A simplified portal implementation for ⭕️ React Native ⭕️.
React Native Web.
Expo, check out the project Expo Snack.
TypeScript.
yarn add @gorhom/portal
This is the very simple usage of this library, where you will teleport your content to the
PortalProvider layer of the app.
First, you will need to add
PortalProvider to your root component - this usually be the
App.tsx.
export const App = () => (
<PortalProvider>
{... your app goes here}
</PortalProvider>
);
Last, you wrap the content that you want to teleport with
Portal.
const BasicScreen = () => {
return (
{ ... }
<Portal>
<Text>
Text to be teleported to the root host
</Text>
</Portal>
{ ... }
);
};
This is when you need to teleport your content to a custom portal host
PortalHost at any layer in the app.
First, you will need to add
PortalProvider to your root component - this usually be the
App.tsx.
export const App = () => (
<PortalProvider>
{... your app goes here ...}
</PortalProvider>
);
Second, you will need to add
PortalHost at any layer in your app, with a custom name.
const CustomView = () => {
return (
{ ... }
<PortalHost name="CustomPortalHost" />
{ ... }
);
};
Last, you wrap the content that you want to teleport with
Portal and the custom portal host name.
const BasicScreen = () => {
return (
{ ... }
<Portal hostName="CustomPortalHost">
<Text>
Text to be teleported to the CustomView component
</Text>
</Portal>
{ ... }
);
};
In order to get your teleported content on top of all native views, you will need to wrap your content with
FullWindowOverlay from
react-native-screens.
import { FullWindowOverlay } from 'react-native-screens';
const BasicScreen = () => {
return (
{ ... }
<Portal>
<FullWindowOverlay style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}>
<Text>
Text to be teleported to the CustomView component
</Text>
</FullWindowOverlay>
</Portal>
{ ... }
);
};
name
Portal's key or name to be used as an identifer.
required:NO |
type:string |
default:auto generated unique key
hostName
Host's key or name to teleport the portal content to.
required:NO |
type:string |
default:'root'
handleOnMount
Override internal mounting functionality, this is useful if you want to trigger any action before mounting the portal content.
type handleOnMount = (mount?: () => void) => void;
required:NO |
type:function |
default:undefined
handleOnUnmount
Override internal un-mounting functionality, this is useful if you want to trigger any action before un-mounting the portal content.
type handleOnUnmount = (unmount?: () => void) => void;
required:NO |
type:function |
default:undefined
children
Portal's content.
required:NO |
type:ReactNode | ReactNode[] |
default:undefined
name
Host's key or name to be used as an identifier.
required:YES |
type:string
usePortal
To access internal functionalities of all portals.
/**
* @param hostName host name or key.
*/
type usePortal = (hostName: string = 'root') => {
/**
* Register a new host.
*/
registerHost: () => void;
/**
* Deregister a host.
*/
deregisterHost: () => void;
/**
* Add portal to the host container.
* @param name portal name or key
* @param node portal content
*/
addPortal: (name: string, node: ReactNode) => void;
/**
* Update portal content.
* @param name portal name or key
* @param node portal content
*/
updatePortal: (name: string, node: ReactNode) => void;
/**
* Remove portal from host container.
* @param name portal name or key
*/
removePortal: (name: string) => void;
};
To keep this library maintained and up-to-date please consider sponsoring it on GitHub. Or if you are looking for a private support or help in customizing the experience, then reach out to me on Twitter @gorhom.