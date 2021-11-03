60FPS smooth animation for all presets.
React Navigation v4 & v5.
TypeScript.
yarn add @gorhom/animated-tabbar
# or
npm install @gorhom/animated-tabbar
Also, you need to install react-native-reanimated, react-native-gesture-handler & react-native-svg, and follow their installation instructions.
Originally
Animated TabBar worked only with
React Navigation, but I notice that it could be use as a standalone component and be more useful for the community.
Now the library export two main components:
AnimatedTabBar ( default ) : the
React Navigation integrated tab bar.
AnimatedTabBarView: the standalone tab bar.
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import { View, Text, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import AnimatedTabBar, {TabsConfig, BubbleTabBarItemConfig} from '@gorhom/animated-tabbar';
const tabs: TabsConfig<BubbleTabBarItemConfig> = {
Home: {
labelStyle: {
color: '#5B37B7',
},
icon: {
component: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
activeColor: 'rgba(91,55,183,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)',
},
background: {
activeColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,0)',
},
},
Profile: {
labelStyle: {
color: '#1194AA',
},
icon: {
component: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
activeColor: 'rgba(17,148,170,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)',
},
background: {
activeColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,0)',
},
},
};
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
backgroundColor: '#999',
},
tabBarContainer: {
borderRadius: 25,
},
});
export default function App() {
const [index, setIndex] = useState(0);
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text>{index}</Text>
<AnimatedTabBarView
tabs={tabs}
itemOuterSpace={{
horizontal: 6,
vertical: 12,
}}
itemInnerSpace={12}
iconSize={20}
style={styles.tabBarContainer}
index={index}
onIndexChange={setIndex}
/>
</View>
)
}
import React from 'react';
import { NavigationContainer } from '@react-navigation/native';
import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs';
import AnimatedTabBar, {TabsConfig, BubbleTabBarItemConfig} from '@gorhom/animated-tabbar';
const tabs: TabsConfig<BubbleTabBarItemConfig> = {
Home: {
labelStyle: {
color: '#5B37B7',
},
icon: {
component: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
activeColor: 'rgba(91,55,183,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)',
},
background: {
activeColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,0)',
},
},
Profile: {
labelStyle: {
color: '#1194AA',
},
icon: {
component: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
activeColor: 'rgba(17,148,170,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)',
},
background: {
activeColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,0)',
},
},
};
const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator();
export default function App() {
return (
<NavigationContainer>
<Tab.Navigator
tabBar={props => (
<AnimatedTabBar tabs={tabs} {...props} />
)}
>
<Tab.Screen
name="Home"
component={HomeScreen}
/>
<Tab.Screen
name="Profile"
component={ProfileScreen}
/>
</Tab.Navigator>
</NavigationContainer>
)
}
import React from 'react';
import { NavigationContainer } from '@react-navigation/native';
import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs';
import AnimatedTabBar from '@gorhom/animated-tabbar';
const tabs = {
Home: { // < Screen name
labelStyle: {
color: '#5B37B7',
},
icon: {
component: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
activeColor: 'rgba(91,55,183,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)',
},
background: {
activeColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,0)',
},
},
Profile: { // < Screen name
labelStyle: {
color: '#1194AA',
},
icon: {
component: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
activeColor: 'rgba(17,148,170,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)',
},
background: {
activeColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,0)',
},
},
};
const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator();
export default function App() {
return (
<NavigationContainer>
<Tab.Navigator
tabBar={props => (
<AnimatedTabBar tabs={tabs} {...props} />
)}
>
<Tab.Screen
name="Home"
component={HomeScreen}
/>
<Tab.Screen
name="Profile"
component={ProfileScreen}
/>
</Tab.Navigator>
</NavigationContainer>
)
}
import React from 'react';
import {createAppContainer} from 'react-navigation';
import {createBottomTabNavigator} from 'react-navigation-tabs';
import {SafeAreaProvider} from 'react-native-safe-area-context';
import AnimatedTabBar, {TabsConfig, BubbleTabBarItemConfig} from '@gorhom/animated-tabbar';
const tabs: TabsConfig<BubbleTabConfig> = {
Home: {
labelStyle: {
color: '#5B37B7',
},
icon: {
component: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
activeColor: 'rgba(91,55,183,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)',
},
background: {
activeColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,0)',
},
},
Profile: {
labelStyle: {
color: '#1194AA',
},
icon: {
component: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
activeColor: 'rgba(17,148,170,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)',
},
background: {
activeColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,1)',
inactiveColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,0)',
},
},
};
const TabNavigator = createBottomTabNavigator(
{
Home: HomeScreen,
Profile: ProfileScreen,
},
{
tabBarComponent: props => <AnimatedTabBar tabs={tabs} {...props} />,
},
);
const AppContainer = createAppContainer(TabNavigator);
export default () => (
<SafeAreaProvider>
<AppContainer />
</SafeAreaProvider>
);
To configure animated icons, please have a look at Animated Icons.
