Samples for the Google Maps JavaScript API.
The samples can be demoed at the official documentation site.
npm i Install dependencies.
npm run build Build all targets and update
dist/ folder.
npm run lint Optionaly fix lint issues with
npm run format
npm test Test outputs.
npm start or
bazel run serve (or
ibazel for faster live reload)
bazel run samples/map-simple:devserver (or
ibazel for faster live reload)
It may be possible to enable remote caching with Bazel to speed builds. This will require running
gcloud auth application-default login. This requires access to a specific GCS bucket that most developers do not have.
The following table identifies the inputs and outputs.
|File
|Edit
|jsFiddle
|Description
|samples/*/src/index.js
|Y
|N
|JavaScript for sample for JS tab
|samples/*/src/index.njk
|Y
|N
|HTML template for sample
|samples/*/src/style.scss
|Y
|N
|SCSS style for sample
|shared/layout.njk
|Y
|N
|Shared HTML template to extend
|shared/scss/*
|Y
|N
|Shared SCSS styles
|dist/samples/*/index.html
|N
|N
|Inline HTML, CSS, JS with development key and transpiled for >1%, ie11
|dist/samples/*/iframe.html
|N
|N
|Inline HTML, CSS, JS for iframe without html, head, body tags transpiled for ie11 and >1%, ie11
|dist/samples/*/inline.html
|N
|N
|Inline HTML, CSS, JS for All tab transpiled for >3%
|dist/samples/*/jsfiddle.html
|N
|Y
|HTML without CSS or JS for in jsFiddle
|dist/samples/*/sample.html
|N
|N
|HTML without CSS or JS for HTML tab
|dist/samples/*/style.css
|N
|Y
|CSS output from SCSS for CSS tab
npm i -D @types/google.maps
These libraries are community supported. We're comfortable enough with the stability and features of the libraries that we want you to build real production applications on it.
If you find a bug, or have a feature suggestion, please log an issue. If you'd like to contribute, please read How to Contribute.