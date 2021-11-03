yarn add @gorhom/sticky-item
# or
npm install @gorhom/sticky-item
Also, you need to install react-native-reanimated, react-native-gesture-handler & react-native-svg, and follow theirs installation instructions.
...
import StickyItemFlatList from '@gorhom/sticky-item';
// dummy data
const data = [...Array(20)]
.fill(0)
.map((_, index) => ({ id: `item-${index}` }));
// configs
const ITEM_WIDTH = 90;
const ITEM_HEIGHT = 150;
const STICKY_ITEM_WIDTH = 24;
const STICKY_ITEM_HEIGHT = 24;
const STICKY_ITEM_BACKGROUNDS = ['#222', '#000'];
const SEPARATOR_SIZE = 8;
const BORDER_RADIUS = 10;
const StickyItemView = ({
x,
threshold,
itemWidth,
itemHeight,
stickyItemWidth,
stickyItemHeight,
separatorSize,
isRTL,
}) => {
const amazingAnimation = {
// here you add your custom interactive animation
// based on the animated value `x`
}
return <Animated.View style={amazingAnimation} />
}
const App = () => {
// methods
const handleStickyItemPress = () => Alert.alert('Sticky Item Pressed');
// render
const renderItem = ({ item, index}) => (
<View
key={`item-${index}`}
style={{
backgroundColor: 'red',
width: ITEM_WIDTH,
height: ITEM_HEIGHT,
}}
/>
)
return (
<StickyItemFlatList
itemWidth={ITEM_WIDTH}
itemHeight={ITEM_HEIGHT}
separatorSize={SEPARATOR_SIZE}
borderRadius={BORDER_RADIUS}
stickyItemWidth={STICKY_ITEM_WIDTH}
stickyItemHeight={STICKY_ITEM_HEIGHT}
stickyItemBackgroundColors={STICKY_ITEM_BACKGROUNDS}
stickyItemContent={StickyItemView}
onStickyItemPress={handleStickyItemPress}
data={data}
renderItem={renderItem}
/>
)
}
export default App
|name
|description
|required
|type
|default
itemWidth
|Item's width.
|YES
|number
itemHeight
|Item's height.
|YES
|number
separatorSize
|FlatList's separator width, * if you provide
ItemSeparatorComponent, you will need to set
separatorSize.
|NO*
|number
|10
borderRadius
|Item & sticky border radius.
|NO
|number
|15
stickyItemActiveOpacity
|Sticky item's active opacity.
|YES
|number
|0.25
stickyItemWidth
|Sticky item's width.
|YES
|number
stickyItemHeight
|Sticky item's height.
|YES
|number
stickyItemBackgroundColors
|Sticky item's two background colors, one when sticky item is extended another when it's minimize.
|YES
|string[]
stickyItemContent
|Sticky item's content component.
|YES
ReactNode
isRTL
|FlatList' layout direction.
|NO
|boolean
|false
onStickyItemPress
|Callback when sticky item gets pressed.
|NO
|function
...FlatList Props
|React Native FlatList props.
|NO
FlatList
MIT