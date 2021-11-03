Paper Onboarding Paper Onboarding is a material design UI slider for React Native inspired by Ramotion Paper Onboarding.

Installation

yarn add @gorhom/paper-onboarding npm install @gorhom/paper-onboarding

Also, you need to install react-native-reanimated, react-native-gesture-handler & react-native-svg, and follow their installation instructions.

Usage

import PaperOnboarding, {PaperOnboardingItemType} from "@gorhom/paper-onboarding"; const data: PaperOnboardingItemType[] = [ { title: 'Hotels', description: 'All hotels and hostels are sorted by hospitality rating', backgroundColor: '#698FB8', image: /* IMAGE COMPONENT */, icon: /* ICON COMPONENT */, content: /* CUSTOM COMPONENT */, }, { title: 'Banks', description: 'We carefully verify all banks before add them into the app', backgroundColor: '#6CB2B8', image: /* IMAGE COMPONENT */, icon: /* ICON COMPONENT */, content: /* CUSTOM COMPONENT */, }, { title: 'Stores', description: 'All local stores are categorized for your convenience', backgroundColor: '#9D8FBF', image: /* IMAGE COMPONENT */, icon: /* ICON COMPONENT */, content: /* CUSTOM COMPONENT */, }, ]; const Screen = () => { const handleOnClosePress = () => console.log('navigate to other screen') return ( <PaperOnboarding data={data} onCloseButtonPress={handleOnClosePress} /> ) }

Props

name description required type default data Array of pages/slides to present. YES Array<PaperOnboardingItemType> safeInsets Safe area insets usually come from react-native-safe-area-context . NO Insets {top: 50, bottom: 50, left: 50, right: 50} direction Pan gesture direction. NO 'horizontal' | 'vertical' horizontal indicatorSize Indicator size (width and height). NO number 40 indicatorBackgroundColor Indicator background color. NO string white indicatorBorderColor Indicator border color. NO string white titleStyle Text style to override all page/slide title style. NO StyleProp descriptionStyle Text style to override all page/slide description style. NO StyleProp closeButton Custom component to be used instead of the default close button. NO (() => React.ReactNode) | React.ReactNode closeButtonText Close button text. NO string close closeButtonTextStyle Close button text style. NO StyleProp onCloseButtonPress Callback on close button pressed. NO () => void onIndexChange Callback when index change. NO () => void

PaperOnboardingItemType

name description required type content Slide/page content, this will replace default content. NO ((props: PageContentProps) => React.ReactNode) | React.ReactNode image Image cover. NO (() => React.ReactNode) | React.ReactNode icon Indicator icon. NO (() => React.ReactNode) | React.ReactNode backgroundColor Background color. YES string title Title text. NO string description Description text. NO string titleStyle Text style to override page/slide title default style. NO StyleProp descriptionStyle Text style to override page/slide description default style. NO StyleProp showCloseButton Show close button when page/slide is active, note: last page will always show close button. NO boolean

Methods

name description type next Navigate to next page. () => void previous Navigate to previous page. () => void

Author

To keep this library maintained and up-to-date please consider sponsoring it on GitHub. Or if you are looking for a private support or help in customizing the experience, then reach out to me on Twitter @gorhom.

License

MIT