|name
|description
|required
|type
|default
preset
|Animation preset, currently options are
['bubble', 'flashy', 'material'].
|NO
PresetEnum
|'bubble'
tabs
|Tabs configurations. A generic dictionary of selected preset tab config.
|YES
TabsConfig<T>
style
|View style to be applied to tab bar container,
default value will be based on selected preset.
|NO
|StyleProp
duration
|Animation duration,
default value will be based on selected preset.
|NO
|number
easing
|Animation easing function,
default value will be based on selected preset.
|NO
EasingFunction
itemInnerSpace
|Tab item inner space to be added to the tab item,
default value will be based on selected preset.
|NO
|number |
Space
itemOuterSpace
|Tab item outer space to be added to the tab item,
default value will be based on selected preset.
|NO
|number |
Space
itemContainerWidth
|Tab item width stretch strategy,
default value will be based on selected preset.
|NO
|'auto' | 'fill'
iconSize
|Tab item icon size,
default value will be based on selected preset.
|NO
|number
isRTL
|Tab bar layout and animation direction.
|NO
|boolean
|false
onLongPress
|Callback on item long press,
by default it is integrated with React Navigation.
|NO
|(index: number) => void
|noop
Some presets will have its own configurations - like
material - which they will be added the root view props.
notice here we added
animation,
inactiveOpacity &
inactiveScale to the root view.
import React from 'react';
import { NavigationContainer } from '@react-navigation/native';
import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs';
import AnimatedTabBar, {TabsConfig, MaterialTabBarItemConfig} from '@gorhom/animated-tabbar';
const tabs: TabsConfig<MaterialTabBarItemConfig> = {
Home: {
icon: {
component: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
color: 'rgba(255,255,255,1)',
},
ripple: {
color: '#5B37B7',
},
},
Profile: {
icon: {
component: /* ICON COMPONENT */,
color: 'rgba(255,255,255,1)',
},
ripple: {
color: '#1194AA',
},
},
};
const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator();
export default function App() {
return (
<NavigationContainer>
<Tab.Navigator
tabBar={props => (
<AnimatedTabBar
preset='material'
tabs={tabs}
animation="iconWithLabelOnFocus"
inactiveOpacity={0.25}
inactiveScale={0.5}
{...props}
/>
)}
>
<Tab.Screen
name="Home"
component={HomeScreen}
/>
<Tab.Screen
name="Profile"
component={ProfileScreen}
/>
</Tab.Navigator>
</NavigationContainer>
)
}
Originally
Animated TabBar started with
Bubble as the only animation preset embedded. However, I felt the library structure could include many other variety of animation presets.
Due to extend the library functionality, I had to rename existing interfaces as following:
BubbleTabConfig to
BubbleTabBarItemConfig
BubbleTabIconProps to
BubbleTabBarIconProps
FlashyTabConfig to
FlashyTabBarItemConfig
FlashyTabIconProps to
FlashyTabBarIconProps
To keep this library maintained and up-to-date please consider sponsoring it on GitHub. Or if you are looking for a private support or help in customizing the experience, then reach out to me on Twitter @gorhom.
I have used this library in a project of mine, however it is really frustrating to set it up with the new version of react-native-reanimated (2.2.0) as you need to add "resolutions": { "react-native-redash": "16.1.1" }, to your package.json, and also downgrade the @gorhom/animated-tabbar library to 2.1.1, after you have done that, you will be able to use the library without any other errors, especially if you use the managed expo workflow, which makes setting up and configuring packages and libraries so easy. I really hope this review is useful to anyone who is reading it !