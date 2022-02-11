Google Maps JavaScript MarkerWithLabel

Description

The library provides Markers with labels for Google Maps Platform.

Note: This library is the nearly the same interface as the existing library @google/markerwithlabel , but renamed and in its own repository. All future development will continue here.

Note: There are some breaking changes from @google/markerwithlabel including anchor position. This should be considered a major version bump!

Install

Available via npm as the package @googlemaps/markerwithlabel.

npm i @googlemaps/markerwithlabel

or

yarn add @googlemaps/markerwithlabel

Alternatively you may add the umd package directly to the html document using the unpkg link.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@googlemaps/markerwithlabel/dist/index.min.js"></script>

When adding via unpkg, the marker with labels can be accessed at new markerWithLabel.MarkerWithLabel() .

A version can be specified by using https://unpkg.com/@googlemaps/markerwithlabel@VERSION/dist/... .

Documentation

The reference documentation can be found at this link.

Example

import { MarkerWithLabel } from '@googlemaps/markerwithlabel' ; new MarkerWithLabel({ position : new google.maps.LatLng( 49.475 , -123.84 ), clickable : true , draggable : true , map : map, labelContent : "foo" , labelAnchor : new google.maps.Point( -21 , 3 ), labelClass : "labels" , labelStyle : { opacity : 1.0 }, })

View the package in action: