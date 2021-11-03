openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
si

@gorhom/sticky-item

by Mo Gorhom
2.1.1 (see all)

An interactive sticky item inspired by Facebook Stories.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52

GitHub Stars

615

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sticky Item

npm npm npm

An interactive sticky item inspired by Facebook Stories.

Installation

yarn add @gorhom/sticky-item
# or
npm install @gorhom/sticky-item

Also, you need to install react-native-reanimated, react-native-gesture-handler & react-native-svg, and follow theirs installation instructions.

Usage

...
import StickyItemFlatList from '@gorhom/sticky-item';

// dummy data
const data = [...Array(20)]
  .fill(0)
  .map((_, index) => ({ id: `item-${index}` }));

// configs
const ITEM_WIDTH = 90;
const ITEM_HEIGHT = 150;
const STICKY_ITEM_WIDTH = 24;
const STICKY_ITEM_HEIGHT = 24;
const STICKY_ITEM_BACKGROUNDS = ['#222', '#000'];
const SEPARATOR_SIZE = 8;
const BORDER_RADIUS = 10;

const StickyItemView = ({
  x,
  threshold,
  itemWidth,
  itemHeight,
  stickyItemWidth,
  stickyItemHeight,
  separatorSize,
  isRTL,
}) => {

  const amazingAnimation = {
    // here you add your custom interactive animation
    // based on the animated value `x`
  }

  return <Animated.View style={amazingAnimation} />
}

const App = () => {
  // methods
  const handleStickyItemPress = () => Alert.alert('Sticky Item Pressed');

  // render
  const renderItem = ({ item, index}) => (
    <View
      key={`item-${index}`}
      style={{
        backgroundColor: 'red',
        width: ITEM_WIDTH,
        height: ITEM_HEIGHT,
      }}
    />
  )
  return (
    <StickyItemFlatList
      itemWidth={ITEM_WIDTH}
      itemHeight={ITEM_HEIGHT}
      separatorSize={SEPARATOR_SIZE}
      borderRadius={BORDER_RADIUS}
      stickyItemWidth={STICKY_ITEM_WIDTH}
      stickyItemHeight={STICKY_ITEM_HEIGHT}
      stickyItemBackgroundColors={STICKY_ITEM_BACKGROUNDS}
      stickyItemContent={StickyItemView}
      onStickyItemPress={handleStickyItemPress}
      data={data}
      renderItem={renderItem}
    />
  )
}

export default App

Props

namedescriptionrequiredtypedefault
itemWidthItem's width.YESnumber
itemHeightItem's height.YESnumber
separatorSizeFlatList's separator width, * if you provide ItemSeparatorComponent, you will need to set separatorSize.NO*number10
borderRadiusItem & sticky border radius.NOnumber15
stickyItemActiveOpacitySticky item's active opacity.YESnumber0.25
stickyItemWidthSticky item's width.YESnumber
stickyItemHeightSticky item's height.YESnumber
stickyItemBackgroundColorsSticky item's two background colors, one when sticky item is extended another when it's minimize.YESstring[]
stickyItemContentSticky item's content component.YESReactNode
isRTLFlatList' layout direction.NObooleanfalse
onStickyItemPressCallback when sticky item gets pressed.NOfunction
...FlatList PropsReact Native FlatList props.NOFlatList

To Do

  • Write a detailed step-by-step instruction to create sticky interactive animation.
  • Add more examples.
  • Add vertical support ?.

Author

To keep this library maintained and up-to-date please consider sponsoring it on GitHub. Or if you are looking for a private support or help in customizing the experience, then reach out to me on Twitter @gorhom.

License

MIT

Built With ❤️

Mo Gorhom

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial