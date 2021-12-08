The library creates and manages per-zoom-level clusters for large amounts of markers.
Note: This library has been refactored into @googlemaps/markerclusterer, check out the new and improved version!
Note: This library is the same as the existing library
@google/markerclustererplus, but renamed and in its own repository.
Available via npm as the package @googlemaps/markerclustererplus.
npm i @googlemaps/markerclustererplus
or
yarn add @googlemaps/markerclustererplus
Alternativly you may add the umd package directly to the html document using the unpkg link.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@googlemaps/markerclustererplus/dist/index.min.js"></script>
When adding via unpkg, the loader can be accessed at
MarkerClusterer.
A version can be specified by using
https://unpkg.com/@googlemaps/markerclustererplus@VERSION/dist/....
This library uses the official TypeScript typings for Google Maps Platform, @types/google.maps.
npm i -D @types/google.maps
It may also require the skipLibCheck TypeScript compiler option.
The reference documentation can be found at this link.
import MarkerClusterer from '@googlemaps/markerclustererplus';
const markerCluster = new MarkerClusterer(map, markers);
View the package in action: