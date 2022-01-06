openbase logo
bs

@gorhom/bottom-sheet

by Mo Gorhom
4.1.5 (see all)

A performant interactive bottom sheet with fully configurable options 🚀

Readme

React Native Bottom Sheet

Reanimated v2 version Reanimated v1 version npm npm runs with expo All Contributors

A performant interactive bottom sheet with fully configurable options 🚀

React Native Bottom Sheet

Features

Getting Started

Check out the documentation website.

Versioning

This library been written in 2 versions of Reanimated, and kept both implementation in 3 separate branches:

I highly recommend all v3 users to upgrade to v4 which provides more stability and all latest features.

Author

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Vojtech Novak
💻
kickbk
🐛 ⚠️

To keep this library maintained and up-to-date please consider sponsoring it on GitHub. Or if you are looking for a private support or help in customizing the experience, then reach out to me on Twitter @gorhom.

License

MIT

Mo Gorhom

100
Luís Mestre
9 months ago
9 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Bottom sheet component with native animation and easy to use. Although if you want a "modal like" behaviour (render over the whole app) I advise you to use with react-native-portalize. Besides that it works great, it's fast and it's natively animated

0
Joey FigaroRVA8 Ratings2 Reviews
Founder and Maker at @shovelandsandbox. Married to a cat. Interaction obsessed.
3 months ago
Performant
Highly Customizable
Hard to Use
Poor Documentation

v4 is incredibly polished and performant, but the documentation needs real-world examples. None of the current examples show a realistic application / use-cases.

0
Yash Vaghela
Mobile App Developer
1 month ago
Mobile App Developer
1 month ago
David AsiamahAccra, Ghana6 Ratings1 Review
I am a Full Stack Software Engineerer specializing mostly in Java, Scala, Node.js, React/React Native. I love nature, music and my awesome wife.😊
December 22, 2020

