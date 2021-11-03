Animated TabBar A 60FPS animated tab bar with a variety of cool animation presets 😎

Features

60FPS smooth animation for all presets.

Fully integrated with React Navigation v4 & v5.

Standalone usage.

Right-to-left layout support.

Accessibility support.

Written in TypeScript .

Installation

yarn add @gorhom/animated-tabbar npm install @gorhom/animated-tabbar

Also, you need to install react-native-reanimated, react-native-gesture-handler & react-native-svg, and follow their installation instructions.

Usage

Originally Animated TabBar worked only with React Navigation , but I notice that it could be use as a standalone component and be more useful for the community.

Now the library export two main components:

AnimatedTabBar ( default ) : the React Navigation integrated tab bar.

( ) : the integrated tab bar. AnimatedTabBarView : the standalone tab bar.

Standalone Component import React, { useState } from 'react'; import { View, Text, StyleSheet } from 'react-native'; import AnimatedTabBar, {TabsConfig, BubbleTabBarItemConfig} from '@gorhom/animated-tabbar'; const tabs: TabsConfig<BubbleTabBarItemConfig> = { Home: { labelStyle: { color: '#5B37B7', }, icon: { component: /* ICON COMPONENT */, activeColor: 'rgba(91,55,183,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)', }, background: { activeColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,0)', }, }, Profile: { labelStyle: { color: '#1194AA', }, icon: { component: /* ICON COMPONENT */, activeColor: 'rgba(17,148,170,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)', }, background: { activeColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,0)', }, }, }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', backgroundColor: '#999', }, tabBarContainer: { borderRadius: 25, }, }); export default function App() { const [index, setIndex] = useState(0); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text>{index}</Text> <AnimatedTabBarView tabs={tabs} itemOuterSpace={{ horizontal: 6, vertical: 12, }} itemInnerSpace={12} iconSize={20} style={styles.tabBarContainer} index={index} onIndexChange={setIndex} /> </View> ) }

React Navigation v5 (TypeScript) import React from 'react'; import { NavigationContainer } from '@react-navigation/native'; import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs'; import AnimatedTabBar, {TabsConfig, BubbleTabBarItemConfig} from '@gorhom/animated-tabbar'; const tabs: TabsConfig<BubbleTabBarItemConfig> = { Home: { labelStyle: { color: '#5B37B7', }, icon: { component: /* ICON COMPONENT */, activeColor: 'rgba(91,55,183,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)', }, background: { activeColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,0)', }, }, Profile: { labelStyle: { color: '#1194AA', }, icon: { component: /* ICON COMPONENT */, activeColor: 'rgba(17,148,170,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)', }, background: { activeColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,0)', }, }, }; const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator(); export default function App() { return ( <NavigationContainer> <Tab.Navigator tabBar={props => ( <AnimatedTabBar tabs={tabs} {...props} /> )} > <Tab.Screen name="Home" component={HomeScreen} /> <Tab.Screen name="Profile" component={ProfileScreen} /> </Tab.Navigator> </NavigationContainer> ) }

React Navigation v5 (JavaScript) import React from 'react' ; import { NavigationContainer } from '@react-navigation/native' ; import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs' ; import AnimatedTabBar from '@gorhom/animated-tabbar' ; const tabs = { Home : { labelStyle : { color : '#5B37B7' , }, icon : { component : , activeColor : 'rgba(91,55,183,1)' , inactiveColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,1)' , }, background : { activeColor : 'rgba(223,215,243,1)' , inactiveColor : 'rgba(223,215,243,0)' , }, }, Profile : { labelStyle : { color : '#1194AA' , }, icon : { component : , activeColor : 'rgba(17,148,170,1)' , inactiveColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,1)' , }, background : { activeColor : 'rgba(207,235,239,1)' , inactiveColor : 'rgba(207,235,239,0)' , }, }, }; const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator(); export default function App ( ) { return ( <NavigationContainer> <Tab.Navigator tabBar={props => ( <AnimatedTabBar tabs={tabs} {...props} /> )} > <Tab.Screen name="Home" component={HomeScreen} /> <Tab.Screen name="Profile" component={ProfileScreen} /> </Tab.Navigator> </NavigationContainer> ) }

