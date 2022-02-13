Node.js Client for Google Maps Services

This library is a refactor of a previous version published to @google/maps. It is now being published to @googlemaps/google-maps-services-js. Source for the old version is at the @google/maps branch.

Use Node.js? Want to geocode something? Looking for directions? This library brings the Google Maps API Web Services to your Node.js application.

The Node.js Client for Google Maps Services is a Node.js Client library for the following Google Maps APIs:

Keep in mind that the same terms and conditions apply to usage of the APIs when they're accessed through this library.

This library is designed for server-side Node.js applications. Attempting to use it client-side, in either the browser or any other environment like React Native, may in some cases work, but mostly will not. Please refrain from reporting issues with these environments when attempting to use them, since server-side Node.js applications is the only supported environment for this library. For other environments, try the Maps JavaScript API, which contains a comparable feature set, and is explicitly intended for use with client-side JavaScript.

Quick Start

$ npm install /google-maps-services-js

Below is a simple example calling the elevation method on the client class.

Import the Google Maps Client using Typescript and ES6 module:

import {Client} from "@googlemaps/google-maps-services-js" ;

Alternatively using JavaScript without ES6 module support:

const {Client} = require ( "@googlemaps/google-maps-services-js" );

Now instantiate the client to make a call to one of the APIs.

const client = new Client({}); client .elevation({ params : { locations : [{ lat : 45 , lng : -110 }], key : "asdf" , }, timeout : 1000 , }) .then( ( r ) => { console .log(r.data.results[ 0 ].elevation); }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .log(e.response.data.error_message); });

Reference Documentation

The generated reference documentation can be found here. The TypeScript types are the authoritative documentation for this library and may differ slightly from the descriptions.

Developing

In order to run the end-to-end tests, you'll need to supply your API key via an environment variable.

export GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY=AIza-your-api-key npm test

Migration

This section discusses the migration from @google/maps to @googlemaps/google-maps-services-js and the differences between the two.

Note: The two libraries do not share any methods or interfaces.

The primary difference is @google/maps exposes a public method that takes individual parameters as arguments while @googlemaps/google-maps-services-js exposes methods that take params , headers , body , instance (see Axios). This allows direct access to the transport layer without the complexity that was inherent in the old library. Below are two examples.

Old ( @google/maps ):

const googleMapsClient = require ( '@google/maps' ).createClient({ key : 'your API key here' }); googleMapsClient .elevation({ locations : { lat : 45 , lng : -110 } }) .asPromise() .then( function ( r ) { console .log(r.json.results[ 0 ].elevation); }) .catch( e => { console .log(e); });

New ( @googlemaps/google-maps-services-js ):

const client = new Client({}); client .elevation({ params : { locations : [{ lat : 45 , lng : -110 }], key : process.env.GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY }, timeout : 1000 }, axiosInstance) .then( r => { console .log(r.data.results[ 0 ].elevation); }) .catch( e => { console .log(e); });

The primary differences are in the following table.

Old New Can provide params Can provide params, headers, instance, timeout (see Axios Request Config) API key configured at Client API key configured per method in params object Retry is supported Retry is configurable via axios-retry or retry-axios Does not use promises by default Promises are default Typings are in @types/googlemaps Typings are included Does not support keep alive Supports keep alive Does not support interceptors Supports interceptors Does not support cancelalation Supports cancellation

Premium Plan Authentication

Authentication via client ID and URL signing secret is provided to support legacy applications that use the Google Maps Platform Premium Plan. The Google Maps Platform Premium Plan is no longer available for sign up or new customers. All new applications must use API keys.

const client = new Client({}); client .elevation({ params : { locations : [{ lat : 45 , lng : -110 }], client_id : process.env.GOOGLE_MAPS_CLIENT_ID, client_secret : process.env.GOOGLE_MAPS_CLIENT_SECRET }, timeout : 1000 }) .then( r => { console .log(r.data.results[ 0 ].elevation); }) .catch( e => { console .log(e.response.data.error_message); });

Support

This library is community supported. We're comfortable enough with the stability and features of the library that we want you to build real production applications on it. We will try to support, through Stack Overflow, the public surface of the library and maintain backwards compatibility in the future; however, while the library is in version 0.x, we reserve the right to make backwards-incompatible changes. If we do remove some functionality (typically because better functionality exists or if the feature proved infeasible), our intention is to deprecate and give developers a year to update their code.

If you find a bug, or have a feature suggestion, please log an issue. If you'd like to contribute, please read How to Contribute.