Google Maps JavaScript MarkerClusterer

Description

The library creates and manages per-zoom-level clusters for large amounts of markers.

Try the demo

See the history section and migration section for how this library relates to @google/markerclusterer and @googlemaps/markerclustererplus.

Install

Available via npm as the package @googlemaps/markerclusterer.

npm i @ googlemaps / markerclusterer

Alternativly you may add the umd package directly to the html document using the unpkg link.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@googlemaps/markerclusterer/dist/index.min.js" > </ script >

When adding via unpkg, the MarkerClusterer can be accessed at markerClusterer.MarkerClusterer .

TypeScript

This library uses the official TypeScript typings for Google Maps Platform, @types/google.maps.

npm i -D @types/google.maps

Documentation

The reference documentation is generated from the TypeScript definitions.

Examples

import { MarkerClusterer } from "@googlemaps/markerclusterer" ; const markerCluster = new MarkerClusterer({ map, markers });

View the package in action:

Algorithm Comparisons - This example demonstrates the different algorithms. Please note that spacing and many other options can be changed for each algorithm.

Renderer Usage - This example demonstrates different renderers similar to the image below.

History

This library has a heritage in @google/markerclusterer and @googlemaps/markerclustererplus, originally made available on code.google.com and then transferred to GitHub at https://github.com/googlemaps/v3-utility-library. The following is an approximate timeline.

Migration

The API of @googlemaps/markerclustererplus has changed in a number of ways from @googlemaps/markerclustererplus.

The MarkerClusterer class now accepts an algorithm and renderer parameter to allow for more flexibility. The interface looks like the following:

{ algorithm?: Algorithm; map?: google.maps.Map; markers?: google.maps.Marker[]; renderer?: Renderer; onClusterClick?: onClusterClickHandler; }