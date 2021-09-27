FastImage example app.
React Native's
Image component handles image caching like browsers
for the most part.
If the server is returning proper cache control
headers for images you'll generally get the sort of built in
caching behavior you'd have in a browser.
Even so many people have noticed:
FastImage is an
Image replacement that solves these issues.
FastImage is a wrapper around
SDWebImage (iOS)
and
Glide (Android).
Note: You must be using React Native 0.60.0 or higher to use the most recent version of
react-native-fast-image.
yarn add react-native-fast-image
cd ios && pod install
import FastImage from 'react-native-fast-image'
const YourImage = () => (
<FastImage
style={{ width: 200, height: 200 }}
source={{
uri: 'https://unsplash.it/400/400?image=1',
headers: { Authorization: 'someAuthToken' },
priority: FastImage.priority.normal,
}}
resizeMode={FastImage.resizeMode.contain}
/>
)
If you use Proguard you will need to add these lines to
android/app/proguard-rules.pro:
-keep public class com.dylanvann.fastimage.* {*;}
-keep public class com.dylanvann.fastimage.** {*;}
-keep public class * implements com.bumptech.glide.module.GlideModule
-keep public class * extends com.bumptech.glide.module.AppGlideModule
-keep public enum com.bumptech.glide.load.ImageHeaderParser$** {
**[] $VALUES;
public *;
}
source?: object
Source for the remote image to load.
source.uri?: string
Remote url to load the image from. e.g.
'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png'.
source.headers?: object
Headers to load the image with. e.g.
{ Authorization: 'someAuthToken' }.
source.priority?: enum
FastImage.priority.low - Low Priority.
FastImage.priority.normal (Default) - Normal Priority.
FastImage.priority.high - High Priority.
source.cache?: enum
FastImage.cacheControl.immutable - (Default) - Only updates if url changes.
FastImage.cacheControl.web - Use headers and follow normal caching procedures.
FastImage.cacheControl.cacheOnly - Only show images from cache, do not make any network requests.
resizeMode?: enum
FastImage.resizeMode.contain - Scale the image uniformly (maintain the image's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or less than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding).
FastImage.resizeMode.cover (Default) - Scale the image uniformly (maintain the image's aspect ratio) so that both dimensions (width and height) of the image will be equal to or larger than the corresponding dimension of the view (minus padding).
FastImage.resizeMode.stretch - Scale width and height independently, This may change the aspect ratio of the src.
FastImage.resizeMode.center - Do not scale the image, keep centered.
onLoadStart?: () => void
Called when the image starts to load.
onProgress?: (event) => void
Called when the image is loading.
e.g.
onProgress={e => console.log(e.nativeEvent.loaded / e.nativeEvent.total)}
onLoad?: (event) => void
Called on a successful image fetch. Called with the width and height of the loaded image.
e.g.
onLoad={e => console.log(e.nativeEvent.width, e.nativeEvent.height)}
onError?: () => void
Called on an image fetching error.
onLoadEnd?: () => void
Called when the image finishes loading, whether it was successful or an error.
style
A React Native style. Supports using
borderRadius.
fallback: boolean
If true will fallback to using
Image.
In this case the image will still be styled and laid out the same way as
FastImage.
tintColor?: number | string
If supplied, changes the color of all the non-transparent pixels to the given color.
FastImage.preload: (source[]) => void
Preload images to display later. e.g.
FastImage.preload([
{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
headers: { Authorization: 'someAuthToken' },
},
{
uri: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
headers: { Authorization: 'someAuthToken' },
},
])
FastImage.clearMemoryCache: () => Promise<void>
Clear all images from memory cache.
FastImage.clearDiskCache: () => Promise<void>
Clear all images from disk cache.
If you have any problems using this library try the steps in troubleshooting and see if they fix it.
Follow these instructions to get the example app running.
This project only aims to support the latest version of React Native.\ This simplifies the development and the testing of the project.
If you require new features or bug fixes for older versions you can fork this project.
The idea for this modules came from vovkasm's react-native-web-image package. It also uses Glide and SDWebImage, but didn't have some features I needed (priority, headers).
Thanks to @mobinni for helping with the conceptualization