Features

Multi portals handling.

Multi portal hosts handling.

Allow override functionality.

Compatible with React Native Web .

. Compatible with Expo , check out the project Expo Snack.

Installation

yarn add @gorhom/portal

Usage

Simple Portal

This is the very simple usage of this library, where you will teleport your content to the PortalProvider layer of the app.

First, you will need to add PortalProvider to your root component - this usually be the App.tsx .

export const App = () => ( <PortalProvider> {... your app goes here} </PortalProvider> );

Last, you wrap the content that you want to teleport with Portal .

const BasicScreen = () => { return ( { ... } <Portal> <Text> Text to be teleported to the root host </Text> </Portal> { ... } ); };

Custom Portal Host

This is when you need to teleport your content to a custom portal host PortalHost at any layer in the app.

First, you will need to add PortalProvider to your root component - this usually be the App.tsx .

export const App = () => ( <PortalProvider> {... your app goes here ...} </PortalProvider> );

Second, you will need to add PortalHost at any layer in your app, with a custom name.

const CustomView = () => { return ( { ... } <PortalHost name="CustomPortalHost" /> { ... } ); };

Last, you wrap the content that you want to teleport with Portal and the custom portal host name.

const BasicScreen = () => { return ( { ... } <Portal hostName="CustomPortalHost"> <Text> Text to be teleported to the CustomView component </Text> </Portal> { ... } ); };

React Native Screens integration

In order to get your teleported content on top of all native views, you will need to wrap your content with FullWindowOverlay from react-native-screens .

import { FullWindowOverlay } from 'react-native-screens'; const BasicScreen = () => { return ( { ... } <Portal> <FullWindowOverlay style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill}> <Text> Text to be teleported to the CustomView component </Text> </FullWindowOverlay> </Portal> { ... } ); };

Props

Portal Props

name

Portal's key or name to be used as an identifer.

required: NO | type: string | default: auto generated unique key

hostName

Host's key or name to teleport the portal content to.

required: NO | type: string | default: 'root'

handleOnMount

Override internal mounting functionality, this is useful if you want to trigger any action before mounting the portal content.

type handleOnMount = ( mount?: ( ) => void ) => void ;

required: NO | type: function | default: undefined

handleOnUnmount

Override internal un-mounting functionality, this is useful if you want to trigger any action before un-mounting the portal content.

type handleOnUnmount = ( unmount?: ( ) => void ) => void ;

required: NO | type: function | default: undefined

children

Portal's content.

required: NO | type: ReactNode | ReactNode[] | default: undefined

PortalHost Props

name

Host's key or name to be used as an identifier.

required: YES | type: string

Hooks

usePortal

To access internal functionalities of all portals.

type usePortal = ( hostName: string = 'root' ) => { registerHost: () => void ; deregisterHost: () => void ; addPortal: ( name: string , node: ReactNode ) => void ; updatePortal: ( name: string , node: ReactNode ) => void ; removePortal: ( name: string ) => void ; };

