Paper Onboarding is a material design UI slider for
React Native inspired by Ramotion Paper Onboarding.
yarn add @gorhom/paper-onboarding
# or
npm install @gorhom/paper-onboarding
Also, you need to install react-native-reanimated, react-native-gesture-handler & react-native-svg, and follow their installation instructions.
import PaperOnboarding, {PaperOnboardingItemType} from "@gorhom/paper-onboarding";
const data: PaperOnboardingItemType[] = [
{
title: 'Hotels',
description: 'All hotels and hostels are sorted by hospitality rating',
backgroundColor: '#698FB8',
image: /* IMAGE COMPONENT */,
icon: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
content: /* CUSTOM COMPONENT */,
},
{
title: 'Banks',
description: 'We carefully verify all banks before add them into the app',
backgroundColor: '#6CB2B8',
image: /* IMAGE COMPONENT */,
icon: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
content: /* CUSTOM COMPONENT */,
},
{
title: 'Stores',
description: 'All local stores are categorized for your convenience',
backgroundColor: '#9D8FBF',
image: /* IMAGE COMPONENT */,
icon: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
content: /* CUSTOM COMPONENT */,
},
];
const Screen = () => {
const handleOnClosePress = () => console.log('navigate to other screen')
return (
<PaperOnboarding
data={data}
onCloseButtonPress={handleOnClosePress}
/>
)
}
|name
|description
|required
|type
|default
|data
|Array of pages/slides to present.
|YES
|Array<PaperOnboardingItemType>
|safeInsets
|Safe area insets usually come from
react-native-safe-area-context.
|NO
|Insets
|{top: 50, bottom: 50, left: 50, right: 50}
|direction
|Pan gesture direction.
|NO
|'horizontal' | 'vertical'
|horizontal
|indicatorSize
|Indicator size (width and height).
|NO
|number
|40
|indicatorBackgroundColor
|Indicator background color.
|NO
|string
|white
|indicatorBorderColor
|Indicator border color.
|NO
|string
|white
|titleStyle
|Text style to override
all page/slide title style.
|NO
|StyleProp
|descriptionStyle
|Text style to override
all page/slide description style.
|NO
|StyleProp
|closeButton
|Custom component to be used instead of the default close button.
|NO
|(() => React.ReactNode) | React.ReactNode
|closeButtonText
|Close button text.
|NO
|string
|close
|closeButtonTextStyle
|Close button text style.
|NO
|StyleProp
|onCloseButtonPress
|Callback on close button pressed.
|NO
|() => void
|onIndexChange
|Callback when index change.
|NO
|() => void
|name
|description
|required
|type
|content
|Slide/page content, this will replace default content.
|NO
|((props: PageContentProps) => React.ReactNode) | React.ReactNode
|image
|Image cover.
|NO
|(() => React.ReactNode) | React.ReactNode
|icon
|Indicator icon.
|NO
|(() => React.ReactNode) | React.ReactNode
|backgroundColor
|Background color.
|YES
|string
|title
|Title text.
|NO
|string
|description
|Description text.
|NO
|string
|titleStyle
|Text style to override page/slide title default style.
|NO
|StyleProp
|descriptionStyle
|Text style to override page/slide description default style.
|NO
|StyleProp
|showCloseButton
|Show close button when page/slide is active, note: last page will always show close button.
|NO
|boolean
|name
|description
|type
|next
|Navigate to next page.
|() => void
|previous
|Navigate to previous page.
|() => void
To keep this library maintained and up-to-date please consider sponsoring it on GitHub. Or if you are looking for a private support or help in customizing the experience, then reach out to me on Twitter @gorhom.