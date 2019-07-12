deprecated, use https://github.com/Gorniv/ngx-universal
Implementation http for Angular universal work based on TransferState
The package can be installed using:
npm install @gorniv/ngx-transfer-http --save
v1.1.2 is for use on Angular5
>v1.1.2 are for use on Angular6
in
app.module.ts
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';
import { TransferHttpModule, TransferHttpService } from '@gorniv/ngx-transfer-http';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule.withServerTransition({ appId: 'my-app' }),
HttpClientModule, // must have this
TransferHttpModule
...
in
@NgModule({
providers: [TransferHttpService],
imports: [
...
})
use in component or service:
import { TransferHttpService } from '@gorniv/ngx-transfer-http';
...
constructor(private http: TransferHttpService){}
getData(): void{
this.http.get<MyObjectModel>('https://reqres.in/api/users?delay=1').subscribe(result => {
console.log(result);
...
});
}
check: 1) Node server console 2) Open network in developer tools browser and your XHR network must be empty