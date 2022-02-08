Description

Samples for the Google Maps JavaScript API.

The samples can be demoed at the official documentation site.

Development

Build

npm i Install dependencies. npm run build Build all targets and update dist/ folder.

Test

npm run lint Optionaly fix lint issues with npm run format npm test Test outputs.

Run

Start a server with all samples using npm start or bazel run serve (or ibazel for faster live reload) Start a specific sample with bazel run samples/map-simple:devserver (or ibazel for faster live reload)

Caching

It may be possible to enable remote caching with Bazel to speed builds. This will require running gcloud auth application-default login . This requires access to a specific GCS bucket that most developers do not have.

Inputs and outputs

The following table identifies the inputs and outputs.

File Edit jsFiddle Description samples/*/src/index.js Y N JavaScript for sample for JS tab samples/*/src/index.njk Y N HTML template for sample samples/*/src/style.scss Y N SCSS style for sample shared/layout.njk Y N Shared HTML template to extend shared/scss/* Y N Shared SCSS styles dist/samples/*/index.html N N Inline HTML, CSS, JS with development key and transpiled for >1%, ie11 dist/samples/*/iframe.html N N Inline HTML, CSS, JS for iframe without html, head, body tags transpiled for ie11 and >1%, ie11 dist/samples/*/inline.html N N Inline HTML, CSS, JS for All tab transpiled for >3% dist/samples/*/jsfiddle.html N Y HTML without CSS or JS for in jsFiddle dist/samples/*/sample.html N N HTML without CSS or JS for HTML tab dist/samples/*/style.css N Y CSS output from SCSS for CSS tab

Other resources

Support

These libraries are community supported. We're comfortable enough with the stability and features of the libraries that we want you to build real production applications on it.

If you find a bug, or have a feature suggestion, please log an issue. If you'd like to contribute, please read How to Contribute.