React Navigation v4 import React from 'react'; import {createAppContainer} from 'react-navigation'; import {createBottomTabNavigator} from 'react-navigation-tabs'; import {SafeAreaProvider} from 'react-native-safe-area-context'; import AnimatedTabBar, {TabsConfig, BubbleTabBarItemConfig} from '@gorhom/animated-tabbar'; const tabs: TabsConfig<BubbleTabConfig> = { Home: { labelStyle: { color: '#5B37B7', }, icon: { component: /* ICON COMPONENT */, activeColor: 'rgba(91,55,183,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)', }, background: { activeColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(223,215,243,0)', }, }, Profile: { labelStyle: { color: '#1194AA', }, icon: { component: /* ICON COMPONENT */, activeColor: 'rgba(17,148,170,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,1)', }, background: { activeColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,1)', inactiveColor: 'rgba(207,235,239,0)', }, }, }; const TabNavigator = createBottomTabNavigator( { Home: HomeScreen, Profile: ProfileScreen, }, { tabBarComponent: props => <AnimatedTabBar tabs={tabs} {...props} />, }, ); const AppContainer = createAppContainer(TabNavigator); export default () => ( <SafeAreaProvider> <AppContainer /> </SafeAreaProvider> );

To configure animated icons, please have a look at Animated Icons.

Props

name description required type default preset Animation preset, currently options are ['bubble', 'flashy', 'material'] . NO PresetEnum 'bubble' tabs Tabs configurations. A generic dictionary of selected preset tab config. YES TabsConfig<T> style View style to be applied to tab bar container, default value will be based on selected preset . NO StyleProp duration Animation duration, default value will be based on selected preset . NO number easing Animation easing function, default value will be based on selected preset . NO EasingFunction itemInnerSpace Tab item inner space to be added to the tab item, default value will be based on selected preset . NO number | Space itemOuterSpace Tab item outer space to be added to the tab item, default value will be based on selected preset . NO number | Space itemContainerWidth Tab item width stretch strategy, default value will be based on selected preset . NO 'auto' | 'fill' iconSize Tab item icon size, default value will be based on selected preset . NO number isRTL Tab bar layout and animation direction. NO boolean false onLongPress Callback on item long press, by default it is integrated with React Navigation . NO (index: number) => void noop

Preset Configurations

Some presets will have its own configurations - like material - which they will be added the root view props.

Material Preset Example notice here we added animation , inactiveOpacity & inactiveScale to the root view. import React from 'react'; import { NavigationContainer } from '@react-navigation/native'; import { createBottomTabNavigator } from '@react-navigation/bottom-tabs'; import AnimatedTabBar, {TabsConfig, MaterialTabBarItemConfig} from '@gorhom/animated-tabbar'; const tabs: TabsConfig<MaterialTabBarItemConfig> = { Home: { icon: { component: /* ICON COMPONENT */, color: 'rgba(255,255,255,1)', }, ripple: { color: '#5B37B7', }, }, Profile: { icon: { component: /* ICON COMPONENT */, color: 'rgba(255,255,255,1)', }, ripple: { color: '#1194AA', }, }, }; const Tab = createBottomTabNavigator(); export default function App() { return ( <NavigationContainer> <Tab.Navigator tabBar={props => ( <AnimatedTabBar preset='material' tabs={tabs} animation="iconWithLabelOnFocus" inactiveOpacity={0.25} inactiveScale={0.5} {...props} /> )} > <Tab.Screen name="Home" component={HomeScreen} /> <Tab.Screen name="Profile" component={ProfileScreen} /> </Tab.Navigator> </NavigationContainer> ) }

Presets

Originally Animated TabBar started with Bubble as the only animation preset embedded. However, I felt the library structure could include many other variety of animation presets.

Migration

V1 to V2 Due to extend the library functionality, I had to rename existing interfaces as following: BubbleTabConfig to BubbleTabBarItemConfig

to BubbleTabIconProps to BubbleTabBarIconProps

to FlashyTabConfig to FlashyTabBarItemConfig

to FlashyTabIconProps to FlashyTabBarIconProps

Author

To keep this library maintained and up-to-date please consider sponsoring it on GitHub. Or if you are looking for a private support or help in customizing the experience, then reach out to me on Twitter @gorhom.

License

MIT

