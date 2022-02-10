The library creates and manages per-zoom-level clusters for large amounts of markers.
See the history section and migration section for how this library relates to @google/markerclusterer and @googlemaps/markerclustererplus.
Available via npm as the package @googlemaps/markerclusterer.
npm i @googlemaps/markerclusterer
Alternativly you may add the umd package directly to the html document using the unpkg link.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@googlemaps/markerclusterer/dist/index.min.js"></script>
When adding via unpkg, the
MarkerClusterer can be accessed at
markerClusterer.MarkerClusterer.
This library uses the official TypeScript typings for Google Maps Platform, @types/google.maps.
npm i -D @types/google.maps
The reference documentation is generated from the TypeScript definitions.
import { MarkerClusterer } from "@googlemaps/markerclusterer";
// use default algorithm and renderer
const markerCluster = new MarkerClusterer({ map, markers });
View the package in action:
This library has a heritage in @google/markerclusterer and @googlemaps/markerclustererplus, originally made available on code.google.com and then transferred to GitHub at https://github.com/googlemaps/v3-utility-library. The following is an approximate timeline.
The API of @googlemaps/markerclustererplus has changed in a number of ways from @googlemaps/markerclustererplus.
MarkerClusterer class now accepts an
algorithm and
renderer parameter to allow for more flexibility. The interface looks like the following:
{
algorithm?: Algorithm;
map?: google.maps.Map;
markers?: google.maps.Marker[];
renderer?: Renderer;
onClusterClick?: onClusterClickHandler;
}
MarkerClusterer accepts a single options argument instead of positional parameters.
GridAlgorithm is still supported, but is not the default. The default is supercluster which uses k-d trees for improved performance.
MarkerClusterer class is still an instance of
google.maps.OverlayView, but uses
google.maps.Markers instead of
google.maps.Overlay to render the clusters. This solves issues related to the usage of map panes and click handlers.