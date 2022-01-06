A performant interactive bottom sheet with fully configurable options 🚀
Reanimated v1 & v2.
Expo.
TypeScript.
Check out the documentation website.
This library been written in 2 versions of
Reanimated, and kept both implementation in 3 separate branches:
v2 | branch | changelog : written with
Reanimated v1 & compatible with
Reanimated v2.
I highly recommend all
v3users to upgrade to
v4which provides more stability and all latest features.
To keep this library maintained and up-to-date please consider sponsoring it on GitHub. Or if you are looking for a private support or help in customizing the experience, then reach out to me on Twitter @gorhom.
Bottom sheet component with native animation and easy to use. Although if you want a "modal like" behaviour (render over the whole app) I advise you to use with react-native-portalize. Besides that it works great, it's fast and it's natively animated
v4 is incredibly polished and performant, but the documentation needs real-world examples. None of the current examples show a realistic application / use-cases.