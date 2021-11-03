Sticky Item An interactive sticky item inspired by Facebook Stories.

Installation

yarn add @gorhom/sticky-item npm install @gorhom/sticky-item

Also, you need to install react-native-reanimated, react-native-gesture-handler & react-native-svg, and follow theirs installation instructions.

Usage

... import StickyItemFlatList from '@gorhom/sticky-item'; // dummy data const data = [...Array(20)] .fill(0) .map((_, index) => ({ id: `item-${index}` })); // configs const ITEM_WIDTH = 90; const ITEM_HEIGHT = 150; const STICKY_ITEM_WIDTH = 24; const STICKY_ITEM_HEIGHT = 24; const STICKY_ITEM_BACKGROUNDS = ['#222', '#000']; const SEPARATOR_SIZE = 8; const BORDER_RADIUS = 10; const StickyItemView = ({ x, threshold, itemWidth, itemHeight, stickyItemWidth, stickyItemHeight, separatorSize, isRTL, }) => { const amazingAnimation = { // here you add your custom interactive animation // based on the animated value `x` } return <Animated.View style={amazingAnimation} /> } const App = () => { // methods const handleStickyItemPress = () => Alert.alert('Sticky Item Pressed'); // render const renderItem = ({ item, index}) => ( <View key={`item-${index}`} style={{ backgroundColor: 'red', width: ITEM_WIDTH, height: ITEM_HEIGHT, }} /> ) return ( <StickyItemFlatList itemWidth={ITEM_WIDTH} itemHeight={ITEM_HEIGHT} separatorSize={SEPARATOR_SIZE} borderRadius={BORDER_RADIUS} stickyItemWidth={STICKY_ITEM_WIDTH} stickyItemHeight={STICKY_ITEM_HEIGHT} stickyItemBackgroundColors={STICKY_ITEM_BACKGROUNDS} stickyItemContent={StickyItemView} onStickyItemPress={handleStickyItemPress} data={data} renderItem={renderItem} /> ) } export default App

Props

name description required type default itemWidth Item's width. YES number itemHeight Item's height. YES number separatorSize FlatList's separator width, * if you provide ItemSeparatorComponent , you will need to set separatorSize . NO* number 10 borderRadius Item & sticky border radius. NO number 15 stickyItemActiveOpacity Sticky item's active opacity. YES number 0.25 stickyItemWidth Sticky item's width. YES number stickyItemHeight Sticky item's height. YES number stickyItemBackgroundColors Sticky item's two background colors, one when sticky item is extended another when it's minimize. YES string[] stickyItemContent Sticky item's content component. YES ReactNode isRTL FlatList' layout direction. NO boolean false onStickyItemPress Callback when sticky item gets pressed. NO function ...FlatList Props React Native FlatList props. NO FlatList

To Do

Write a detailed step-by-step instruction to create sticky interactive animation.

Write a detailed step-by-step instruction to create sticky interactive animation. Add more examples.

Add more examples. Add vertical support ?.

Author

To keep this library maintained and up-to-date please consider sponsoring it on GitHub. Or if you are looking for a private support or help in customizing the experience, then reach out to me on Twitter @gorhom.

License

MIT

Built With ❤️