs).
Yes and No.
Yes in that both make your life easier.
No in that it enforces a structure so that we can do more advanced things like:
In addition, Next.js provides two built-in features that are critical for every single website:
<Link> (by importing
next/link)
<head>:
<Head> (by importing
next/head)
If you want to create re-usable React components that you can embed in your Next.js app or other React applications, using
create-react-app is a great idea. You can later
import it and keep your codebase clean!
next/css is powered by Glamor. While it exposes a JavaScript API, it produces regular CSS and therefore important features like
:hover, animations, media queries all work.
There’s no tradeoff in power. Instead, we gain the power of simpler composition and usage of JavaScript expressions.
Compiling regular CSS files would be counter-productive to some of our goals. Some of these are listed below.
Please note: we are very interested in supporting regular CSS, since it's so much easier to write and already familiar. To that end, we're currently exploring the possibility of leveraging Shadow DOM to avoid the entire CSS parsing and mangling step [#22]
Parsing, prefixing, modularizing and hot-code-reloading CSS can be avoided by just using JavaScript.
This results in better compilation performance and less memory usage (especially for large projects). No
cssom,
postcss,
cssnext or transformation plugins.
It also means fewer dependencies and fewer things for Next to do. Everything is Just JavaScript® (since JSX is completely optional)
Since every class name is invoked with the
css() helper, Next.js can intelligently add or remove
<style> elements that are not being used.
This is important for server-side rendering, but also during the lifecycle of the page. Since Next.js enables
pushState transitions that load components dynamically, unnecessary
<style> elements would bring down performance over time.
This is a very significant benefit over approaches like
require(‘xxxxx.css').
Since the class names and styles are defined as JavaScript objects, a variety of aids for correctness are much more easily enabled:
While these are tractable for CSS itself, we don’t need to duplicate the efforts in tooling and libraries to accomplish them.
We track V8. Since V8 has wide support for ES6 and
async and
await, we transpile those. Since V8 doesn’t support class decorators, we don’t transpile those.
Next.js is special in that:
getInitialProps that should block the loading of the route (either when server-rendering or lazy-loading)
As a result, we were able to introduce a very simple approach to routing that consists of two pieces:
url object to inspect the url or perform modifications to the history
<Link /> component is used to wrap elements like anchors (
<a/>) to perform client-side transitions
We tested the flexibility of the routing with some interesting scenarios. For an example, check out nextgram.
We’re adding the ability to map between an arbitrary URL and any component by supplying a request handler: #25
On the client side, we'll add a parameter to
<Link> so that it decorates the URL differently from the URL it fetches.
It’s up to you.
getInitialProps is an
async function (or a regular function that returns a
Promise). It can retrieve data from anywhere.
Yes! Here's an example
We intend for Next.js to be a great starting point for any website or app, no matter how small.
If you’re building a very small mostly-content website, you still want to benefit from features like lazy-loading, a component architecture and module bundling.
But in some cases, the size of React itself would far exceed the content of the page!
For this reason we want to promote a situation where users can share the cache for the basic runtime across internet properties. The application code continues to load from your server as usual.
We are committed to providing a great uptime and levels of security for our CDN. Even so, we also automatically fall back if the CDN script fails to load with a simple trick.
To turn the CDN off, just set
{ “next”: { “cdn”: false } } in
package.json.
Many of the goals we set out to accomplish were the ones listed in The 7 principles of Rich Web Applications by Guillermo Rauch.
The ease-of-use of PHP is a great inspiration. We feel Next.js is a suitable replacement for many scenarios where you otherwise would use PHP to output HTML.
Unlike PHP, we benefit from the ES6 module system and every file exports a component or function that can be easily imported for lazy evaluation or testing.
As we were researching options for server-rendering React that didn’t involve a large number of steps, we came across react-page (now deprecated), a similar approach to Next.js by the creator of React Jordan Walke.
The following issues are currently being explored and input from the community is appreciated: