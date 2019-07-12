deprecated, use https://github.com/Gorniv/ngx-universal

Implementation http for Angular universal work based on TransferState

The package can be installed using:

npm install @gorniv/ngx-transfer-http --save

v1.1.2 is for use on Angular5

>v1.1.2 are for use on Angular6

TransferHttpModule

in app.module.ts

import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { TransferHttpModule, TransferHttpService } from '@gorniv/ngx-transfer-http' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule.withServerTransition({ appId: 'my-app' }), HttpClientModule, TransferHttpModule ...

TransferHttpService

in app.module.ts

import { TransferHttpModule, TransferHttpService } from '@gorniv/ngx-transfer-http' ; ({ providers: [TransferHttpService], imports: [ ... })

use in component or service:

import { TransferHttpService } from '@gorniv/ngx-transfer-http' ; ... constructor ( private http: TransferHttpService ){} getData(): void { this .http.get<MyObjectModel>( 'https://reqres.in/api/users?delay=1' ).subscribe( result => { console .log(result); ... }); }

check: 1) Node server console 2) Open network in developer tools browser and your XHR network must be empty